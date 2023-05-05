Data Integration Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.06%

Precedence Research

The data integration market revenue was estimated at USD 12,54 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 12.06% from 2023 to 2032.

According to Precedence Research, the data integration market revenue is expected to surpass around USD 39.16 billion by 2032. North America has captured revenue share of around 40% in 2022.



The process of combining or merging data from different sources and displaying it in a singular perspective, as well as giving responses to questions based on the combined data, is known as data integration. It guides and streamlines the business's operations. It is crucial for controlling, planning, and analysing the organization's processes. With a practical framework that can be used online or practically, it offers improved capabilities, increased openness, and simpler data aggregation. Data integration is the process of combining information from various sources into a singular, coherent viewpoint. The integration procedure begins with ingestion and moves on to cleaning, ETL mapping, and transformation.

Ultimately, data merging enables analytics tools to deliver practical, usable business information. There is no one-size-fits-all approach for data merging. On the other hand, data integration systems typically include a network of data sources, a master server, and clients that retrieve the data on the master server. Data integration has many advantages that businesses can use to succeed. It enhances system collaboration and cooperation. Access to the company's data is becoming more and more necessary for both group projects and solitary work by employees from every area and frequently from around the world. IT requires a safe method of distributing data to all business units through self-service access. Practically every department's workers also produce and enhance the data needed by the rest of the business.

Data integration needs to be collaborative and unified to increase collaboration and unification throughout the company. Time is saved, and output is raised. The amount of time needed to prepare and analyse data is significantly decreased when a company takes measures to successfully integrate its data. Because unified views are automated and the need for manually gathering data is removed, employees no longer need to create connections from scratch in order to run reports or build applications. Additionally, by using the appropriate tools, the tech team saves even more time (and resources) compared to hand-coding the interface. The time conserved on these tasks could all be better utilized, with more time set aside for research and implementation to increase a company's productivity and competitiveness.

Regional Snapshots

Report highlights

The tools industry dominated the data integration market in 2022, accounting for more than 71% of global income. The high percentage can be attributed to software tools because they assist in implementing solutions across various industries to rapidly gather, process, and integrate data.

The on-premises category had the greatest sales percentage in 2022, exceeding 67%. On-premises data integration software's capacity to merge data from numerous on-premises sources using internal software, irrespective of their structure, style, or quantity, can be credited with the large proportion.

The marketing segment dominated the business in 2022, accounting for over 26% of total revenue. Numerous factors, such as consumer behavior research, a knowledge of consumer tastes, and customizing customer interactions, can be credited for the market's expansion.

The IT & telecom industry was dominant in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 21%. The IT and telecom sectors were able to quickly merge data from internal databases, customer records, and external systems thanks to data integration.

The large company sector accounted for the largest revenue share of over 69% in 2022 as a result of large companies' high utilization of data integration software to meet new demands, grow their infrastructure, and maintain support for their products and services.





Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 39.16 Billion By 2032 CAGR 12.06% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 40% in 2022 IT & Telecom Industry Revenue Share 21% in 2022 Key Players Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle, Talend, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Denodo Technologies, Microsoft, SAP, QlikTech International Abs and others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Data integration is increasingly being acknowledged as a useful instrument in industries, businesses, and groups. Data integration is allowing new insights and accelerating the creation of useful business information, which is altering the nature of trade. High-regulated industries like banking, finance, and insurance, as well as communications and healthcare, are among the market's key end-users. As business leaders place a higher priority on client satisfaction, efficient processes, and observable results, data merging is becoming more and more crucial. The usage rate is rising as a result of the rise in new enterprises, the growth of long-standing companies, and the transformation of the business environment. New start-ups are increasingly using cloud-based services as a sophisticated distribution technique.

The industry is anticipated to face new difficulties as a result of substantial advancements in AI, learning algorithms, and software development. The global nature of corporate operations has changed as a result of COVID-19. Although the COVID-19 outbreak revealed flaws in business models across industries, it also gave companies the chance to digitally transform and expand beyond national borders as the use and integration of technologies like blockchain, cloud, AI, analytics, and IoT increased during the lockdown period. The retail and industrial sectors experienced a substantial reduction in company success during the first and second quarters of 2020. However, these sectors are anticipated to see higher investment during the projection period as data integration solutions gain momentum across a variety of business operations and medicines become more broadly accessible and the epidemic is managed more effectively.

Restraints

Lack of business standards, knowledge, and management strategy are limiting the market's growth, and it is challenging to merge data dispersed across numerous systems, sources, and divisions. Because it allows companies to gather data from various sources, such as linked remote devices, dispersed servers, and the web, and derive crucial business insights from it, cloud computing technology is gaining importance. To capture and combine this enormous amount of data gathered from various internal and external sources, as well as to link information silos, organizations need reliable big data integration solutions.

Opportunities

A major trend that is becoming increasingly popular in the data integration industry is technological development. Next-generation technologies, including data storage, data virtualization, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and others, are being applied to data integration in the market. The process is even more effective thanks to the sophisticated data integration tools, which also allow enhanced automation, usability, and flexibility while improving a variety of use cases. To improve their marketplace, major players in the data integration space are concentrating on offering cutting-edge data integration products and services. For instance, the innovative TIBCO Data Virtualization and TIBCO EBX technologies in the Unify data management portfolio were introduced by the US-based software firm TIBCO Software Inc. in May 2021.

Challenge

Data integration in relation to software should make sure that a device equipped with various integration software can detect suspect activities related to transmitting viruses involving data, scams, and financing for terrorism and reporting to the proper authorities. A data integration software option needs to concentrate on detection skills as well as the efficiency of internal systems. Data mitigation, business application integration, master data management, and data consolidation are the main elements of data integration systems. Designing data integration systems can be difficult because there is a lot of intricacy in creating numerous components.

Recent developments

The Oracle platform for corporate connectedness and automation, which quickly modernizes APIs, apps, data, and business processes, revealed a collaboration with Informatica Inc. in May 2022. Informatica Inc. is a supplier of data integration software and services for a variety of businesses. The partnership aims to provide corporate analytics, data centers, and data science with cloud data integration and control solutions. By moving on-premises tasks to a cloud-based infrastructure, customers of both companies would automate their data. Additionally, they might make use of their current abilities and assets while getting information from reliable data at scale.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Tools

Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Mid-Size Enterprises

By Business Application

Marketing

Sales

Operations & Supply Chain

Finance

HR





By End-user

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Government & Defense

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





