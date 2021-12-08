U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

The data integration market size to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. Various factors such as rise in big data technologies and cloud computing technologies, increasing amount of on-cloud data and incapability of traditional data management tools are expected to drive the adoption of data integration solutions and services.

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Integration Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Services, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Business Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04901888/?utm_source=GNW

Data integration is the process of combining data from different sources into a single, unified view.Integration begins with the ingestion process and includes steps such as cleansing, ETL mapping, and transformation.

Data integration ultimately enables analytics tools to produce effective, actionable business intelligence.The data integration market consists of data integration tools and services, used to combine data from disparate sources and deliver the result in the form of integrated data.

This integrated data is used to get actionable insights.The best use case of data integration is to make an efficient enterprise data warehouse.

The data stored in data warehouses can be accessed for analysis to get a holistic view of enterprise-wide data. Hence, data integration plays an important role, when it comes to managing heterogeneous data sources. Enterprise Application Integration (EAI); Enterprise Information Integration (EII); and Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) are the major technologies of data integration tools.

The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period
By deployment mode, the data integration market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.

Data integration solution providers are focusing on cloud-based integration solutions for their clients, as many organizations have migrated to either a private or a public cloud. Cloud-based solutions and services providers, such as IBM, Microsoft, and SAP, are focusing on the development of cloud software that would incorporate the on-premises application into the cloud.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
The data integration market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs.The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

These enterprises are early adopters of data integration solutions. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing security because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.

Among regions, APAC to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.Security spending in APAC is increasing significantly due to the ever-growing threat landscape.

Traditional methods are no longer adequate for advanced data management.Hence, data integration vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line.

China, India, and Japan have displayed ample growth opportunities in the data integration market.

Breakdown of primaries
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the data integration market.
• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%
• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%
The report includes the study of key players offering data integration solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global data integration market.

The major vendors in the global data integration market include IBM(US), Microsoft(US), SAP(Germany), Oracle(US), SAS Institute(US), Talend(US), Informatica(US), Precisely(US), Software AG(Germany), Salesforce(US), Qlik(US), and Tibco(US).

Research Coverage
The market study covers the data integration market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region.

It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall data integration market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04901888/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


