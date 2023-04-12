DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's (ETR:DAM) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's (ETR:DAM) stock is up by a considerable 10% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen is:

14% = €18m ÷ €132m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.6%. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 3.4% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has a low three-year median payout ratio of 5.6% (or a retention ratio of 94%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Moreover, DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 1.8% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

