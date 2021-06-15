U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,259.75
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,392.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,147.00
    +22.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,329.40
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.90
    +1.02 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.70
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    27.75
    -0.29 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2115
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.51
    +0.86 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4044
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,850.46
    +692.19 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.34
    +30.50 (+3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.93
    +41.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     

Data: Plumbers bask in post-COVID demand boom, pay tops $100K in some markets

Dani Romero
·3 min read

In the midst of a widespread worker shortage buffeting the economy and driving up costs, plumbers appear to be in especially high demand — with some states being more lucrative for the profession than others, new data show.

According to a recent analysis by Construction Coverage, Google searches for plumbers have skyrocketed to their highest levels in 5 years, an indication of soaring demand for service workers and skilled labor.

The data show that the Midwest is a boon for plumbers, who tend to make considerably more than those in more populous metropolitan areas like the mid-Atlantic and the Southwest.

Construction Coverage found that “while the national-level data indicates that being a plumber provides above-average pay, state-level data shows a highly regional industry where plumbers in the Midwest make far more than their counterparts in the Southwest, Southeast, and the Mid-Atlantic.”

Citing Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Construction Coverage found that the average U.S. plumber earns over $56,000 per year, and the industry is expected to create nearly 21,000 new jobs in the next eight years.

However, in states like Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska, the annual median wage for plumbers is well above average, the study found. Prairie State plumbers topped the list with an adjusted salary of $95,544, followed by Alaska ($83,730) and Minnesota ($80,408).

In contrast, places like Florida ($43,119), New Mexico ($48,079), and North Carolina ($48,288) offer salaries paying far less than what a plumber could make in the Midwest.

Depending on the region, plumbers can earn a pretty penny, and far more than the industry&#39;s average.
Depending on the region, plumbers can earn a pretty penny, and far more than the industry's average.

The booming market for plumbing underscores how 2020 was a record-breaking year for home improvements, spurred mainly by COVID-19 lockdowns. In a separate study, Harvard University researchers found that Americans shelled out nearly $420 billion on their homes last year, much of it on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects.

Although many professional remodeling projects came to a halt when the pandemic hit, DIY home improvement renovations surged. The sudden flexibility of remote work also increased demand for larger homes and yards in less dense areas of the country.

Taken together with the Construction Coverage data, it suggests that homeowners are making up for lost time by hiring home-related contract workers at a furious pace. 

Yet like many other industries, there seems to be an insufficient pool of qualified workers in the plumbing field. The National Homebuilder’s Association’s Spring 2021 Construction Market Report found a stunning 55% shortage of plumbers available for work.

With the lack of new entrants to fill job needs, labor costs are soaring, delays are becoming prevalent and existing talent is becoming overworked. To combat this challenge, some business owners have had to think creatively about how to attract qualified talent.

Dale Jackson, owner of Jackson Services Co., a plumbing and electrical company in Georgia, told Yahoo! Finance recently that he started a new incentive that would pay a referral bonus to lure more workers.

Yet, the demand for skilled labor continues to outpace the supply of workers. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Q1 2021 Commercial Construction Index, 75% of builders say they are asking their contractors to do more work than usual to keep up with demand.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

More from Dani:

Deloitte: CFOs optimistic, but hiring shortages, inflation, return to work fan economy concerns

Data: LGBTQ buyers opt for cheaper homes that need ‘TLC’ over pricier digs

No solution in sight as renters, landlords face ‘eviction cliff’ on June 30

SBA's shuttered venue cash off to slow start as 'nervous, worried' businesses await backstop

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • EU Starts $1 Trillion Debt Plan That Will ‘Transform’ Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is testing investors’ appetite to fund nearly $1 trillion of debt over five years as it seeks to finance its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The bloc opened books on debut 10-year bonds as part of its NextGenerationEU (NGEU) program, which will finance grants and loans to member states. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published Monday the NGEU stimulus will “transform the future of Europe.”The bonds, which are likely

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Recovers After Early Selling

    The British pound has rallied a bit during the trading session after initially pulling back against the Japanese yen on Monday.

  • NBA Star James Harden Joins Board of Saks Online Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Saks, newly minted as a standalone e-commerce business that’s separate from the Saks Fifth Avenue department stores, is adding NBA star James Harden to its board.Harden, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets and has led the league in scoring three times, is also making a minority investment in Saks. His business portfolio spans several consumer categories, including products with BodyArmor drinks, Stance socks and Pura fragrances. He also has a sneaker and apparel line with Adidas.“I’ve

  • Adani Group shares shed $6 billion despite rejecting reports on investors

    Shares in companies controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani shed more than $6 billion on Monday despite rejecting media reports that said accounts of three foreign investor funds that own stocks had been frozen. Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises closed down 6.3% after plunging as much as 25%, its steepest fall in nearly a decade. The Adani Group firms involved rejected reports about the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) freezing the funds' accounts as "blatantly erroneous" in identical statements issued to stock exchanges.

  • Bond Funds Cheer Emerging Markets Moving Fast to Choke Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond investors are on the prowl for emerging markets that are ahead of the game on inflation.TS Lombard recommends funds buy local debt from Brazil, where a third interest-rate hike is expected when officials meet Wednesday. PineBridge Investments praised inflation tough talk from Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina and predicted gains for the nation’s longer-maturity bonds.Central bankers in the developing world are treading a fine line managing price pressures in pl

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Short-term Retracement Zone at .7129 to .7085

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at .7129.

  • Lordstown Plunges As CEO, CFO Resign Amid Troubles At EV Maker

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • David Cumming to leave Aviva Investors, other equity roles at risk

    David Cumming, chief investment officer for equities at Aviva Investors, is to leave the firm, and other roles in the equity fund management team are also at risk, the fund management unit of the British insurer said on Monday. The shake-up follows the appointment in January of Mark Versey as Aviva Investors' chief executive officer. "We have taken the decision to focus our equities business on sustainable outcomes and core strategies where there is clear client demand, namely UK and global equities, while retaining sufficient coverage to support our multi-asset strategies," Aviva Investors said in an emailed statement.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Will Traders Start to Worry about OPEC+ Production Hike?

    Conditions seem to be perfect for the rally to continue, but there are potential headwinds that could give bullish traders an excuse to book profits.

  • Lumber is showing us the future: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

  • Futures hold steady with Fed meeting in focus

    Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq held near record highs on Tuesday as investors looked for comments from the Federal Reserve about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy. Assurance from the Fed that rising prices are transitory coupled with falling U.S. Treasury yields have helped ease some concerns over inflation but investors remain cautious as they await the Fed's commentary on its inflation stance. The benchmark S&P 500, the blue-chip Dow Jones and the tech-stocks focused Nasdaq have gained 13.3%, 12.3% and 10%, respectively so far this year as investors tried to find their ground between inflation concerns and optimism about an economic reopening.

  • Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan is sitting on about $500 billion in cash, waiting to invest in higher rates

    Banking giant JPMorgan is sitting on a near half-trillion-dollar stockpile of cash, waiting to invest in higher rates in the coming months, instead of buying Treasurys or other securities, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Monday at a virtual banking conference.

  • Soaring home prices made you house-rich? Here's how to make the most of it

    You're living inside a giant piggy bank now — and have options for shaking out some cash.

  • Mall Owner Washington Prime Seeks $950 Million Debt Cut in Bankruptcy

    The mall owner had to cut rents during the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping tenants out of bankruptcy but hurting its business.

  • Britain urges EU to 'expedite' financial services talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's finance ministry has called on the European Union to open talks on financial services after the London Stock Exchange urged the bloc to avoid a retreat into protectionism. Britain left the EU in December, largely cutting off the City of London's financial services centre from the bloc. Banks and other financial firms that used London as a gateway to Europe have set up units in the EU to avoid disruption for EU clients.

  • Get Ready for a Flood of Sugar as Brazilians Buy Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is set to flood the world market with sugar as the transition to electric vehicles slashes demand for crop-based biofuels, according to a study led by an influential industry executive.Demand for ethanol, made mostly from sugar cane in Brazil, will likely start to decline in 2030 as EVs become more widespread, said Soren Jensen, the former chief operating officer of top sugar trader Alvean, who authored the study together with Mariana Perina Jirousek. That will leave miller

  • AMC shares surge over 15% on #AMCDay as meme traders aim to push movie chain’s shares back above $60

    Shares of movie chain were aloft to start another week, with the company's stock headed sharply higher amid a social-media campaign to push it toward $60 a share.

  • Canceling Student Debt Doesn’t Help Rich People. Is That Why They Hate It So Much?

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12072947bw) US President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. The 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. NATO Summit in Brussel

  • Electric aircraft company Vertical Aerospace plans to go public

    EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.

  • 3 Reasons Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons you may be getting less than you expected.