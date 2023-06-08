DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's (ETR:DAM) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's (ETR:DAM) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €28m ÷ (€221m - €65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 9.6% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen.

So How Is DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 81% in that time. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

