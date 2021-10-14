U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

"make data matter": Keyrus celebrates its 25th anniversary by offering businesses an inspiring new vision

·5 min read

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An international player in consulting and technology as well as a Data and Digital specialist, Keyrus announces new goals in the market through a renewed and inspiring vision stemming from 25 years of expertise in data exploitation.

(PRNewsfoto/Keyrus)
(PRNewsfoto/Keyrus)

Keyrus has also redesigned its visual identity, creating a new logo and slogan: "make data matter."

A hyperconnected ecosystem

Driven by the growth of Internet-based and mobile technologies, society today is a single, hyperconnected ecosystem made up of organizations, individuals, groups of individuals, and objects.

To thrive in this ecosystem, businesses need not only to accelerate their digital transformation, but also to develop the skills necessary to boost their adaptability, resilience, and competitiveness.

Data is the main driver behind the activation of these skills, just as digital channels create the network that is essential for their implementation and development.

Aspiring to make data the main leveraging factor behind business performance

The current crisis is showing us more than ever just how crucial it is for all companies to accelerate their transformation, whether digital, managerial, or organizational.

Keyrus is convinced that businesses must primarily leverage digital transformation, integrating an ethical, practical approach to data, in order to successfully take on a transformed world, and ensure that they can grow, be competitive, and prosper in the long term.

Data is unquestionably one of the keys to success for businesses. Moreover, it is like humankind's genetic blueprint: it retraces our past, expresses our present, and can help us predict our future, or at least anticipate it more effectively.

A new, enlightening, and inspiring mission

Echoing the current economic, social and environmental upheavals, amplified by the pandemic, Keyrus is now pursuing an inspiring new mission:

"Mastering and giving meaning to data to make the future clearer, simpler, and more human-focused!"

This promise is founded on three key beliefs reflecting the current challenges of our world:

"HUMAN DATA": this first belief asserts that data holds the answers to the greatest challenges faced by both businesses and humankind as a whole. It teaches us things about the way we behave and how the world changes, takes shape, and improves over time.

"INSPIRATIONAL REALITY": this belief is a nod to one of our key principles: inspiring, while remaining pragmatic and rooted in reality. This refers to our ability to deliver solutions that are not only effective and immediately actionable, but also always incorporate continuous innovation, an essential source of progress and reinvention for businesses.

"SIMPLEX FUTURE": this third belief conveys the growing complexity of our environment. Caught in the whirlwind of the digital explosion, hyperconnectivity and artificial intelligence, businesses need an informed, insightful partner to rely on. In this context, Keyrus helps its clients gain capabilities, communication skills, and decision-making abilities essential for working toward their goals with clear-sightedness and a straightforward approach.

These beliefs form the framework of the new era that the Keyrus Group is now embarking upon with enthusiasm and passion. They reveal our new areas of reflection and anticipation, which are always driven by a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Our new slogan, "make data matter," conveys the meaning and value behind our work. Data is part of our Group's DNA. Day in and day out, we put data science to work to solve present- day challenges. Since data originates with people, this slogan also serves as a reminder of how important individuals are in the capital of our companies, and how essential it is for each economic player to work toward greater sustainability via the solutions and services they offer.

"For our Group, this past year has been a source of reflection and inspiration. It is now offering us new ways to look at our business lines and mission," explains Éric Cohen, Founder and CEO of the Keyrus Group. "It is our mission to be an informed, committed, and responsible partner to our clients over the long term, helping them map out their ideal future with a more human-focused perspective."

ABOUT KEYRUS

Keyrus is a global consulting and technology company that focuses on making data matter, truly matter, from a human perspective.

Since it's not only the data itself that matters, but the opportunities we can develop by leveraging it, we are constantly working at understanding what our clients are trying to achieve. We explore and measure behaviors. We understand and translate. We make sense of the realities data represents to shape better, impactful, real-life decisions.

A mere means to an end, data, whether big, small, human, complex, historical, prospective, only ever makes sense when it is used to develop experiences, shape understanding, make the best decisions.

Our value proposition is founded upon five major groups of services, each comprising multiple offerings:

  • Automation and artificial intelligence: we provide our clients with the means to improve productivity and accuracy across business processes, and to focus on higher value work. We enable companies to gain insights and to make the best decisions.

  • Human-centric digital experience: relationship with customers and employee engagement constitute two of the largest contributors to business' overall success. At Keyrus, we help companies to imagine and to create seamless multimodal digital experiences to reach their business goals.

  • Data & analytics enablement: data is unquestionably a key to success for businesses. When used intelligently, it opens up unique opportunities for facing present and future challenges. At Keyrus, we enable organizations to deploy the capabilities to make data matter: we apply data science at a business level.

  • Cloud and security: cloud data and digital platforms have the potential to overhaul the way data are being translated into value, while bringing scalability and flexibility to a next level. At Keyrus, we secure your data assets and make sure your data is protected and confidential.

  • Business transformation & innovation: to thrive in the nowadays ecosystem, every business needs to not only accelerate its digital transformation, but also acquire skills to boost its adaptability, resilience, and competitiveness. At Keyrus, we help our clients to successfully transform themselves to build a better future.

Relying on the accumulated experience of more than 3.000 consultants and present in 22 countries on 4 continents, Keyrus is one of the foremost international experts in data, consulting, and technology.

Learn more at: http://www.keyrus.com

Contact:

KEYRUS
Félix Bassous
Tel : +33 01 41 34 10 00
felix.bassous@keyrus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659746/Keyrus_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/make-data-matter--keyrus-celebrates-its-25th-anniversary-by-offering-businesses-an-inspiring-new-vision-301399704.html

SOURCE Keyrus

SOURCE Keyrus

