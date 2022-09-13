U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,123.25
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,479.00
    +93.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,779.00
    +38.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.00
    +7.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +0.42 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.80
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    19.69
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0150
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.64
    +0.85 (+3.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1724
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3080
    -0.4920 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,386.85
    +412.78 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.66
    +9.51 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.55
    -2.48 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Data Preparation Tools Market 2026, Data Preparation Tools Help Various Vendors In Predictive Analytics to Boost Growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Preparation Tools Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.79 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 20.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The data preparation tools help various vendors in predictive analytics, data preparation tools help in streamlined business operations and the increasing importance of on-time qualified data will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Preparation Tools Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Preparation Tools Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

However, data security and privacy concerns, lack of awareness of data preparation tools, and lack of expertise and other operational challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Free Sample Report.

Data Preparation Tools Market Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Data Preparation Tools Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data preparation tools market report covers the following areas:

  • Data Preparation Tools Market size

  • Data Preparation Tools Market trends

  • Data Preparation Tools Market industry analysis

This study identifies the data preparation tools enabling various vendors with predictive analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the data preparation tools market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Data Preparation Tools Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Data Preparation Tools Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Data Preparation Tools Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Alteryx Inc.

  • Informatica LLC

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • MicroStrategy Inc.

  • QlikTech international AB

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Trifacta Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Data Preparation Tools Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period,

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist data preparation tools market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the data preparation tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the data preparation tools market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data preparation tools market vendors

Related Reports:

Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The simulation and analysis software market share are expected to increase by USD 7.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%.

Zero Trust Network Access Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The zero-trust network access market share is expected to increase by USD 1.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.8%.

Data Preparation Tools Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.00

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alteryx Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Trifacta Inc. 

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alteryx Inc.

  • Informatica LLC

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • MicroStrategy Inc.

  • QlikTech international AB

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Trifacta Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-preparation-tools-market-2026-data-preparation-tools-help-various-vendors-in-predictive-analytics-to-boost-growth---technavio-301622126.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire David Tepper. To skip our analysis of David Tepper’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire David Tepper. David Tepper is arguably […]

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • US Inflation Data Will Determine If Stock Rally Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index is on a roll, posting its best four-day rally since early July partly on the back of hopes that inflation data due Tuesday morning will show some cooling off ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Bitcoin prices cross $22,000 ahead of ethereum merge

    Yahoo Finance Live examines cryptocurrency pricing ahead of ethereum's merge update.

  • 15 Stocks Billionaire Investors Agree It's Smart To Buy Now

    Big investors are famous for breaking rank from the S&P 500 crowd. So when you see a few agreeing on a stock, it's worth paying attention.

  • Lucid Stock Gets a New Buy Rating. Its Batteries Are Beating Tesla’s.

    R.F. Lafferty analyst Jaime Perez launched coverage of electric vehicle maker Lucid with a Buy rating and $19 price target.

  • AT&T employees are 'deploying infrastructure at a record rate,' CEO says

    AT&T CEO John Stankey speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the company's turnaround plan, 5G investment, demand for new Apple iPhones, customers paying their bills, and the outlook for the company after it spun off its media division.

  • Gilead's stock jumps 5% after setting patent case related to HIV therapies

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were up 5.2% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that it settled a patent case that extends the exclusivity of its HIV franchise. The drug cited in the case is tenofovir alafenamide, which is included in the formulation of several Gilead therapies, including Biktarvy and Truvada. Gilead said it agreed to a non-exclusive license with several generic drug manufacturers - Cipla Ltd. , Lupin Ltd. , Apotex Inc., Macleods Pharmace

  • I’m 65 and semi-retired, having amassed $1.8 million myself with ‘a lot of risky small caps,’ tech stocks and some ETFs. I also have 20% in cash. Am I doing it right? Do I need an adviser to help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • President Biden ramping up China export restrictions, analysts slash semiconductor estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that President Biden is ramping up China export restrictions.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • Vanguard Gave Out Money This Year. Did You Miss Out?

    Investors with Vanguard mutual funds in their portfolios are in line to receive some extra cash later this month. The company announced Friday that extra distributions of capital gains and dividends will be paid to the shareholders of 34 different … Continue reading → The post Here's Who Will Get Additional Income From Vanguard This Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed set for another 75-basis-point rate hike; early pivot unlikely: Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike next week and likely hold its policy rate steady for an extended period once it eventually peaks, according to a Reuters poll of economists released on Tuesday. Policymakers have done little to push back on market pricing for a third consecutive rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point at the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 meeting, with inflation, as measured by the Fed's preferred gauge, running at more than three times its 2% target. A strong majority of economists, 44 of 72, predicted the central bank would hike its fed funds rate by 75 basis points next week after two such moves in June and July, compared to only 20% who said so just a month ago.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Jumps As Warren Buffett Adds to $16 Billon Stake

    Occidental Petroleum shares jumped higher Monday after billionaire investor Warren Buffett added to both his stake in the oil major and speculation that he may be preparing to buy at least half of its outstanding stock. Buffett boosted his holding in Occidental, which he has been adding to for most of the year, to 26.8%, according to Securities & Exchange Commission filings from late last week, after buying an additional 51.99 million shares. The move came shortly after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said in late August that Berkshire Hathaway's additional investment in Occidental was "consistent with the public interest", giving Buffett the nod to purchase "up to 50%" of the oil major's common shares.