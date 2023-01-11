Data logger market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global data logger market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,168.65 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Logger Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global data logger market - Five forces

The global data logger market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global data logger market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global data logger market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (stand-alone systems and automated systems/modules) and measurement (pressure, power, temperature, humidity, and others).

The stand-alone systems segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Stand-alone data loggers have many applications in industries such as food and beverage, automotive, oil and gas, industrial, and water and wastewater. They are generally used for testing, managing, and monitoring applications. Thus, the widespread application of these systems across industries will facilitate the growth of the stand-alone systems segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global data logger market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data logger market.

Story continues

APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is one of the main centers for outsourced products due to the availability of cheap labor. However, with economic development, wages in the country will rise. Therefore, many companies are slowly shifting to automated systems and modules. These factors will support the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global data logger market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The dominance of the oil and gas industry in the application segment is driving market growth.

The oil and gas industry requires multiple data loggers to manage and measure various processes and operations.

Some of the applications of data acquisition equipment in this industry include oil and natural gas recovery and processing, vapor temperature and pressure monitoring, biogas and natural gas production and conversion measurements, and water pressure and pumping efficiency measurement.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for customized automation solutions is a key trend in the market.

Most end-users prefer separate data carriers due to low investment costs. As a result, the demand for customized automation solutions is increasing and their costs are expected to decrease by the end of the forecast period.

Custom automation solutions enable end-users to connect multiple data loggers to perform the automated test, measurement, and control functions. The demand for such customized solutions is expected to increase, fueling the growth of the global data logger market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High capital investments for software solutions are challenging the market.

By connecting different data loggers wirelessly or via Ethernet/USB cables, the initial costs of acquiring and integrating software solutions are high.

However, small and medium-sized end users find it difficult to acquire such software solutions, which limits the growth of the global data collection market.

Thus, the need to make high capital investments in software solutions may challenge the growth of the global data logger market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this data logger market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data logger market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data logger market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data logger market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data logger market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data center market size is expected to increase by USD 615.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.98%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The software-defined data center (SDDC) market size is expected to increase by USD 84.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.31%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (SDS, SDN, and SDC) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Data Logger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,168.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc, AiM Tech Srl, Ammonit Measurement GmbH, Chauvin Arnoux Group, Delphin Technology AG, Delta Electronics Inc, Delta OHM Srl, Dickson Inc, ELPRO BUCHS AG, Gemini Data Loggers (UK) Ltd., Influx Technology Ltd, Keysight Technologies Inc., Kimo Electronic Pvt Ltd, Larasian Ltd, McLaren Group Ltd., National Instruments Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global data logger market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Measurement Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Stand-alone systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Automated systems/modules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Measurement

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Measurement

7.3 Pressure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Temperature - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Humidity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Measurement

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc

12.5 AiM Tech Srl

12.6 Chauvin Arnoux Group

12.7 Delphin Technology AG

12.8 Delta Electronics Inc

12.9 Delta OHM Srl

12.10 Dickson Inc

12.11 Keysight Technologies Inc.

12.12 Kimo Electronic Pvt Ltd

12.13 McLaren Group Ltd.

12.14 National Instruments Corp.

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

Global Data Logger Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-logger-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301716414.html

SOURCE Technavio