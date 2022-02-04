U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.95
    +1.68 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,496.71
    +3,583.52 (+9.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.49
    +71.52 (+8.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

Data Narrative Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

Data Narrative Inc.
·3 min read

No Code B2B SaaS Startup among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Narrative, a No Code B2B SaaS startup that provides businesses with AI powered software and collaborative tools that streamline growth & marketing operations, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Internet companies like Data Narrative can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Data Narrative and believe they will do well at Newchip.”

“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to learn from their highly regarded business leaders about building smart, investable digital companies that can rapidly scale. This is a unique opportunity and I look forward to connecting with investors from around the globe who are interested in startups that are leading digital transformation efforts with AI,” says Gareth Cull, Founder. “Securing investment would enable Data Narrative to strengthen our core team with the talent needed to accelerate product development and bring our vision of providing collaborative software to organizations that need help activating growth opportunities, streamlining their marketing workflow and building faster with AI.”

About Data Narrative
Data Narrative is a no code B2B SaaS startup that provides businesses with AI powered software and collaborative tools that streamline growth & marketing operations. Founded in 2019 by former Mozilla Analytics Lead, Gareth Cull, the startup is looking to build on the early success of their no code forecasting app that has generated over 7000 forecasts from around the globe. More recently, Data Narrative was an early beta tester of OpenAI’s GPT-3 API and has been rapidly integrating their semantic search and NLP technologies into products that generate marketing copy and prototypes on the web. Data Narrative’s flagship product is called data spaces, which is a platform that simplifies the organization of marketing data and streamlines growth workflows using a variety of kanban and other generative AI products. To learn more about Data Narrative, please visit https://www.datanarrative.io/

About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

CONTACT: Gareth Cull Data Narrative Inc. 416-820-7247 gareth@datanarrative.io


Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • U.S. Shale Is Back to Booming

    (Bloomberg) -- Output in the U.S. shale patch is “re-booming” this year, with research and data analysis firm Lium LLC forecasting production will surge by more than 1 million barrels a day.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottAmazon Surges to Add $135 Billion in Wild Market Value SwingGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reporte

  • US Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit Confirms Finding that Apple Infringes WiLAN Patents

    Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today provided an update on ongoing litigation.

  • Bitcoin Might Be Rallying but a ‘Crypto Winter’ Could Freeze Nvidia’s Stock

    The chip maker's stock could fall nearly 40% if the price of Ether, one of the major digital tokens, stays depressed, according to one analyst.

  • Shock and Dismay at CNN as Chief Jeff Zucker Resigns

    The disclosure of Zucker's long-rumored consensual relationship with a direct-report is the latest black eye for the news network.

  • Ford earnings: ‘Farley is pushing this company faster and farther’ toward EVs, analyst says

    Bank of America Global Research Senior Automotive Analyst John Murphy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Ford, the future of EVs, and the outlook for the auto market.

  • Apple, Broadcom win new trial in $1.1 billion Caltech patent case

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a jury verdict ordering Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc to pay $1.1 billion to the California Institute of Technology for infringing its Wi-Fi technology patents, and ordered a new trial on damages. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the January 2020 award by the federal jury in Los Angeles, one of the largest ever in patent cases, was "legally unsupportable." It also upheld the jury's findings that Apple and Broadcom infringed two Caltech patents, and ordered a new trial on whether they infringed a third patent.

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has cemented its position as the world’s top producer of liquefied natural gas after Venture Global LNG began preparing to send its first cargo of the super-chilled fuel and rival Cheniere Energy Inc. expanded service.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottAmazon Surges to Add $135 Billion in Wild Market

  • Stanley Black & Decker confirms layoffs, citing supply chain challenges, inflation

    Stanley Black & Decker is in the process of laying off an unknown number of employees to offset rising costs related to global inflation and supply chain challenges, according to a spokeswoman for the tools and hardware manufacturer. Debora Raymond, vice president of public relations, confirmed the layoffs in an email last week, including some in the Baltimore area. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, but its $12.8 billion tools and storage business is based in Towson.

  • CNN Employees Grill WarnerMedia CEO Over Jeff Zucker’s Departure

    Jason Kilar said there are no plans to issue additional information about the investigation, which he said is complete.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Texas Storm Forecast Is Painful Déjà Vu

    Texas’ grid operator, the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas, didn’t live up to its name last year. This time around, blackouts of that severity seem less likely, but that may not say much about how resilient the system is.

  • Schlumberger Has Gained 74% Over the Last 12 Months. Is It Still a Buy?

    Many stock market sectors took a beating at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020. For instance, crude oil futures dropped to negative values per barrel which was the first time in U.S. history.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Wells Fargo Gamed System in Investor Arbitration, Judge Says

    A Georgia judge said the bank and its lawyer secretly manipulated a list of potential arbitrators.

  • Should you add residential real estate to your retirement portfolio?

    Research suggests that residential real estate can enhance the long-term viability of your retirement portfolio

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Coal’s not dead, and won’t be for years to come

    Coal may be losing market share as a major energy source in some parts of the world, but the death knell for the industry hasn’t sounded yet, and might not for decades.