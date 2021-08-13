U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,405.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,072.00
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.20
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.56
    -0.53 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.50
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3900
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,221.34
    -974.78 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,130.12
    -23.46 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,043.01
    +27.99 (+0.10%)
     

Data-as-a-Service Market 2021-2025: Dominant Market Participants Including Accenture Plc, Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp. Contribute $20.82 bn Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data-as-a-service (DaaS) market is expected to grow by USD 29.82 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 38.87%. The report entails a comprehensive vendor analysis on dominant and strong players including Accenture Plc (Ireland), Alteryx Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services Inc.(US), Dow Jones and Co. Inc. (US), International Business Machines Corp. (US), Microsoft Corp. (US), Morningstar Inc. (US), Oracle Corp. (US), and SAP SE (Germany).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data-as-a-Service Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data-as-a-Service Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View our Data-as-a-Service Market Report Covering Trends and Growth Opportunities to Improve your Business.

Download FREE Sample

Data-as-a-Service Market: Growing Amount of Data likely to Drive Growth

The growing amount of data volumes is one of the prominent factors likely to impact the market positively during the forecast period. Large volumes of data are being generated from many sources such as the Internet, mobile devices, and social media. The increasing volume of data generated in organizations through various channels and sources has compelled organizations to use DaaS and save a significant amount of cost. In addition, various technologies associated with DaaS helped organizations transform unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and meaningful data. As a result, with the growing demand for data, the need for DaaS for ensuring security, agility, and performance will increase considerably in the upcoming years.

Understand the market challenges and opportunities. Fetch Actionable Insights Right Now!

Data-as-a-Service Market: Increase In Adoption Of Big Data Services In Industries

Big data services help organizations in decision-making in various areas of work. The integration of big data technologies with IT systems within organizations aid in the extraction of crucial information and innovative insights from unstructured as well as structured data collated from various sources including databases, streams, APIs, and other applications. DaaS solutions help organizations to obtain large volumes of complex data, which is further used for data analysis. It also aids in revisiting historical data that assists in drawing conclusions while processing large quantities of data from diverse sources. Thus, increasing the adoption of Bid Data Services in different industries will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

"Increased importance for DaaS in social media marketing will act as another promising factor influencing the market positively during the forecast period," as per analysts from Technavio.

Try Before you Buy with Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform to gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data-as-a-Service Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the data-as-a-service market by End-user (BFSI, Retail, Telecom, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The BFSI end-user segment led the market share during 2020 and is likely to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of DaaS in banking applications.

North America led the data-as-a-service market in 2020 followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. 35% of the overall incremental growth will be contributed by North America. The regional growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of big data services in the US industrial sector.

Know more about the in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download PDF Sample

Related Reports:

Data Protection as a Service Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Backup-as-a-service Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Physical Security Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Big Data Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-as-a-service-market-2021-2025-dominant-market-participants-including-accenture-plc-microsoft-corp-and-oracle-corp-contribute-20-82-bn-growth--technavio-301353516.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of the latest shutdown at the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in China, a spokesman said. Anton Posner, chief executive offic

  • Ethereum Miners Make Multimillion-Dollar Bet on Upgrade Delay

    Major mining machine makers like Bitmain are building more specialized machines for Ethereum mining.

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • FDA nearing COVID-19 booster approval, California new vaccine rules for schools

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to take an in-depth look at some of the latest COVID news, which includes: California’s decision to require all school employees to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing and the FDA close to announcing the approval of COVID booster shots despite the World Health Organization push to halt on booster shots.

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Formed Doji Day Following Robust PPI

    The dollar edged higher

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • Micron stock heads for worst day since March 2020 amid looming fears about memory cycle

    The party in the memory market could be coming to an end, and that's weighing on shares of Micron Technology Inc. Thursday.

  • Zillow Is Starting to Show Some Bottoming Price Action

    In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of Z, below, we can see that prices made a spike top in February and then traded lower and lower. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has been in a decline since February and tells us that sellers of Z have been more aggressive for several months now. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from March to August.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Disney Jumps After Earnings, Streaming Subscribers Beat; CEO Eyes Marvel Experiment

    Disney topped Q3 estimates late Thursday, while the delta variant poses a new threat to the theme parks and studio segments.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Best Preferred Stock ETFs for Q4 2021

    Preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividend payouts and the distribution of assets compared to common stockholders. In the event that a company liquidates, holders of preferred stock have a greater chance of getting paid.

  • Google ‘pay calculator’ suggests staff who work from home could face pay cuts: report

    Employees who decide to work remotely and move to less expensive areas of the country may be subject to a pay cut