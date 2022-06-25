U.S. markets closed

Data-as-a-Service Market: 47.21% YOY growth achieved in 2021 | Driven by growing amount of data | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data-as-a-Service Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data-as-a-Service Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio expects the global data-as-a-service market to observe an incremental growth of USD 29.82 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 38.87% during the forecast period.

Get highlights on the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. View Our Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growing amount of data and increase in the adoption of big data services in industries are some of the key market drivers.

The volume of data generated across industries has significantly increased over the past decade. In 2020, people generated approximately 1.7 megabytes of data every second. By 2025, more than 200 zettabytes of data are expected to be in cloud storage across the world. The increasing volumes of data generated are creating difficulties in analyzing and managing large databases efficiently. This is creating the need for DaaS across organizations to transform unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and meaningful data, thereby ensuring security, agility, and performance of business operations. Thus, the growing amount of data generated is expected to foster the growth of the market in focus over the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market. Read Our Sample Report Now

The data-as-a-service market report is segmented by end-user (BFSI, retail, telecom, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Based on the end-user, the demand for DaaS will be significant in the BFSI industry during the forecast period. Digital transformation coupled with the need to generate useful insights is creating a high demand for DaaS solutions in the BFSI industry. Also, the rise in financial transaction volumes is driving the growth of the segment.

By region, North America will have the largest share of the market. About 35% of the market growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The increase in data generation across industries, such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, and public sectors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the rising volume of real-time customer data and the need to predict customer requirements are contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for data-as-a-service in North America.

View Our Sample Report for more insights into the growth contribution of other segments and regional growth opportunities.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Read Report Sample Now

Related Reports:

Data-as-a-Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 38.87%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 29.82 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

47.21

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alteryx Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Dow Jones and Co. Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Morningstar Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Alteryx Inc.

  • 10.5 Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • 10.6 Dow Jones and Co. Inc.

  • 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.9 Morningstar Inc.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 SAP SE

  • 10.12 SAS Institute Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-as-a-service-market-47-21-yoy-growth-achieved-in-2021--driven-by-growing-amount-of-data--technavio-301573966.html

SOURCE Technavio

