DATA INTENSITY EXPANDS ORACLE MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDER INVESTMENT TO DELIVER MODERNIZED ORACLE E-BUSINESS SUITE LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS ON ORACLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE

·5 min read

SIMPLIFYING ORACLE E-BUSINESS SUITE MIGRATIONS TO ORACLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE FOR OPTIMAL PRICE-PERFORMANCE, SECURITY, LICENSE MANAGEMENT, AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION THROUGH EASE AND CLOUD-CARE SOLUTIONS

COVINGTON, Ky., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, LLC today announced its deepened commitment to accelerate and transform Oracle-powered workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) combining a strategic partnership with its own migration and lifecycle management portfolio of expert technical and functional support services. The commitment comes as Data Intensity, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, invests in a Strategic Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) partnership with Oracle, designed to accelerate customer cloud transformations with optimized Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Lifecycle Management services regardless of deployment model. In a crowded MSP market, Data Intensity helps differentiate itself by being a pure-play MSP for Oracle Applications and critical ecosystems powering mission-critical business processes.

Oracle Partner
Oracle Partner

In a crowded MSP market, Data Intensity helps differentiate itself by being a pure-play MSP for Oracle Applications.

"We don't dilute the value to our customers by taking on competing application platforms like some of our competition," said James White, Data Intensity Chief Solutions Officer. Data Intensity customer benefits include enhanced interoperability support services for complex workloads, full lifecycle management services, enhanced automation, security, and compliance services. With Oracle's EBS and OCI, customers can take advantage of key, purpose-built innovations and advancements both at the technical operations and functional usability levels, but may lack the skills to intelligently design, implement, and support these transformative strategies effectively.

With this announcement, Data Intensity is launching its EASE (Enterprise Applications Service Enabled) portfolio which will deliver comprehensive, all-inclusive, full lifecycle management service on OCI, including prescriptive technical and functional services, complimenting Data Intensity's existing support for the entirety of the OCI services landscape, including SaaS / PaaS / Microservices. EASE, combined with the new strategic investment, will help enable Data Intensity customers to fully optimize their customized EBS deployment with significant price-performance benefits as well as when combined with Data Intensity's world-class Functional Application Support Team (FAST) service portfolio.

"EASE is a fixed-fee service model that addresses critical business needs for your EBS ecosystem, aligning to the way businesses consume services in today's cloud-forward world. Our decades of technical and functional application expertise combined with in-house license management services on any cloud, offers a one-stop shop for Oracle customers," said Justin Derrick, Data Intensity Chief Technology Officer.

Further, Data Intensity's Cloud-Care services will enable its customers to optimize their FinOps programs by ensuring some of the lowest-cost cloud services and optimal configurations. "We really see a need for customers to not only understand their best cloud-transformation options as we do with our Safe-Switch portfolio, but also provide visibility, accountability, and proper controls around spend management with a white-glove service culture," said Rich Froble, Data Intensity Vice President Product Development and Marketing.

"We are seeing an accelerated demand for cloud transformation from the Oracle Applications customer base. Both Oracle and non-Oracle workloads can run with greater performance, security, and more cost-effectively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure making it the optimal destination for our customers to evolve their strategy. In addition, the feature rich capabilities on OCI optimized to run Oracle workloads coupled with a wide portfolio of platform services including autonomous database, lakehouse, integration, analytics, cloud-native, and more provides unique opportunities for our partners to maximize the customer digital journey with value-added services. We are delighted to have a Managed Service Provider like Data Intensity focus on helping our customers make the right cloud transformation decisions while executing on those strategies," said Joe Corvaia, Group Vice President, Strategic Cloud Sales and Partnerships, Oracle.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is an industry-leading Oracle Managed Services Provider delivering expert managed services for the complex lifecycle of your Oracle-powered workloads. Offering a complete portfolio under one roof, Data Intensity provides full-stack, SLA-backed, technical, and functional application managed services on your cloud of choice. Our unique differentiation future-proofs your investments in Oracle technologies and applications – from effective license position assessments to cloud-independent migration services, to 24x7 technical operational managed services and functional adaptation of your Oracle E-Business Suite – to optimally power your business. If you are running Oracle, Data Intensity manages Oracle better than anyone, anywhere – period.

Visit Data Intensity (booth 205) at the Ascend Conference, June 12th-15th in Las Vegas.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to help enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program helps allow partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

(PRNewsfoto/Data Intensity)
(PRNewsfoto/Data Intensity)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-intensity-expands-oracle-managed-service-provider-investment-to-deliver-modernized-oracle-e-business-suite-lifecycle-management-solutions-on-oracle-cloud-infrastructure-301546784.html

SOURCE Data Intensity

