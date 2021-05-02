U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,706.58
    -670.32 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Data was the new oil, until the oil caught fire

Danny Crichton
·16 min read

We’ve been hearing how “data is the new oil” for more than a decade now, and in certain sectors, it’s a maxim that has more than panned out. From marketing and logistics to finance and product, decision-making is now dominated by data at all levels of most big private orgs (and if it isn’t, I’d be getting a résumé put together, stat).

So it might be a something of a surprise to learn that data, which could transform how we respond to the increasingly deadly disasters that regularly plague us, has been all but absent from much of emergency response this past decade. Far from being a geyser of digital oil, disaster response agencies and private organizations alike have for years tried to swell the scope and scale of the data being inputted into disaster response, with relatively meager results.

That’s starting to change though, mostly thanks to the internet of things (IoT), and frontline crisis managers today increasingly have the data they need to make better decisions across the resilience, response, and recovery cycle. The best is yet to come — with drones flying up, simulated visualizations, and artificial intelligence-induced disasters — what we’re seeing today on the frontlines is only the beginning of what could be a revolution in disaster response in the 2020s.

The long-awaited disaster data deluge has finally arrived

Emergency response is a fight against the fog of war and the dreadful ticking of the clock. In the midst of a wildfire or hurricane, everything can change in a matter of seconds — even milliseconds if you aren’t paying attention. Safe roads ferrying evacuees can suddenly become impassable infernos, evacuation teams can reposition and find themselves spread far too thin, and unforeseen conditions can rapidly metastasize to cover the entire operating environment. An operations center that once had perfect information can quickly find it has no ground truth at all.

Unfortunately, even getting raw data on what’s happening before and during a disaster can be extraordinarily difficult. When we look at the data revolution in business, part of the early success stems from the fact that companies were always heavily reliant on data to handle their activities. Digitalization was and is the key word: moving from paper to computers in order to transform latent raw data into a form that was machine-readable and therefore analyzable. In business, the last ten years was basically upgrading to version two from version one.

In emergency management however, many agencies are stuck without a version at all. Take a flood — where is the water and where is it going? Up until recently, there was no comprehensive data on where waters rose from and where they sloshed to. When it came to wildfires, there were no administrative datasets on where every tree in the world was located and how prone each is to fire. Even human infrastructure like power lines and cell towers often had little interface with the digital world. They stood there, and if you couldn’t see them, they couldn’t see you.

Flood modeling is on the cutting edge of disaster planning and response. Image Credits: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Models, simulations, predictions, analysis: all of these are useless without raw data, and in the disaster response realm, there was no detailed data to be found.

After years of promising an Internet of Things (IoT) revolution, things are finally internet-izing, with IoT sensors increasingly larding up the American and world landscape. Temperature, atmospheric pressure, water levels, humidity, pollution, power, and other sensors have been widely deployed, emitting constant streams of data back into data warehouses ready for analysis.

Take wildfires in the American West. It wasn’t all that long ago that the U.S. federal government and state firefighting agencies had no knowledge of where a blaze was taking place. Firefighting has been “100 years of tradition unimpeded by progress,” Tom Harbour, head of fire response for a decade at the U.S. Forest Service and now chief fire officer at Cornea put it.

And he’s right. After all, firefighting is a visceral activity — responders can see the fires, even feel the burning heat echoing off of their flesh. Data wasn’t useful, particularly in the West where there are millions of acres of land and large swaths are sparsely populated. Massive conflagrations could be detected by satellites, but smoldering fires in the brush would be entirely invisible to the geospatial authorities. There’s smoke over California — exactly what is a firefighter on the ground supposed to do with such valuable information?

Today after a decade of speculative promise, IoT sensors are starting to clear a huge part of this fog. Aaron Clark-Ginsberg, a social scientist at RAND Corporation who researches community resilience, said that air quality sensors have become ubiquitous since they are “very cheap [and] pretty easy to use” and can offer very fine-grained understandings of pollution — a key signal, for instance, of wildfires. He pointed to the company Purple Air, which in addition to making sensors, also produces a popular consumer map of air quality, as indicative of the potential these days for technology.

Maps are the critical intersection for data in disasters. Geospatial information systems (GIS) form the basis for most planning and response teams, and no company has a larger footprint in the sector than privately-held Esri. Ryan Lanclos, who leads public safety solutions at the company, pointed to the huge expansion of water sensors as radically changing responses to certain disasters. “Flood sensors are always pulsing,“ he said, and with a “national water model coming out of the federal government ,” researchers can now predict through GIS analysis how a flood will affect different communities with a precision unheard of previously.

Digital maps and GIS systems are increasingly vital for disaster planning and response, but paper still remains quite ubiquitous. Image Credits: Paul Kitagaki Jr.-Pool/Getty Images

Cory Davis, the director of public safety strategy and crisis response at Verizon (which, through our parent company Verizon Media, is TechCrunch’s ultimate owner), said that all of these sensors have transformed how crews work to maintain infrastructure as well. “Think like a utility that is able to put a sensor on a power line — now they have sensors and get out there quicker, resolve it, and get the power back up.”

He noted one major development that has transformed sensors in this space the last few years: battery life. Thanks to continuous improvements in ultra-low-power wireless chips as well as better batteries and energy management systems, sensors can last a really long time in the wilderness without the need for maintenance. “Now we have devices that have ten-year battery lives,” he said. That’s critical, because it can be impossible to connect these sensors to the power grid in frontier areas.

The same line of thinking holds true at T-Mobile as well. When it comes to preventative planning, Jay Naillon, senior director of national technology service operations strategy at the telco, said that “the type of data that is becoming more and more valuable for us is the storm surge data — it can make it easier to know we have the right assets in place.” That data comes from flood sensors that can offer real-time warnings signals to planners across the country.

Telecom interest — and commercial interest in general — has been critical to accelerating the adoption of sensors and other data streams around disasters. While governments may be the logical end user of flood or wildfire data, they aren’t the only ones interested in this visibility. “A lot of consumers of that information are in the private sector,” said Jonathan Sury, project director at the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at the Earth Institute at Columbia University. “These new types of risks, like climate change, are going to affect their bottom lines,” and he pointed to bond ratings, insurance underwriting and other areas where commercial interest in sensor data has been profound.

Sensors may not literally be ubiquitous, but they have offered a window into the ambiguity that emergency managers have never had visibility into before.

Finally, there is the extensive datasets around mobile usage that have become ubiquitous throughout much of the world. Facebook’s Data for Good project, for instance, provides data layers around connectivity — are users connecting from one place and then later connecting from a different location, indicating displacement? That sort of data from the company and telcos themselves can help emergency planners scout out how populations are shifting in real-time.

Data, data, on the wall — how many AIs can they call?

Rivulets of data have now turned into floods of information, but just like floodwaters rising in cities across the world, the data deluge now needs a response all its own. In business, the surfeit of big data has been wrangled with an IT stack from data warehouses all the way to business intelligence tools.

If only data for disasters could be processed so easily. Data relevant for disasters is held by dozens of different organizations spanning the private, public, and non-profit sectors, leading to huge interoperability problems. Even when the data can be harmonized, there are large challenges in summarizing the findings down to an actual decision a frontline responder can use in their work — making AI a tough sale still today, particularly outside of planning. As Davis of Verizon put it, “now that they have this plethora of data, a lot of cities and federal agencies are struggling with how to use it.”

Unfortunately, standardization is a challenge at all scales. Globally, countries mostly lack interoperability, although standards are improving over time. Amir Elichai, the founder and CEO of 911 call-handling platform Carbyne, said that “from a technology standpoint and a standards standpoint, there is a big difference between countries,” noting that protocols from one country often have to be completely rewritten to serve a different market.

Tom Cotter, director of emergency response and preparedness at health care disaster response organization Project HOPE, said that even setting up communications between responders can be challenging in an international environment. “Some countries allow certain platforms but not others, and it is constantly changing,” he said. “I basically have every single technology communication platform you can possibly have in one place.”

One senior federal emergency management official acknowledged that data portability has become increasingly key in procurement contracts for technology, with the government recognizing the need to buy commercially-available software rather than custom-designed software. That message has been picked up by companies like Esri, with Lanclos stating that “part of our core mission is to be open and … create data and to share that openly to the public or securely through open standards.”

For all its downsides though, the lack of interoperability can be ironically helpful for innovation. Elichai said that the “lack of standards is an advantage — you are not buying into a legacy standard,” and in some contexts where standards are lacking, quality protocols can be built with the assumption of a modern data workflow.

Even with interoperability though, the next challenge becomes data sanitation — and disaster data is dirty as … well, something. While sensor streams can be verified and cross-checked with other datasets, in recent years there has been a heavy increase in the quantity of citizen-submitted information that has to be carefully vetted before it is disseminated to first responders or the public.

With citizens having more access to smartphones than ever, emergency planners have to sanitize uploaded data uploaded in order to verify and make it useful. Image Credits: TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

Bailey Farren, CEO and co-founder of disaster communications platform Perimeter, said that “sometimes citizens have the most accurate and real-time information, before first responders show up — we want citizens to share that with …government officials.” The challenge is how to filter the quality goods from the unhelpful or malicious. Raj Kamachee, the CIO of Team Rubicon, a non-profit which assembles teams of volunteer military veterans to respond to natural disasters, said that verification is critical, and it’s a key element of the infrastructure he has built at the organization since joining in 2017. “We’ve gotten more people using it so more feedback [and] more data [is] coming through the pipes,” he said. “So creating a self-service, a very collaborative approach.”

With quality and quantity, the AI models should come, right? Well, yes and no.

Sury of Columbia wants to cool down at least some of the hype around AI. “The big caveat with all of these machine learning and big data applications is that they are not a panacea — they are able to process a lot of disparate information, [but] they’re certainly not going to tell us exactly what to do,” he said. “First responders are already processing a lot of information,” and they don’t necessarily need more guidance.

Instead, AI in disasters is increasingly focused on planning and resilience. Sury pointed to OneConcern, a resiliency planning platform, as one example of how data and AI can be combined in the disaster planning process. He also pointed to the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index and risk tools from FEMA that integrate different data signals into scalar values by emergency planners to optimize their contingency plans.

Yet, almost everyone I talked to was much more hesitant about the power of AI. As I discussed a bit in part one of this series regarding the disaster sales cycle, data tools have to be real-time and perfect every time given the lives that are on the line. Kamachee of Team Rubicon noted that when choosing tools, he avoids whiz-bang and instead looks at the pure utility of individual vendors. “We go high tech, but we prepare for low tech,” he said, empathizing that in disaster response, everything must be agile and adaptable to changing circumstances.

The most disastrous sales cycle in the world

Elichai of Carbyne saw this pattern in his sales. There’s a “sensitivity in our market and the reluctance from time to time to adopt” new technologies he said, but acknowledged that “there is no doubt that AI at a certain point will provide benefits.”

Naillon of T-Mobile had similar views from the operator perspective, saying that “I can’t say that we really leverage AI very much” in the company’s disaster planning. Instead of AI as brain, the telecom company simply uses data and forecast modeling to optimally position equipment — no fancy GANs required.

Outside of planning, AI has helped in post-disaster recovery, and specifically around damage assessments. After a crisis transpires, assessments of infrastructure and private property have to be made in order for insurance claims to be filed and for a community to move forward. Art delaCruz, COO and president of Team Rubicon, noted that technology and a flourish of AI has helped significantly around damage assessments. Since his organization often helps rebuild communities in the course of its work, triaging damage is a critical element of its effective response strategy.

There’s a brighter future, other than that brightness from the sun that is going to burn us to a crisp, right?

So AI today is helping a bit with resilience planning and disaster recovery and not so much during emergency response itself, but there is certainly more to come across the entire cycle. Indeed, there is a lot of excitement about the future of drones, which are increasingly being used in the field, but there are concerns long term about whether AI and data will ultimately cause more problems than they solve.

Drones would seem to have an obvious value for disaster response, and indeed, they have been used by teams to get additional aerial footage and context where direct access by responders is limited. Kamachee of Team Rubicon noted that in the Bahamas on a mission, response teams used drones to detect survivors, since major roads were blocked. The drones snapped images that were processed using AI, and helped the team to identify those survivors for evacuation. He described drones and their potential as “sexy; very, very cool.”

Aerial views from drones can give disaster response teams much better real-time information, particularly in areas where on-the-ground access is limited. Image Credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Cotter of Project HOPE similarly noted that faster data processing translates to better responses. “Ultimately speed is what saves lives in these disasters,” he said. We’re “also able to manage more responses remotely [and] don’t have to send as many people downrange,” giving response teams more leverage in resource-constrained environments.

“I see more emergency management agencies using drone technology — search and rescue, aerial photography,” Davis of Verizon said, arguing that operators often have a mentality of “send a machine into a situation first.” He continued, arguing, "artificial intelligence is going to continue to get better and better and better [and] enable our first responders to respond more effectively, but also more efficiently and safer.”

With data flooding in from sensors and drones and processed and verified better than ever, disaster response can improve, perhaps even better than Mother Nature can galvanize her increasingly deadly whims. Yet, there is one caveat: will the AI algorithms themselves cause new problems in the future?

Clark-Ginsburg of RAND, perhaps supplying that typical RANDian alternatives analysis, said that these solutions can also create problems themselves, “technological risks leading to disaster and the world of technology facilitating disaster.” These systems can break, they can make mistakes, and more ominously — they can be sabotaged to increase chaos and damage.

Bob Kerrey, a co-chair of the 9/11 Commission, former senator and governor of Nebraska, and currently the board chairman of Risk & Return, a disaster response VC fund and philanthropy I profiled recently, pointed to cybersecurity as increasingly a wild card in many responses. “There wasn’t a concept called zero days — let alone a market for zero days — in 2004 [when the 9/11 Commission was doing its work], and now there is.” With the 9/11 terrorist attacks, “they had to come here, they had to hijack planes … now you don’t need to hijack planes to damage the United States,” noting that hackers “can be sitting with a bunch of other guys in Moscow, in Tehran, in China, or even your mother’s basement.”

Data is a revolution in the making for disaster response, but it may well cause a whole second-order set of problems that didn’t exist before. What is giveth is taketh away. The oil gushes, but then the well suddenly runs dry – or simply catches fire.

Future of Technology and Disaster Response Table of Contents

With a third of its capital deployed, Risk & Return is transforming how we think about emergency response

Recommended Stories

  • 'This is a pretty dangerous time to be unvaccinated': Dr. Ashish Jha

    Martha Raddatz interviews Dr. Ashish Jha on "This Week."

  • Latin America looks to space, despite limitations on ground

    Space-related news is flowing, and not just from the world’s richest, biggest nations. Take Latin America. On Feb. 17, the congress in Nicaragua, one of the region's poorest, most conflict-prone nations, approved a law creating a space agency.

  • EU aims to cut foreign reliance on chips, pharma materials - document

    The European Union aims to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas including raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors, under an industrial action plan to be announced next week. A draft seen by Reuters outlined the urgency of the task ahead, citing Europe's reliance on China for about half of 137 products used in sensitive ecosystems, mainly raw materials and pharmaceuticals and other products key to the bloc's green and digital goals. The updated industrial strategy plan, devised after the COVID-19 pandemic led to bottlenecks in supply chains, will be presented by EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager and EU industry chief Thierry Breton on May 5.

  • Most Americans Can’t Pass This Tricky Finance Quiz — Can You?

    Think you know your stuff when it comes to money, banking, and personal finance? You wouldn't be the only one. Plenty of people are confident in their money smarts, but as it turns out, that...

  • How Does Cryptocurrency Work – and Is It Safe?

    If you've been following the news, you undoubtedly know a few things about Bitcoin right now. Find: Why Some Money Experts Believe In Bitcoin and Others Don't One: It's a cryptocurrency. Two: One...

  • Venezuela gives US oilmen house arrest in gesture to Biden

    Six American oil executives jailed in Venezuela more than three years ago on corruption charges were granted house arrest on Friday in a gesture of goodwill toward the Biden administration as it reviews its policy toward the politically turbulent South American country. The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associated Press by family members of the men. Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas and Jose Pereira were hauled away by masked security agents while at a meeting in Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017.

  • Needham Bets on These 3 Ad Tech Stocks

    The internet transformed advertising, and advertising, in turn, has impacted the net. From pop-up ads to pay-per-click to targeted advertising, finding and reaching the target audience – the raison d’etre for marketers and advertisers, has exploded and evolved in the digital age. And along with it has come an array of ad tech companies, specialists in the software and tools that brands and agencies are using in their online advertising – setting up, managing, and analyzing their digital campaigns, the results, and the data collected. The increasing use of smart devices – mainly smart phones and tablets, but running the range from laptop computers to smart watches – has been the main driver of the ad tech market’s expansion. That expansion is substantial. According to Verified Market Research, the ad tech software market reached $16.2 billion in 2018, barely missed a step in the corona crisis year, and is estimated to reach nearly $30 billion in 2026. Watching that explosive growth is Needham analyst Laura Martin – ranked by TipRanks in the top 1% among the Street’s stock watchers, and an expert on the tech sector. Martin has weighed in on some of the industry’s top companies. These are firms with Buy ratings from the Street – and Martin sees them with upside potentials starting at 30% and going up from there. Here are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) Based in Ventura, California, The Trade Desk got its start in 2009. The company offers users a set of software platforms designed for online media buying, offering customers data, inventory, and publisher integrations, and facilitating custom development to meet users’ needs. Trade Desk’s platform lets digital advertisers and brand managers leverage their data for organic growth across the internet - on apps, podcasts, streaming TV, and ‘traditional’ websites. Even after slipping from its peak share value in the early part of this year, Trade Desk stock remains at high level - it is up 149% in the last 12 months. In February, the company reported its full-year 2020 results, showing $836 million in top-line revenue, a year-over-year increase of 26%. EPS for the year came in at $4.95, up 118% uptick from the year before. Two key metrics from the earnings report show the underpinning of Trade Desk’s revenue and income growth. The gross spend – how much advertising spent via Trade Desk’s platform – in 2020 reached $4.2 billion, a record for the company and an increase of 34% yoy. And, the company reported a 95% customer retention rate in the quarter. Trade Desk boasts that it has reported such high customer retention every quarter for the past 6 years. This isn’t to say that Trade Desk faces no headwinds. As noted above, the company’s stock is down since the beginning of the year – a fall that coincides with the beginning of Google’s planned phaseout of third-party cookies on the Chrome browser. These cookies, hated by web users as a violation of privacy, but beloved by advertisers as a massive source of data collection, have already been removed from the Firefox and Safari browsers. Google’s phaseout will remove them from most web surfing activity, and take a major tool away from digital ad tech. However, Martin believes the bullish case for TTD remains intact and actually thinks that as a leader of the "Open Internet," the company is poised to “take back market share from the “Walled Gardens (ie, FB, GOOGL, AMZN)” due to “better comparability, measurement, and the shift to CTV ad units.” “TTD represents a pure play on the fastest growing sector in advertising - digital ad growth, including connected TV advertising. TTD represents the 800 largest and most demanding ad agencies and global consumer brands, which is a meaningful barrier to entry,” the 5-star analyst further said. “TTD is the largest demand side platform (ie, buyer of ads) in the "Open Internet" at $4B of total ad spending on its platform in 2020 (about 10% of total open internet ad spending).” Along with her Buy rating, Martin gives TTD shares a one-year price target of $1,000, suggesting an upside of 37% for the stock. (To watch Martin’s track record, click here.) Overall, Trade Desk has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 15 recent reviews that include 10 Buys against 5 Holds. The stock is not cheap, selling for $729.31, but its $915.08 average price target implies an upside of 25% for the coming year. (See Trade Desk’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Magnite (MGNI) The next stock on our list, Magnite, is a “new” company in the ad tech field – it was formed by the merger of two veterans. In 2020, Rubicon Project and Telaria combined, and the result, Magnite, has quickly become a big player in the ad tech industry. The company offers customers ad sell technology across a range of online formats, including desktop, mobile, audio, and streaming video. Magnite offers its users the ability reach their own customers – and potential customers – quickly and efficiently. Born of a merger, Magnite has recently grown through a merger. On April 30, the company closed its acquisition of SpotX, in a move that created the largest independent CTV and video advertising platform. The acquisition came with a total purchase price of $1.14 billion, of which $640 million was in cash and the remainder paid in 12.374 million shares of MGNI. Magnite will discuss the merger transaction when it reports 1Q21 results later this month. In the meantime, it’s instructive to look back at Magnite’s recent performance. In 4Q20, the company reported $82 million in revenue, a gain of 69% year-over-year, and up 34% from Q3. The company reported GAAP EPS of $0.05, beating the estimates by $0.02. Like Trade Desk above, Magnite shares have come under pressure in recent months, although the pullback has followed a massive run up – MGNI shares have appreciated by 458% over the past 12 months. Looking ahead, Martin sees the SpotX acquisition as the key here, writing, “Together MGNI + SpotX will represent the largest CTV and video ad platform (SSP) in programmatic. 67% of PF revs will be video revs (about half from CTV). By implication, MGNI will always be in the consideration set of SSPs for publishers that have video or CTV ad units to sell. Since digital markets are generally ‘winner take most’ markets, size begets size owing to data superiority. As data improves with scale, this creates a positive flywheel which puts smaller competitors at accelerating AI and data disadvantages.” Those comments back up Martin’s Buy rating on the stock. Her price target, $70, indicates her confidence in a robust 74% one-year upside potential. Wall Street’s analysts are mostly bullish here, as shown by the 5 to 1 split between Buy and Hold reviews, giving MGNI shares a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock has an average price target of $65.17, which suggests a 63% upside from the current trading price of $40.05. (See Magnite’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Viant Technology (DSP) Last on our list of Needham picks, Viant Technology bills itself as a purveyor of ‘people-based advertising software.’ The company offers an omnichannel demand-side platform, Adelphic, used by agencies, brands, and media buyers to execute ad campaigns on connected and linear TV, desktop and mobile devices, and through digital audio. Viant has been in the ad tech business for over 20 years, and in February of this year it entered the public markets. The IPO was initially priced at $25 per share, and closed its first day’s trading at over $47. The company sold over 10 million shares of common stock, and raised approximately $213 million in the offering. Since the IPO, the stock has slid by 31%, although the share price remains well above the initial IPO pricing, and the company’s market cap is a respectable $1.94 billion. In March of this year, Viant released its Q4 and 2020 full year results – its first such release as a publicly traded company. For the fourth quarter, revenue came in at $56.6 million, a 9% yoy increase, while gross profits hit $30.5 million, up 31% from the year-ago quarter. The full year results were $165.3 million in total revenue, virtually flat from 2019, and $77 million in gross profits, a gain of 9% from prior year. The company reported several interesting metrics in the quarterly results, showing increased customer use and video spend growth. Viant’s platform saw 36% spend growth yoy in Q4, while the spend on CTV grew 71% in the quarter – and 70% in the full year. For 2020 as a whole, customers’ video spend represented 62% of the total. Looking at Viant, Martin notes that the company has relatively low exposure to the sector’s coming ‘cookie crisis,’ and writes, “…confusion over the future of third-party cookies is boosting incoming call volume to DSP because ad agencies and brands know its platform doesn't rely on cookies to target its placement of programmatic ads. Therefore, in addition to benefiting from the rising tide of growth that DSP shares with all other open internet ad tech competitors, we believe that DSP is also in the right place at the right time, as it can take advantage of a 4-year track record of successfully selling software that allows clients to purchase programmatic advertising without relying on cookies.” Martin gave the stock a Buy rating and a $62 price target – implying an 89% upside for the next 12 months. Looking at the consensus breakdown, the overall view is more cautious; There are 5 recent reviews, and they break down to 2 Buys and 3 Holds, for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target, however, is a bullish one; at $57.33, the figure suggests a one-year upside of 74%. (See Viant’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Amazon drops Echo Show 5 price to $50 as part of a larger device sale

    Amazon has dropped the price of the Echo Show 5 to just $50 as part of a larger sale that also includes Fire TV and Kindle devices.

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone’s minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — is a testament to...

  • Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021: Highlights and storylines

    Warren Buffett addressed investors around the world on Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A, BRK-B) 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Gets More Cautious on Stocks and Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s capital-deployment machine pulled back on several fronts at the start of the year as the billionaire took a more cautious stance on stocks.Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net stock sales in the first quarter were the second-highest in almost five years and the conglomerate, where the billionaire is chief executive officer, slowed its buyback pace, according to a regulatory filing Saturday. That helped push Berkshire’s cash pile up 5.2% from three months earlier to a near-record $145.4 billion at the end of March.Buffett has struggled in recent years to keep up with Berkshire’s ever-gushing cash flow. That’s led him to repurchase significant amounts of Berkshire stock, pulling a lever for capital deployment that he had previously avoided in favor of big acquisitions or stock purchases. He set a record in the third quarter of last year, snapping up $9 billion of stocks, but slowed that pace during the first quarter with repurchases of $6.6 billion.“If Buffett does not perceive there to be acquisitions available at fair prices and it’s evident, as a net seller of stocks, that he doesn’t see a lot of opportunities in the open market to buy publicly traded stocks, are we looking at cash growing to $175 billion over the course of the next year or so? Because that appears to be where we’re heading,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “If buybacks are going to decelerate, then what levers are left to pull?”Berkshire repurchased more stock in January and February than the company did in March, when the stock climbed nearly 5.8%, according to the filing. Buffett’s long been disciplined on the price of buybacks, noting in 2018 when the company loosened its repurchase policy that he and his longtime business partner and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger can repurchase shares when they’re below Berkshire’s intrinsic value.Berkshire has come up short on well-priced and sizable acquisitions in recent years, one of Buffett’s more preferred ways to put cash to work. He struck a deal last year for some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. and invested in some Japanese trading companies. But he’s long been sensitive to prices, not wanting to overpay for an asset, according to Shanahan, and the competitive landscape for deals has intensified with the boom in private equity and special purpose acquisition companies.Still, Berkshire’s businesses pulled off a strong quarter, with earnings reaching the second-highest level in data going back to 2010. Operating profit of about $7.02 billion was only surpassed by the third quarter of 2019. The gains were partly fueled by the firm’s insurers and its group of manufacturers, servicing businesses and retailers.Net earnings, which reflect Berkshire’s $282 billion equity portfolio, swung to a profit of $11.7 billion in the quarter, compared to a loss of $49.7 billion a year earlier, when the pandemic started to race across the U.S. and stocks slumped.Despite buybacks that fell short of Buffett’s quarterly record, the billionaire investor has continued to go after Berkshire’s own stock since the end of March, with at least $1.25 billion of repurchases through April 22, according to the filing. And given that Berkshire has no set amount allocated for buyback plans, sizable repurchases are still a nice bit of capital deployment, according to CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert.“The fact that Berkshire allocated over $6 billion to buybacks this quarter is going to be positively received by investors,” Seifert said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“The $6.6 billion 1Q buyback was an expected drop from 4Q, but still significant. Nearly all segments showed accelerated revenue and earnings.”--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analystBerkshire Class A shares climbed almost 11% in the first quarter, outpacing the 5.8% gain in the S&P 500 during the same time.Buffett, 90, will join Munger, 97, for Berkshire’s annual meeting Saturday. The pair will field questions from investors for hours during the virtual event.Follow the TopLive blog when the meeting starts here.(Updates with analyst comments in fourth and ninth paragraph, buyback details in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its earnings are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases with $6.6 billion of new buybacks. Indeed, Berkshire said many businesses are enjoying "considerably higher" earnings and revenue, while others such as the Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit still struggle. "Results were really good," said Jim Shanahan, a Edward Jones & Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Is Dogecoin Dead? Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Say ‘So Much No’

    When Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) enthusiasts created #DogeDay, many hoped that Dogecoin prices would go to $1. Even fifty cents would have been acceptable. Source: Shutterstock Instead, Apr. 20 marked one of Dogecoin’s worst days on record. Within hours, the coin had dropped from its open of around 40 cents to a close of 32 cents. By the end of the week, the “meme coin” had sunk below 20 cents, wiping out $25 billion of investor wealth. “There was anxiety with larger investors who had big positions that the dog had its day coming and wanted to exit,” said Eric Schiffer, the head of a private equity firm called The Patriarch Organization.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips For all purposes, it looked like Dogecoin was dead. But momentum bulls would have the last laugh. As celebrities like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk began tweeting about the cryptocurrency, investors began to buy back in. Almost magically, Dogecoin prices started to rise again. 10 of the Top Nasdaq Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now, as investors try to make sense of an asset with “zero intrinsic value,” momentum investors will continue to confound traditional ones. As this week has shown, Dogecoin might be dead — but just not quite yet. Dogecoin Prices: The World’s $40 Billion Prank Cryptocurrency’s biggest inside joke has long confused conventional investors. All coins already have zero intrinsic value and Dogecoin made a point to satirize that fact. Its original 2013 code awarded up to one billion coins per solved block, making DOGE virtually unusable as a form of currency. Fast forward to 2021, however, and DOGE has emerged as one of the most serious money-makers of the year. $10,000 invested in Dogecoin at the start of the year would have turned to over $870,000 at its peak. Ordinary retail investors became overnight millionaires. Technologically, Dogecoin has also grown up. Its once ludicrous mining reward system now runs on a system that mimics a 2.5% inflation rate. A “merged mining” ability also allows miners to process DOGE in parallel with Litecoin (CCC:LTE-USD), significantly increasing its mining pool. Yet, Dogecoin prices seem to have a life of their own. Its major technological overhauls in 2014 coincided with a huge collapse in value. Three years later, the opposite was true; though development virtually ceased in Q1 2017, Dogecoin prices would rise 3700% by the end of that year. The explanation for these movements varies, from a failed Reddit investment scheme to a broader cryptocurrency mania. Recently, DOGE price movements have become stranger still. On Jan. 28, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted the first of many posts referencing Dogecoin — a photoshopped issue of “Dogue” magazine with Cinza the Whippet on the cover. DOGE prices jumped 500% by the next day, creating a pattern of price rises following any mention by the new Tweeter-in-Chief. Source: Thompson Reuters Dogecoin prices after Elon Musk tweet Other celebrities have since jumped on board. In February, billionaire Mark Cuban told Forbes that he had bought Dogecoin for his son. “It’s fun, it’s exciting and educational for him,” Cuban said during the interview. “It gives you a better chance of winning than a lottery ticket.” That educational lesson might have earned investors billions. By mid-April, Dogecoin’s prices rose so high that it briefly replaced XRP (CCC:XRP-USD) as the world’s fourth-largest currency. The Driving Forces of Dogecoin When cryptocurrencies took off in the early 2010s, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) dominated. Creating new wallets was a cumbersome process and few investors ventured beyond what they already knew. As such, Bitcoin held at least 95% market dominance through 2016. As high-quality exchanges started appearing, however, Bitcoin’s early lead became less critical. Newer exchanges allowed customers to buy dozens of different coins without creating a new wallet for each currency. The technological barriers to new altcoins started to crumble. In its place, the power of celebrity started taking over. Coins like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD) and Stellar (CCC:XLM-USD) soon climbed the crypto ranks thanks to their all-star development teams. In some cases, technology didn’t even seem to matter. In March, Tron (CCC:TRON-USD) CEO Justin Sun made headlines after losing a high-profile $69 million auction for the most expensive NFT (non-fungible token) artwork to date. The currency of the well-known “hype man of the century” would go on to nearly quadruple by mid-April, despite Tron’s severe plagiarism issues (Sun would go on to blame this on bad “translation”). Today, these same celebrity forces are now driving Dogecoin prices higher. It doesn’t seem to matter that Dogecoin has virtually no development team, nor that its technology is practically identical to Litecoin’s. As more high-profile names jump on board, the cryptocurrency’s price only seems to go in one direction: up. Momentum Becomes the Driving Force Dogecoin’s “celebrity effect” has also coincided with a broader shift towards momentum investing — a byproduct of social media’s role in promoting cryptocurrencies. Many coins now have dedicated fan bases who unwittingly create feedback loops in a coin’s price. Rising prices draw more social-media interest, which causes more buyers to join and so on. The results have been nothing short of breathtaking. An investor who bought one the top-10 mentioned new coins on Twitter in mid-2020 could have seen their investment triple the return of Bitcoin. (Only one of these typically risky initial coin offerings, or ICOs, would sink from its initial price.) The rise of momentum investing has even caught several experienced crypto investors off guard. In May 2020, California-based Cryptolab Capital shuttered its doors after a string of poor Bitcoin returns. Firms like Virgil Capital would resort to fraud to keep the illusion of success going. Momentum, however, is a double-edged sword. The same “hot money” investors are often the first to sell, creating an unrelenting downward spiral. That’s why Dogecoin’s 50% decline last week had investors concerned. Without intervention, the coin was surely set to fall further. Elon Musk to the Rescue Fortunately for Dogecoin holders, though, the coin’s backers had other plans. As Elon Musk and fellow celebrities took to social media in support, DOGE prices started to rise. By the time Musk tweeted “The Dogefather” at 2:20 a.m. on Apr. 28, prices would hit 32 cents the following morning. For Dogecoin, these recoveries matter. Most late-game cryptocurrency investors are “buyers looking to make money,” notes Richard Partington, economics correspondent at The Guardian. Price declines tend to trigger more selling. Trading volume makes the case. DOGE’s initial run to 40 cents coincided with a flurry of buying. As prices came down, volumes remained elevated. In other words, investors were selling out faster than new buyers were entering. Chartists often frustrate fundamental stock pickers with terms like “breakouts” to describe initial price gains leading to further rises (or vice versa to the downside). In the case of Dogecoin, they have a point — a small nudge by a well-timed tweet can become the catalyst to send DOGE to the moon. So, with Dogecoin, invest thoughtfully. It’s no longer investors who are in control of the rocket ship; it’s the famous backers who support the currency of this strange new world. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Is Dogecoin Dead? Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Say ‘So Much No’ appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt per person? Here's the latest

    Is forgiving $50,000 in debt per person still on the table? Here's the latest.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    You don't automatically get your spouse's IRA, 401(k), or other accounts when he or she dies. Here's how to plan so the right survivors get the funds.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.