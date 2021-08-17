U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.75
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,441.00
    -93.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,109.50
    -24.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.40
    -8.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.37
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2820
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,563.50
    -1,030.87 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.40
    -17.18 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,569.84
    +46.65 (+0.17%)
     

Data Logger Market growth analysis in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio

·4 min read

Data Logger Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry.

data logger market will have Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc., AiM Tech Srl, and Ammonit Measurement GmbH as major participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "data logger market segmented by Type (Stand-alone systems and Automated systems/modules), Market Landscape (Pressure, Power, Temperature, Humidity, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the data logger market size is expected to reach a value of USD 937.19 million during 2021-2025?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Logger Market by Type, Measurement, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Logger Market by Type, Measurement, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The COVID-19 impact report on the data logger market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Data Logger Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reports that might interest you:

Global Electronic Cash Register Market - Global electronic cash register market is segmented by end-user (retail and hospitality), type (standard ECRs, checkout/POS system, and self-service POS), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Caliper Market - Global digital caliper market is segmented by end-user (academic and research institutions and commercial end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Top 3 Data Logger Market Players

Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc.
The company provides a wide range of data loggers such as temperature data logger, voltage data logger, current data logger, strain gauge bridge data logger, thermistor data logger, voltage current data logger, and pulse data logger.

AiM Tech Srl
The company provides data logger products such as EVO4S and EVO5.

Ammonit Measurement GmbH
The company provides a wide range of data loggers products such as meteo-40S plus, meteo-40M plus, and meteo-40L plus.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/data-logger-market-industry-analysis

Data Logger Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data logger market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Market Landscape

  • Geography

The data logger market is driven by increasing demand for test, measurement, and control solutions. In addition, other factors such as regulations to ensure equal and safe supply of resources are expected to trigger the data logger market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43257

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/data-logger-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/data-loggermarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-logger-market-growth-analysis-in-electronic-equipment--instruments-industry--technavio-301355261.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • FuboTV CEO breaks down Q2 earnings, projects new advertising revenues

    FuboTV David Gandler, CEO and Co-Founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the streaming service including the Fubo Sportsbook.&nbsp;

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin goes toe-to-toe with NASA in federal court over award to SpaceX

    Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is taking NASA to court. The company filed a complaint with a federal claims court on Monday over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract solely to rival company SpaceX. The complaint, which Blue Origin successfully petitioned to have sealed, says NASA's evaluation of proposals for the the Human Landing System was "unlawful and improper."

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Costing Many Steelworkers a $3,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- The second largest American steelmaker is struggling to meet a vaccine threshold that would give a potential $3,000 bonus to each worker.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. promised a $1,500 bonus to all of their 25,000 employees who receive a jab, with the cash bonus increasing to $3,000 if an individual’s work site hits 75%, according to company spokeswoman Patricia Persico. The program is based on vaccination rates per site, with “more than” 20 of 46 locations above the 75% rate. The company

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since May 2020

    U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Tesla Autopilot U.S. Safety Probe Puts a Damper on Elon Musk’s AI Day

    (Bloomberg) -- The federal investigation into Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot comes at an awkward time for Elon Musk. On Thursday -- just three days after the U.S. government announced its probe -- he has a briefing scheduled about the carmaker’s work on artificial intelligence.While invitations to Musk’s AI Day tout “an inside-look at what’s next for AI at Tesla beyond our vehicle fleet,” autonomous driving is all but certain to come up. In several tweets over the last several months, the chief executiv

  • Gensler Warns of Chinese Company Risks After SEC Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued his most direct warning yet on Monday about the risks of investing in Chinese companies.Gensler said in a video message that there is a lot that American investors don’t know about some Chinese companies that are listed on U.S. stock exchanges. His remarks come just weeks after the regulator halted initial public offerings of Chinese companies until they boost disclosures and warned investors may not be aware that t

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • Congressmen McHenry, Thompson Call SEC Chair Gensler’s Remarks on Crypto ‘Concerning’

    The two congressmen wrote that rather than potentially regulating innovation and job creation out of the U.S., lawmakers and regulators should “promote an active dialogue between regulators and market participants.”

  • Shenzhen is paying online businesses to sell somewhere besides Amazon

    In the wake of Amazon's ban on Chinese companies over abuses of its review system, Shenzhen is offering businesses cash to set up independent shops.

  • Why Dogecoin Is Rallying Today

    The coin has a unique value proposition that investors are just starting to realize.