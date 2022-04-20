U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

Data Lake Market is Expected to be Worth US$ 18677.4 Mn by 2026 from US$ 8382.3 Mn in 2021, Surging at a CAGR of 15.5% - Fairfield Market Research

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

LONDON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On digital information systems, a massive volume of data is generated every day. With such a large amount of data, efficient storage technologies are required. The term "data lake" refers to a system for storing unprocessed data. It is a central store for vast amounts of data that are conveniently accessible. The rising requirement to extract in-depth insights from growing volumes of data to obtain a competitive advantage in the market is a key driving factor for the data lake industry. Additionally, easier access to organizational data from departmental silos, mainframes, and legacy systems opens up lucrative market expansion options.

According to a recent report by Fairfield Market Research, the worldwide data lake market was worth US$5.1 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow to US$18.6 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 15.5 % between 2021 and 2026.

For More Insights into The Market, Get a Sample Copy at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/data-lake-market/request-sample

The Global Data Lake Market – Important Trends

  • According Dimensional Research's 2018 Big Data Trends and Challenges research, the percentage of organizations with average data lake volumes over 100 Terabytes, has climbed from 36% in 2017, to 44% in 2018 (22 percent growth in a single year). This tendency is likely to continue, and it is simply one of several causes driving big data processing to the cloud.

  • Organizations are creating a large amount of data as a result of the development in digitalization. Companies require efficient and advanced data analytical capabilities, and data lakes have emerged as a feasible response to rapidly rising data. The benefits of data lakes, such as the ability to process data on the cloud, are propelling the market forward.

  • Banks are hiring data engineers to create more responsive data lakes in order to meet customer demands, and they're also attempting to improve data utility for on-the-go solutions. Apart from the traditional data warehouse, State Bank of India (SBI) has supplied data lakes to bank executives, deputy managing directors, and chief information officers to deliver on-the-go analytics.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/data-lake-market/request-customization

North America Expected to Dominate the Global Data Lake Market

In the global data lake market, North America is predicted to have the largest share. The strong growth rate in North America can be due to the expanding utilization of big data technology, the growing volume of data across industry verticals, and increased company investments in data lake solutions. Organizations have begun to use data lake solutions to create insightful information from structured and unstructured data in order to stay competitive in the market, particularly in the United States. As the amount of data generated grows, such as clickstream data, server logs, subscriber data, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), manufacturers are launching a slew of data lake solutions and services to meet the needs of businesses and their customers.

Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, AMAZON, Dell Inc., Cazena Inc, Infoworks.io, Dremio, and many others are among the multinational corporations that make up the worldwide data lake market.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES

DETAILS

Offerings Coverage

  • Solution

  • Services

Organisation Size Coverage

  • Small and Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprise

End-Use Coverage

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Healthcare

  • BFSI

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail and Ecommerce

  • Government and Defence

  • Others

Deployment Coverage

  • On Premise

  • On Cloud

Geographical Coverage

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Google LLC

  • Apple Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Cisco Systems

  • AMAZON

  • Dell Inc.

  • Cazena Inc

  • Infoworks.io

  • Dremio

Report Highlights

Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Product-, Application-, Region-, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Trends

About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com


