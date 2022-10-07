U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

Data Pipeline Tools Market worth $17.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Pipeline Tools Market is projected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 17.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.  Data experts may effectively prepare for new sources of information and channels and decrease the time and expense for incorporating additional sources if they have a common knowledge of data processing activities. Giving analytics teams complete access into the data flows helps them to derive useful insights, improving the quality of the data in the process.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo


Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Pipeline Tools Market"

280 - Tables
51 - Figures
288 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27937111

Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Data Pipeline Tools Market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Modern data pipelines can assist the organization in numerous ways, including by providing insights and data more accessible, hastening decision-making, and allowing for flexibility and flexibility during periods of high demand. In comparison to conventional methods, modern, cloud-based data pipelines can take advantage of rapid adaptability. It is a strong engine that feeds data via multiple filters, apps, and APIs, landing it at its end destination in a useful state as an outcome. It can autonomously scale computation and storage capacity up or down.

SMEs segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Data Pipeline Tools Market is bifurcated on the basis of large enterprises and SMEs. The CAGR of the SMEs is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. At SMEs, creating data pipelines is an essential part. Companies must be able to gather data points from millions of users and analyze the outcomes in close to real-time to create datasets. Data pipeline tools helps manage the data and automates key business processes to get real-time data insights. Data pipeline tools can be extremely useful to elevate the customer data of SMEs to achieve advanced reporting and metrics, reduced costs with streamlined operations, increased operational efficiency, accurate forecast sales trends, and enhanced data security.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=27937111

APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Over the next five years, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the data pipeline market. This is because of the tremendous growth in data across all businesses in this area. No matter if the business is manufacturers or media and entertainment a huge flood of data has shown the necessity for an effective data pipeline technology. Businesses were used to keeping data in silos at first. Due to these silos, it was difficult to take any management decision and build a plan. As a result, it is anticipated that this area would embrace data pipeline technologies and solutions at a rapid rate.

Major vendors in the global Data Pipeline Tools Market Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), Actian (US), Software AG (Germany), Denodo Technologies (US), Snowflake (US), Adeptia (US), SnapLogic (US), K2View (US), Precisely (US), Tibco (US), TapClicks (US), Talend (US), Rivery.io (US), Alteryx (US), Informatica (US), Qlik (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Hevodata (US), Gathr (US), Confluent (US), Estuary Flow (US), Blendo (US), Integrate.io (US), and Fivetran (US).

Browse Adjacent MarketsAnalytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports

Master Data Management Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Enterprise Data Management Market - Global Forecast to 2025

NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Big Data Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-pipeline-tools-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-pipeline-tools.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-pipeline-tools-market-worth-17-6-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301643576.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

