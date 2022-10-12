Data Fabric Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 11.54 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 26.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The expansion of the Data Fabric Market is being driven by the increasing volume and variety of corporate data as well as the developing needs for business accessibility and agility.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Data Fabric Market" By Type (In-Memory Data Fabric, Disk-Based Data Fabric), By Component (Software, Service), By Application (Fraud Detection And Security Management, Customer Experience Management), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications And IT), and By Geography.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Data Fabric Market size was valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.54 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4815

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Fabric Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Data Fabric Market Overview

Data services that provide resources across a variety of endpoints are referred to as data fabrics. These assets cover both a multi-cloud setup and an on-premise cloud environment. Data placement, file analysis, management, and service-level specification are all consolidated by data fabric. To acquire data access, security, insights, and visibility, the service offers integrated and consistent cloud data services. It is an effective architecture that harmonises data management procedures and requirements across cloud, on-premises, and edge devices. One of the many advantages that a data fabric offers is data visibility and insights, data access and control, data protection, and security. A data fabric's fundamental component is an integrated, secure, adaptable, and adaptive data architecture.

The expansion of the Data Fabric Market is being driven by the increasing volume and variety of corporate data as well as the developing needs for business accessibility and agility. The Data Fabric Market may be fueled by the rise in demand for real-time streaming analytics. The industry is also being driven by a rise in the use of cloud-based technology, which enables tools and apps to access data using a variety of interfaces that a company has put in place. Growing mobile data and cloud computing traffic, as well as increased research into and uptake of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things, are all contributing to the demand for big data analytics tools (IoT).

Story continues

Key Developments

In December 2021, NetApp announced a strategic partnership with Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider to deliver critical enterprise data infrastructure to BMW Group.

In November 2020, IBM announced new capabilities for IBM Cloud Pak for Data. The updated version will empower companies to drive innovation across their expanding environments and accelerate their digital transformations. It will run on Red Hat OpenShift, as a result, it can be deployed and managed in any cloud environment.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Informatica Corporation, Global IDs, IBM Corporation, Denodo Technologies, NetApp, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Talend, Software AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Data Fabric Market On the basis of Type, Component, Application, Industry, and Geography.

Data Fabric Market, By Type

Data Fabric Market, By Component

Data Fabric Market, By Application

Data Fabric Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Market By Service Type (BaaS, STaaS, DRaaS), By End-User (Large Businesses, Small and Medium Businesses), By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Geography, And Forecast

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Optimization, Simulation And Data Modelling, Cyber Security), By Geography, And Forecast

Structured Data Archiving And Application Retirement Market By Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), By Application (BFSI, Education, Manufacturing, Telecom And IT), By Geography, And Forecast

Managed Data Center Service Market By Product (Managed Storage, Managed Hosting, Managed Collocation), By Application (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, Others) By Geography, And Forecast

5 Leading Data Center Interconnect Vendors adjoining servers of diverse networks

Visualize Data Fabric Market using Verified Market Intelligence:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-fabric-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-11-54-billion-by-2030--globally-at-26-8-cagr-verified-market-research-301647273.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research