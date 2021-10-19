U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Data Intensity Launches "FAST" Oracle Functional Support Subscription Model

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Expert Oracle Partner Expands And Accelerates Successful Functional Support Services Portfolio With New Outcome-driven Subscription Plan</span>

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, LLC, a trusted Oracle Partner, today announced the availability of a new expert-staffed and results-based subscription offering—"FAST"—in an expansion of its already impactful portfolio of Functional Applications Support services. FAST ("Functional Application Support Team") enables Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) and Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) customers to extract maximum value from their Oracle application investments through an aggressive-service, modular, predictable-cost consumption plan.

Data Intensity FAST Subscription Offering

FAST enables Oracle EBS and Cloud ERP customers to extract maximum app value with high-touch, predictable-cost support.

FAST builds on Data Intensity's proven record of Functional Application Services for Oracle EBS, industry-leading middleware, and integration and BI platforms. FAST centralizes Functional Support of Oracle EBS and Cloud ERP and, in turn, the critical business processes affected by user, application-configuration, and custom-development needs. Via a menu of all-inclusive service bundles, powered by PODs of credentialed staff familiar with the customer environment, Data Intensity FAST delivers Case Assurance, Innovation Access, and Expert Training to subscribers. FAST is designed to future-proof rapid-adoption challenges for both on-premise and SaaS architectures.

"Demand for our world-class Functional Support services has grown significantly over the past decade—in both on-premises and SaaS platforms," said Philip LaForge, president and CEO of Data Intensity. "The seismic shift we are seeing is that customers want better service outcomes in how they adopt the apps and less overhead on how they get there. FAST meets them where they are to take them where they want to go more rapidly and more precisely."

For more information about the Data Intensity FAST Model, visit our website at https://www.dataintensity.com/solutions/functional-application-support-team/

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity, a trusted managed services provider, delivers business transformative solutions and services tailored to help our customers succeed in a hybrid, multi-cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services target the technologies and platforms that power our customers' business transformations—from front-end strategy and design, to implementation and migration, to ongoing support and operation—all from a single provider. Customers choose us—and stay with us—because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi-cloud investments to drive faster time-to-value.

Data Intensity is an Oracle Partner and a Microsoft Partner for multiple cloud and database platforms and applications.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-intensity-launches-fast-oracle-functional-support-subscription-model-301402612.html

SOURCE Data Intensity

