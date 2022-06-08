U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.25
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,053.00
    -112.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,698.75
    -12.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.20
    -6.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.52
    +1.11 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.10
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.25 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.40
    -0.67 (-2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2558
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9650
    +1.3490 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,406.24
    +932.60 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.55
    +19.91 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.09
    -28.84 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Data Governance Market Research Report by Organisation Size, Component, Business Function, Deployment, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Data Governance Market Research Report by Organisation Size (Large Scale Business and Small and Medium Scale Business), Component, Business Function, Deployment, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Governance Market Research Report by Organisation Size, Component, Business Function, Deployment, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06259359/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Data Governance Market size was estimated at USD 3,683.51 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 4,131.05 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 12.32% to reach USD 7,398.91 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Data Governance to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Organisation Size, the market was studied across Large Scale Business and Small and Medium Scale Business.

Based on Component, the market was studied across Service and Software.

Based on Business Function, the market was studied across Finance, Legal, and Operation and IT.

Based on Deployment, the market was studied across Cloud and On-premise.

Based on End User, the market was studied across BFSI, Defence, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Retail.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.

This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Data Governance market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Data Governance Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Data Governance Market, including Alation Inc., Alfresco Software Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Collibra Inc., IBM Corporation, Informatica Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Talend Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Varonis Systems Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Data Governance Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Data Governance Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Data Governance Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Data Governance Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Data Governance Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Data Governance Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Data Governance Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06259359/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • Surge in China Tech Stocks Kindles Hopes for Sustained Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Bilibili Inc. led another rally in China tech stocks on Wednesday, giving stock bulls renewed hope that a nascent rebound in tech shares could sustain. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps U

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • Why It's Not Too Late to Buy Amazon After the Stock Split

    After months of anticipation, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) conducted a 20-for-1 stock split that went into effect on Monday. Amazon stock is now available for below $130 per share. Anyone hoping for a big bounce after the stock split was disappointed.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Plug Power to Build Green Hydrogen Plant at Belgium Port

    Plug Power signs an agreement to build a 100-megawatt green hydrogen plant at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium, the second-largest seaport in Europe.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Top 10 Stocks by Searches; One Guess Which is No. 1

    A brokerage house's recent survey of the most frequently searched stocks in the U.S. turned up some familiar names, but the top one blew away even the second place name.

  • Short sellers raise bets against GameStop and AMC to highest level in a year as Wall Street sees more pain ahead

    Short interest is equivalent to 23% of GameStop's float; for AMC that figure is 22%, according to data from S3 Partners.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.

  • JP Morgan Sees Buying Opportunities In Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Citing These Reasons

    The 2021's deep selloff in Chinese stocks could finally be on the verge of a turnaround, Bloomberg quoted JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic. Kolanovic expected the Chinese equities to have reached their turning point with ease in lockdowns, continued growth support measures, and possible relaxation in the regulatory crackdown. Recently reports surfaced regarding China looking to end its yearlong regulatory probe on DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) and two other companies by