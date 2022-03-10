U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,266.50
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,198.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,677.25
    -57.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.10
    -6.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.71
    +2.01 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.00
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    -2.68 (-7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3173
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1250
    +0.2660 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,663.95
    -1,908.21 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.62
    -39.73 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,701.59
    +984.06 (+3.98%)
     

New Data Mynt Crypto Payment Processing Platform Gives Merchants Simple, Stable Crypto Payments

·2 min read

Merchants & enterprises can immediately accept crypto with the new Data Mynt payment processing services.

OAKLAND, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers and enterprises now have a simple, stable way to adopt crypto payments using the new crypto payment processing solution from Data Mynt, a recognized provider of cryptocurrency payment products. Data Mynt's solution is a robust in-store and Cloud-native crypto form of payment option for global retailers that's designed for seamless integration.

Data Mynt
Data Mynt

Merchants & enterprises anywhere can immediately accept crypto with the new Data Mynt payment processing services.

Data Mynt's patent pending technology enables merchants and enterprises to expand their payment options for their customers and partners while allowing the parties to keep significantly more of their crypto assets when transacting on public blockchains. At the same time, it reduces payment processing costs and eliminates frictions such as chargebacks and crypto price volatility.

Blockchain, wallet and asset-agnostic, the new payment processor enables customers to pay in the manner they choose—using their mobile crypto wallet, blockchain and cryptocurrency-of-choice. Ethereum Mainnet was the first blockchain to go live.

"You don't even have to understand crypto to use our payment platform," noted Data Mynt CEO Alex Christian. "It's just a classic win-win. Customers like paying with crypto, and businesses like paying customers, plus the lower fees of crypto transactions."

The dedicated Data Mynt global sales team began rolling out its payment platform in Q1 of 2022.

About Data Mynt
Data Mynt is a crypto payment processor based in Oakland, California. Its wallet, asset and blockchain-agnostic solutions offer partners and merchants an omnichannel approach to accepting crypto payments free from volatility and the risks and costs of traditional payment methods. The Data Mynt payment platform is also designed to streamline implementation via API, branded web page, iFrame and merchant app, while consistently delivering a seamless customer experience. DataMynt.com

Contact: Faiza Chaudhry
Marketing & Sales
faiza@datamynt.com
+1-707-653-6498

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-mynt-crypto-payment-processing-platform-gives-merchants-simple-stable-crypto-payments-301499738.html

SOURCE Data Mynt

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla will pay conscripted Ukrainian employees up to 3 months - CNBC

    After three months, the company will re-assess the impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis to decide what more will be needed, the report said, adding that the email did not make it clear if the pay benefit would be extended to North America and elsewhere. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The CNBC report said Tesla in its email praised its employees for helping Elon Musk's space venture SpaceX bring Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine amid Moscow's invasion.

  • Internet company Cloudflare sets servers in Ukraine and Russia to ‘brick themselves’ if they lose power

    Cloudflare also says it has seen more requests from Russia to worldwide media, ‘reflecting a desire by ordinary Russian citizens to see world news’

  • Is There Room for Verizon and T-Mobile in Home Internet?

    The two wireless carriers are looking to add millions of home internet subscribers over the next four years.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Rally Takes Break, Why WAVES Surge Isn’t Over Yet

    Bitcoin price rallied above $42,000, Ethereum’s ether faced sellers above $2,750, and WAVES could extend surge towards the $30 level.

  • Twitter unveils Tor version of site that can bypass Russian restrictions

    Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia restricted access to its service in the country.

  • Bitcoin Price Surges on Biden’s Crypto Executive Order

    President Biden signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to study the possible risks presented by cryptocurrencies and consider the creation of a U.S. digital currency.

  • China-backed APT41 compromised 'at least' six US state governments

    The prolific China APT41 hacking group, known for carrying out espionage in parallel with financially motivated operations, has compromised multiple U.S. state government networks, according to cybersecurity giant Mandiant. The group — seemingly undeterred by U.S. indictments against five APT41 members in 2020 — conducted a months-long campaign during which it targeted and successfully breached at least six U.S. state networks, all of which have been notified by Mandiant but were not named. Between May 2021 and February 2022, the hacking group used vulnerable internet-facing web applications to gain an initial foothold into state networks.

  • China hacked at least six state governments in last year, cyber firm says

    China hacked at least six state governments in the U.S. in the past year, Mandiant, a private security firm, said in a report Tuesday.The hacking group, APT41, is believed to have worked with China to hack the six state governments, exploiting unknown vulnerabilities in the governments' systems, The Associated Press reported.One vulnerability that was present in 18 states' animal health management agencies was an unknown flawed commercial web...

  • Cloudflare Rebuffs Ukraine Requests to Stop Working With Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultCloudflare Inc. said Monday it won’t stop providing services to Russian organizations, rebuffing calls from Ukrainian officials

  • Google to Test Deal Waters With Mandiant

    Picking up relatively small cybersecurity provider for Google Cloud might not trigger extra scrutiny.

  • Twitter launches on dark web to evade censorship

    Russia restricted access to the social network after accusing platform of spreading ‘fake’ reports about Ukraine invasion

  • Russians flock to VPNs to evade internet blockade

    Data: Top10VPN; Note: Most recent spikes shown for countries with multiple events; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Tools to sidestep internet restrictions have surged in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and the government's decision to block some social media services, including Facebook.Why it matters: Finding ways around Russia's internet blockade could enable its citizens to stay connected to the rest of the world and gather information from sources beyond state-owned outlets.Get market news

  • Truist Foundation Partners With Connect Humanity To Advance the Internet Connectivity Space and Establish Digital Equity

    Truist Foundation’s $10 million grant to Connect Humanity is one of its many steps to further eliminate systemic injustices, including the digital divide

  • LinkedIn and DeepMind co-founders form AI startup to help humans talk to computers

    LinkedIn and DeepMind co-founders have formed a startup that will use AI to help humans talk to computers.

  • Amazon suspends shipments and Prime Video access in Russia

    The company announced today that it will suspend shipments of products in Russia and Belarus, as well as halt access to Prime Video in Russia.

  • Radio ads banned after terms and conditions spoken too quickly to understand

    The ads for Paddy Power and MoneySuperMarket.com were not intelligible, the Advertising Standards Authority ruled.

  • Russia may cut itself off from the global internet because of ‘continuous cyberattacks’

    Russia is being attacked by groups like Anonymous and private companies are pulling services, but there are reportedly ‘no plans to disconnect the internet from inside’

  • Cyber firm: At least 6 US state governments hacked by China

    Hackers working on behalf of the Chinese government broke into the computer networks of at least six state governments in the United States in the last year, according to a report released Tuesday by a private cybersecurity firm. The report from Mandiant does not identify the compromised states or offer a motive for the intrusions, which began last May. But the Chinese group believed responsible for the breaches, APT41, is known to launch hacking operations both for old-fashioned espionage purposes and for financial gain. “While the ongoing crisis in Ukraine has rightfully captured the world’s attention and the potential for Russian cyber threats are real, we must remember that other major threat actors around the world are continuing their operations as-usual,” said Geoff Ackerman, a principal threat analyst at Reston, Virginia-based Mandiant Inc.

  • ReserveBlock Foundation RBX Network and Venture Miami Team to Collaborate on Miami-Centric NFTs

    ReserveBlock Foundation RBX Network (reserveblock.io), the first open-source decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain will soon be opening up its blockchain for the Miami community to develop Miami-centric NFTs. RBX is offering the City of Miami and its residents a pathway to utility through NFTs on the RBX Network and protocol. As ReserveBlock continues to develop the ecosystem, members of the Miami community can expect to see Miami focused NFT projects with the potential to leverage Miami Coin.

  • Lumen is the second major US internet provider to leave Russia

    Lumen has become the second major US internet provider to leave Russia, citing security following that country's invasion of Ukraine.