Data from Medivir's MIV-818 phase 1b study to be presented at the ESMO Congress

·3 min read

HUDDINGE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that an e-poster entitled "Phase 1 study of the novel prodrug MIV-818 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) or liver metastases (LM)" will be presented by Dr Debashis Sarker, King´s College London, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress.

The Abstract will be released on the ESMO website 13 September 00.05 CEST (https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2021). The results from the completed phase 1b monotherapy dose escalation part of the study (e-poster presentation number 527P) is scheduled for presentation during the ESMO congress 16-21 September.

For additional information, please contact
Magnus Christensen, Interim CEO, Medivir AB
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

About MIV-818
MIV-818 is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted and orally administered drug for patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer. MIV-818 has completed a phase 1b monotherapy study, and a combination study in HCC is now planned to be initiated during the second half of 2021.

About primary liver cancer
Primary liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common cancer that arises in the liver. Although existing therapies for advanced HCC can extend the lives of patients, treatment benefits are insufficient and death rates remain high. There are 42,000 patients diagnosed with primary liver cancer per year in the US and current five-year survival is 11 percent. HCC is a heterogeneous disease with diverse aetiologies, and lacks defining mutations observed in many other cancers. This has contributed to the lack of success of molecularly targeted agents in HCC. The limited overall benefit, taken together with the poor overall prognosis for patients with intermediate and advanced HCC, results in a large unmet medical need.

About Medivir
Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/data-from-medivir-s-miv-818-phase-1b-study-to-be-presented-at-the-esmo-congress,c3392508

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3392508/1450931.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-from-medivirs-miv-818-phase-1b-study-to-be-presented-at-the-esmo-congress-301349031.html

SOURCE Medivir

