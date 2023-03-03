Data Fabric Market Size Expected to Rise USD 6.97 Billion, at a 22.3% CAGR by 2029

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Data Fabric Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.97 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune,India, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Fabric Market Size stood at USD 1.43 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 1.71 billion in 2022 to USD 6.97 billion by 2029 at a 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Data Fabric Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”

According to an analysis, the data fabric has become sought-after to regulate data management practices and streamline cloud, premises and edge devices. A notable shift towards the cloud will boost the trend for data fabric solutions. To illustrate, in November 2021, IBM Corporation infused funds into SingleStore to bolster its mission of unifying the cloud database.

Key Industry Developments

IBM Corporation announced a collaboration with Cloudera by providing Cloud Pak for Data capabilities to Cloudera Data Platform.

Talend Inc. added new innovative capabilities in its fabric tools with governance platform and integration to manage secured corporate information.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 22.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 6.97 Billion Base Year 2021 Data Fabric Market Size in 2021 USD 1.43 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Deployment, Type, Enterprise, Application, End-User, Region





Key Takeaways-

Data Fabric Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 6.97 Billion in 2029

The adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools in the architecture improves its operational capabilities.

The data and analytics industries are investing in advanced technologies to support data management strategies.

Large enterprises are implementing the fabric technology to manage ongoing complex, disparate environments and new micro service-based and existing applications.

Data Fabric Market Size in North America was USD 471.5 Million 2021

Drivers & Restraints-

The data fabric market is expected to experience growth due to the increasing adoption of online platforms, according to industry experts.

A study on Data and Analytics Adoption Trends conducted in 2018 revealed that organizations planned to automate 49% of their data integration and 37% of their data preparation tools by 2020.

Key players in the market are investing in advanced technologies to enhance their data management strategies. For instance, IBM Corporation recently introduced IBM Cloud Pak for Data 4.0, which leverages AI lifecycle and data to provide intelligent data management tools with automation.

However, the industry growth may be hindered by challenges such as a lack of control over data and limited visibility in storing data on the cloud.

Regional Insights-

The business process management industry in North America is expected to present significant growth opportunities due to the increasing demand for fraud detection and security management. This demand, coupled with the expanding use of advanced technologies, is expected to boost the data fabric market share in the region. Similarly, Europe is forecasted to experience a strong market growth, particularly in the UK, France, Germany, and Russia, where there is a growing trend for information and communication technologies, electronic devices, and networks. Large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to continue exhibiting a high demand for data fabric solutions in the coming years.

Moreover, prominent players in the industry are expected to invest heavily in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in China, Japan, Australia, and India, due to the ongoing technological shift in these countries. It is noteworthy that China is fast becoming a significant player in data center adoption, following closely behind the United States. The region is expected to experience high demand for advanced solutions, particularly in governance, risk, and compliance management applications.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report-

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

NetApp, Inc. (U.S.)

TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

Talend Inc. (U.S.)

Informatica LLC (U.S.)

Denodo Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Neo4j, Inc. (U.S.)

Major Table of Contents-

FAQ:

How big is the Data Fabric Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 1.71 billion in 2022 to USD 6.97 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

How big is Data Fabric Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 471.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

