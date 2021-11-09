U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,694.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,282.00
    -30.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,359.75
    +32.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,438.20
    -3.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.28
    +0.35 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.79 (+4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.0340
    -0.2150 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,624.83
    +1,681.80 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,661.49
    +53.26 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.98
    +3.58 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

Data intelligence company Collibra brings in another $250M to more than double its valuation

Christine Hall
·3 min read

As more data moves to the cloud, it often still lives in multiple places on a business’ network, making it difficult for organizations to understand and access the right data they need and easier for data breaches to occur.

Collibra, which provides tools to find, understand, access and analyze data, announced today that it raised $250 million in Series G funding, at a post-money valuation of $5.25 billion. Its products help customers comply with local data protection policies and store data securely.

The new valuation is more than double what the Brussels-based company announced last year when it secured $112.5 million in a Series F investment that put its valuation at $2.3 billion. That followed a $100 million investment in 2019 at a valuation of just over $1 billion.

“The valuation is a strong reflection of our position in the market,” Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch. “If you look around, we have the highest valuation among our competitors and this is a reflection of growth. We are very excited to more than double our valuation in 18 months.”

Collibra nabs another $112.5M at a $2.3B valuation for its big data management platform

The latest round of funding was co-led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities and Sofina, with participation from new investor Tiger Global Management and existing investors Battery Ventures, CapitalG, Dawn Capital, Durable Capital Partners LP, ICONIQ Capital and Index Ventures.

Collibra was spun out of Vrije Universiteit in Belgium in 2008 and today it works with more than 500 enterprises and other large organizations like AWS, Google Cloud, Snowflake and Tableau. It has over 900 employees working remotely and in hubs, including Brussels, New York City, Atlanta and Poland.

The funding follows record growth by the company, including the acquisition of OwlDQ, a provider of predictive data quality software, in February, Van de Maele said.

“There is a ‘Renaissance’ around data and fueling artificial intelligence models,” he added. “These were manually done before, and now we use AI and machine learning to automate models. It is how we observe the data infrastructure and prepare for problems.”

When the company first started, the complexity of the data landscape included millions of data assets, and now that landscape is on the road to billions. To scale to this volume and manage the growth associated, Collibra went after the new funding.

Van de Maele said he “is excited” to have Sequoia and Tiger in the cap table this time around and that existing investors have come back. His goal with investors was to find those that would continue to partner with the company over the long-term.

The new capital will be deployed into expanding its presence across the United States, Europe, Middle East and Australia. Van de Maele expects to make significant hires in engineering, sales and product, essentially doubling Collibra’s workforce by 2023. It will also invest in R&D, customer success and go-to-market so that it can continue providing new features for its Data Intelligence Cloud offering.

Though the company has been around for over a decade, Van de Maele still considers the data intelligence space to be early, especially as larger enterprise companies come onboard.

“The complexity and chaos is at a different level, and what we hear is that they want one platform, not five different tools,” he added. “More organizations need that foundation, but just putting data from one place into a data lake is not going to solve the problem of getting value from it.”

Privacy data management innovations reduce risk, create new revenue channels

 

Recommended Stories

  • GE Drops Bombshell – It Will Split Into Three Firms

    GE announces plans to split into three companies: One focused on healthcare, another focused on energy and power and the third focused on aviation.

  • PayPal Q3 results mixed, announces Venmo pact with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down PayPal’s thrid-quarter earnings results.

  • Palantir increases annual revenue guidance as earnings meet expectations

    Palantir Technologies Inc. exceeded earnings expectations with a report Tuesday morning and bumped its annual forecast higher.

  • The 'SPAC king' just warned investors that tech stocks could get 'really pummeled' soon ⁠— here are the 3 areas he wants to be in right now

    The tech billionaire is worried about his own sector. This is where he's finding comfort.

  • Luminar Wins Nvidia Business in Self-Driving Deal. It’s a Big Win for the Lidar Maker.

    Lidar maker Luminar Technologies says its technology will be used for Nvidia's autonomous driving platform.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • 5 infrastructure stocks to buy now that Biden’s bill has been passed, according to Jefferies

    The big money pot for highways, bridges and other projects means these companies are expected to grow earnings at double-digit rates.

  • GE stock soars after plan to split into 3 publicly traded companies

    Shares of General Electric Co. soared 15.5% in premarket trading Tuesday toward the highest levels seen since January 2018, after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split up into three publicly traded companies. The company said it plans to spin off its GE Healthcare business in early 2023, with GE retaining a 19.9% stake. GE said it will also combine its GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital businesses then spin that combination off in early 2024. After the splits, GE said it

  • Why Cronos Group, Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Other Cannabis Stocks Soared Today

    What happened  The week started off on a high note for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular marijuana stocks fared today: Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), up 25.7% Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), up 15.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Set for Monster Growth in 2022

    Every investor wants to see growth. No matter what your own idiosyncratic style, growth is the secret sauce that will turn every stock recipe into something special. Finding the stocks poised to grow is the trick, however, and it’s not easy. There’s an old saw among investors, that past performance cannot guarantee future returns. That’s just a basic truth. But it’s natural to look back at what has happened to give some hints toward what will be. Wall Street’s analysts are pros at this. They hav

  • Why MP Materials Stock Took Off Like a Rocket

    Investors' reaction to MP Materials' (NYSE: MP) big earnings beat last week was... underwhelming. On Thursday evening, MP Materials reported $99.8 million in Q3 2021 revenue, where Wall Street had expected less than $74 million. Instead of the Street's predicted $0.16-per-share profit, MP Materials earned $0.23 per share -- and so the stock declined 1.2% Friday.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 46% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for undervalued stocks to buy? If so analysts on Wall Street think there are at least a few stocks in the healthcare sector that deserve more attention than they've been getting lately. Telehealth, vaccines, and genetic testing could make these stocks huge winners down the road.

  • Is it a Good Time to Sell Your Vale S.A. (VALE) Position?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Income Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly return of -2.8% has been recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, versus the 0.9% return of the ICE BofA US High Yield Index […]

  • Why Coinbase, Riot Blockchain, and CleanSpark Stocks All Spiked Higher Today

    When the stock market closed on Friday, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was around $61,000 and the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was around $4,500. Companies like Riot Blockchain and CleanSpark are playing a large role in the price of Bitcoin going up in 2021. Both are Bitcoin miners and the mining process unlocks new bitcoins over time.

  • Why Peloton Stock Crashed Again Today

    Shares of exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) got destroyed on Friday, plunging more than 35% in a day after beating earnings and revenues for fiscal Q1 2022 -- but giving weak guidance for the rest of this year. Peloton stock is down again this morning, falling 11% through 11:10 a.m. EST as negative reactions from Wall Street continued to roll in. Today, TheFly.com is reporting one more downgrade -- from Argus -- and one final price target reduction -- from Roth Capital -- straggling in.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Rising Today

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Monday ahead of tomorrow's third-quarter earnings report. Palantir's average session volume is about 47 million over a 100-day period. Monday's trading volume was about 8 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Palantir is set to announce its third-quarter financial results before the market opens on Nov. 9. The company has continually said that it expects revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025. Palantir ma

  • Curaleaf Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • AMC Q3 earnings breakdown: Theater chain 'grew a little too much in the U.S.,' analyst says

    Macquarie Analyst Chad Beynon joins the Yahoo Finance Live team to discuss AMC's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • ‘Risks of a market bubble are growing,’ warns Morgan Stanley

    The Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy and the spike in the pace of inflation have left investors with negative real interest rates, which are fuel for asset bubbles, warned the chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit.

  • Biden administration signaling a move related to oil amid higher gas prices

    As the Biden administration signals a move to address high gas prices, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the latest price action.