U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.05
    -6.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,045.09
    -84.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,507.07
    +14.77 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.67
    +6.46 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.92
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0059 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9330
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,188.84
    -247.51 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.48
    -8.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Data Marketplace Platform Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $5.09 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.4%

·11 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Marketplace Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Services), by Type, by Revenue Model, by Enterprise Size, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global data marketplace platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period, according to this report.

Companies Mentioned

  • Acxiom LLC

  • AWS

  • Dawex

  • Snowflake

  • Quandl

  • BattleFin

  • Narrative

  • Datatrade

  • Oracle

  • Microsoft

  • Adobe

  • SAP SE

A data marketplace is a transactional platform that facilitates buying and selling of different data types, offering a unique user experience. Data marketplaces comprise cloud services where businesses or individuals can upload data to the cloud. The different data types, such as demographic, business intelligence, and firmographic, personal data, are available in a data marketplace.

The data marketplace platform enables self-service data access, maintaining a high quality of data, consistency, and security for both parties. Businesses and organizations are commencing to augment internal data sets with external data propelling the growth of the data marketplace platform market. It enables buyers with segmented, dependable, and relevant data to access data via analytical tools and platforms to meet business needs.

For instance, the Microsoft Azure marketplace provides data through a uniform interface, and developers can access data via Microsoft Excel and PowerPivot. The gradual shift from conventional business practices to online platforms resulted in the establishment of efficient data marketplace services and solutions. Data marketplace arranges data flow and optimizes data sourcing, providing a data analytics framework for tuning decision models to optimize and improve processes.

Several companies have launched new platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in 2020, Aiisma, a data marketplace, launched Aiisma App with Aiihealth feature, consisting of marketplaces' location sharing and health mapping features. Users can anonymously and consensually share their behavioral data in exchange for rewards, and this application has proven helpful in creating a digital fence against the pandemic.

The growth is attributed to the emergence of Big Data, web scraping, and advancements in blockchain, as it provides access to considerable data to enhance performance and generate revenue. Web scraping is an automatic process of extracting data from websites; it automates data collection, unlocks web data sources, and suggests data-driven decisions that add value to decision-making. The increasing adoption of AI, data mesh, data management, and blockchain in data & analytics is propelling the usage of self-service analytics solutions.

The market is projected to witness significant growth attributed to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, AR/VR orchestration capabilities, and machine-to-machine (M2M) advancements in communications networks. Additionally, a growing emphasis on the usage of cloud services is anticipated to boost the growth.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of the data marketplace in several verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, retail & consumer goods, and media & entertainment, among others, contribute positively to the growth of the industry. It also enables efficient usage and management of data resulting in a maximized return on investment (ROI). It also provides businesses and organizations access to data marketplaces such as personal, business-to-business (B2B), and IoT data marketplace to meet specific requirements efficiently and cost-effectively secured by blockchain.

Additionally, several organizations are launching data marketplaces to promote data sharing among data service providers and end-users resulting in augmented demand for data marketplace platforms. The report covers the competitive analysis of the top ten industry players including Acxiom LLC, AWS, Dawex, Snowflake, Quandl, BattleFin, Narrative, Datatrade, Oracle, Microsoft, Adobe, and SAP SE.

The key players are adopting several key strategies and development such as product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to obtain a significant market share. For instance, in March 2022, Nokia announced a collaboration with Equideum Health to utilize Nokia Data Marketplace (NDM) blockchain solutions to enable a multi-party ecosystem. It will allow varied person-centric use cases by harnessing advanced technologies in the data marketplace, data exchange, and data management.

Data Marketplace Platform Market Report Highlights

  • The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period owing to a rise in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as AI orchestration capabilities, and machine-to-machine (M2M) advancements in communications networks

  • Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 63% in 2021 as the data marketplace platform is extensively used in several verticals such as retail & e-commerce, BFSI, travel and hospitality, and healthcare. The data marketplace platform segment enables buyers to browse data, compare, support on-platform communication with data providers, and purchase data

  • Based on the type, the B2B data marketplace segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 58% in 2021 as the growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of big data, the emergence of AI and ML, and business-to-business data marketplaces solutions

  • Based on revenue model, the subscription segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 49% in 2021 as data marketplaces charge a commission fee for the services and solutions in exchange for data to the buyers. The subscription revenue model can be further categorized into one-off data purchases, ongoing data subscriptions, and usage-based data licenses

  • Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest revenue share of 58% in 2021 and witness a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. The key data service providers and SaaS vendors are investing in research and development activities to create a robust platform for sharing data & information and enable direct and indirect monetization from revenue streams

  • Based on end-user, the financial services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 20% in 2021 as cloud platforms allow financial organizations to leverage big data for financial use cases, such as delivering personalized recommendations, generating new revenue streams through data-driven suggestions, and creating efficient services to gain a competitive advantage

  • North America held the largest revenue share of more than 37% in 2021, owing to the increasing adoption of IoT solutions and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, AR/VR orchestration capabilities, and machine-to-machine (M2M) advancements in communications networks. Several companies operating in this region are developing innovative data marketplace services & solutions to provide end-to-end efficient usage and management of network services, contributing to the growth

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Data Marketplace Platform Market Size & Growth Prospects
3.3. Data Marketplace Platform Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Data Marketplace Platform Market Trends
3.4.1. Technology Trends
3.4.2. Regulatory Trends
3.4.3. Buyers Trends
3.4.4. Suppliers Trends
3.5. Data Marketplace Platform Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.6. Data Marketplace Platform Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7. Data Marketplace Platform Market - PEST Analysis
3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Data Marketplace Platform Market

Chapter 4. Data Marketplace Platform Component Outlook
4.1. Data Marketplace Platform Market, By Component Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
4.2. Platform
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. Services
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Data Marketplace Platform Type Outlook
5.1. Data Marketplace Platform Market, By Type Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
5.2. Personal Data Marketplace Platforms
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. B2B Data Marketplace Platforms
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. IoT Data Marketplace Platforms
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Data Marketplace Platform Revenue Model Outlook
6.1. Data Marketplace Platform Market, By Revenue Model Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
6.2. Subscription
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Commission
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Paid features
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.5. Others
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Data Marketplace Platform Enterprise size Outlook
7.1. Data Marketplace Platform Market, By Enterprise size Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
7.2. Large Enterprises
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.3. SMEs
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Data Marketplace Platform End-user Outlook
8.1. Data Marketplace Platform Market, By End-user Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
8.2. Financial Services
8.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.3. Advertising, Media & Entertainment
8.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.4. Retail & CG
8.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.5. Healthcare & Life Sciences
8.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.6. Technology
8.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.7. Public Sector
8.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.8. Manufacturing
8.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.8.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.9. Others (Education, Automotive, Energy, Oil & Gas)
8.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.9.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Data Marketplace Platform Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis
10.1. Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
10.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging, Niche Players)
10.3. Vendor Landscape
10.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021
10.4. Company Analysis Tools
10.4.1. Market Position Analysis
10.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpjakw-marketplace?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-marketplace-platform-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-5-09-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-23-4-301753215.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarHow Much Do Investors Say They Ne

  • Judge asks if Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot." At Tuesday's closing arguments in a Delaware court, a judge pressed lawyers representing Tesla directors and the investor challenging Musk's pay over whether the company's explosive growth outweighed misleading disclosures about the pay plan in 2018. The arguments followed a five-day trial in November in the Court of Chancery that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This Earnings Report In Focus

    This LNG giant reports earnings with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Intel Charts Offer ... Little Intel

    Intel Corporation cut its dividend and prices are close to their 52-week lows -- so let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of INTC, below, I see INTC in the process of a third test of the $26-$24 area.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Amazon employees push back on return-to-office plan

    CEO Andy Jassy's memo announcing the policy change came as a surprise to employees when it was posted internally on the company's website Friday.

  • 16,000 Amazon workers have joined a Slack channel and launched a petition to fight CEO Andy Jassy’s mandate to return to the office

    Staff have called on Amazon to remember its mission to be “Earth’s Best Employer” and let them work on a more hybrid basis, instead of coming back to the office three days a week.

  • Tesla Board Misrepresented Musk’s $55 Billion Pay Package, Judge Told

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. directors misrepresented a $55 billion pay package they recommended for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a lawyer for shareholders said in closing trial arguments in a suit challenging Musk’s compensation. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Has Decided to Nor

  • 401(k) nest eggs plunged 20% in 2022 — but does 1 more year of work really make a big difference in retirement safety? Here's the answer you may not want to hear

    Silver linings all around.

  • 5G, Fiber Likely to Help 3 Wireless Stocks Tide Over the Storm

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. TMUS, T and CMBM are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam talks employee reductions, labor insights platform during Citi conference

    At the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam noted that the company had reduced its U.S. headcount by about 12,000 positions since June 2022.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. probes Wells Fargo's retention of employee communications

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission have undertaken the probes, the fourth-largest U.S. bank disclosed in a filing. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices and apps like WhatsApp. In September, the SEC fined 16 financial firms, including major global banks, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps.

  • Southwest Airlines Faces a New Challenge (Why Passengers Should Worry)

    The embattled airline has been trying to win back customers, but it's hitting a number of problems.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Toyota Plans a Key (U.S.) Move in New Electric-Vehicle Strategy

    Toyota is amping up in the U.S. The company is looking to make about 200,000 EVs in the U.S. annually from 2026 onward, accounting for nearly 20% of its output in the country, along with production in Japan, China and India. Toyota wants to supply 1 million worldwide per year by that time, the Nikkei has reported.