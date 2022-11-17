Data Loss Prevention Market to grow by USD 6.03 Billion by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Dell Technologies Inc, Digital Guardian Inc, GTB Technologies Inc. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the data loss prevention market, operating under the information technology market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 6.03 billion at a CAGR of 23.78% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a Latest Free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CoSoSys Srl, Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Guardian Inc., Forcepoint LLC, GTB Technologies Inc., HelpSystems LLC, InfoWatch, Jive Software, McAfee Corp., Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., SearchInform Ltd., Somansa Technologies Inc., Spirion LLC, Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., and Zecurion Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers data loss prevention solutions such as PowerProtect DD and Integrated Data Protection Appliance.
Digital Guardian Inc.: The company offers data loss prevention solutions such as Endpoint DLP.
Forcepoint LLC: The company offers data loss prevention solutions such as Drip DLP, Cloud, Native remediation, and Fingerprinting.
GTB Technologies Inc.: The company offers data loss prevention solutions such as Cloud data protection and Endpoint data protection.
HelpSystems LLC: The company offers data loss prevention solutions such as Clearswift to minimize the false positive
Data Loss Prevention Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 40% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the cloud-based category led the growth under the deployment segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
By Deployment
By Geography
To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.
Data Loss Prevention Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data loss prevention market report covers the following areas:
One of the main factors boosting the expansion of the data loss prevention (DLP) industry is the rising use of the cloud for data storage. Another major trend boosting market growth is using IT analytics to avoid data loss. But the factors impeding the data loss prevention (DLP) market's growth is problems with the deployment of DLP solutions.
Data Loss Prevention Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist data loss prevention market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the data loss prevention market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the data loss prevention market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the data loss prevention market, vendors
Data Loss Prevention Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
$6.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
22.31
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CoSoSys Srl, Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Guardian Inc., Forcepoint LLC, GTB Technologies Inc., HelpSystems LLC, InfoWatch, Jive Software, McAfee Corp., Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., SearchInform Ltd., Somansa Technologies Inc., Spirion LLC, Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., and Zecurion Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
