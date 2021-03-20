U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9100
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,723.95
    +1,224.97 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Data Presented at ENDO 2021 Differentiate LUM-201 from Standard Growth Hormone Secretagogues and Further Support LUM-201’s Potential as a Therapeutic for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lumos Pharma, Inc.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Data show greater GH response in pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD) from LUM-201 than standard GH secretagogues

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the poster 7102 entitled, “LUM-201 Elicits Greater GH Response than Standard GH Secretagogues in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency,” is being presented by authors Bright, G., et al in Poster Session 33 at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting, taking place virtually from March 20-23, 2021. The poster can be viewed on the ENDO website and may also be found on the Company’s website in the Investors & Media section, under “Posters & Publications.”

“These data presented today at the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting illustrate LUM-201’s unique ability to stimulate peak GH levels significantly higher than those produced by standard GH secretagogues,” noted John McKew, PhD, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Lumos Pharma. “This coupled with previously published data by Nass, et al showing a 24-hour PD effect measured by GH release in adults taking LUM-201 demonstrate that LUM-201 is quite distinct from other secretagogues in its ability to be used therapeutically. These results further support data analyses by Bright, et al and Blum, et al recently published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society demonstrating that LUM-201 has the potential to elicit a therapeutic response in pediatric patients with moderate growth hormone deficiency, or 60% of the total PGHD population, as identified by our specific predictive enrichment markers and give us greater confidence in the potential efficacy of LUM-201 in this patient population.”

Poster 7102 presents an analysis of data from a prior clinical study comparing the peak growth hormone (GH) response of LUM-201 (formerly MK-0677) to that of standard GH secretagogues (clonidine, arginine, L-dopa, glucagon, insulin) in children naïve-to-treatment, previously diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The objective was to determine whether LUM-201 stimulates GH responses different from standard GH secretagogues. In this study, a single 0.8 mg/kg oral dose of LUM-201 was administered to 68 prepubertal children with GHD with median baseline age of 9.2 years, height SDS -3.3, pre-treatment height velocity (HV) of 4.0 cm/yr, and baseline IGF-1 of 51 ng/mL. The results showed a median maximal GH response to a single oral dose of LUM-201 of 15.0 ng/mL, a statistically significant difference compared to a 5.4 ng/mL GH peak response to various pairs of standard GH stimulation tests (p<0.00001). In a multivariate analysis (r2 =0.73) differential GH increased with higher values of baseline IGF-1 (p < 0.00001) and standard GH stimulation test (p = 0.047) but was not influenced by age (p = 0.16), sex (p = 0.28), baseline HV (p = 0.24), age-bone age differences (p = 0.33) or height-SDS (p = 0.75).

The analysis demonstrates that in children with GHD, the GH response to a single oral dose of LUM-201 greatly exceeds that observed with standard GH stimulation agents. The difference in GH responses increases with higher baseline concentrations of IGF-1 and higher GH stimulation test results. The synergistic actions of LUM-201 on the physiological mechanisms regulating GH release explain why GH responses are greater in response to LUM-201 compared to traditional tests used to diagnose PGHD and indicates that the greatest differences may be found in children with more moderate degrees of GHD.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All such statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “projected,” "guidance," "upcoming," "will," “would,” "plan," “intend,” "anticipate," "approximate," "expect," “potential,” “imminent,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, plans related to execution of clinical trials, and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including the effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outcome of our future interactions with regulatory authorities, the outcome of our Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 Trial for LUM-201, our ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources for our operations and to conduct or continue planned clinical development programs, the ability to obtain the necessary patient enrollment for our product candidate in a timely manner, the ability to successfully develop our product candidate, the risks associated with the process of developing, obtaining regulatory approval for and commercializing drug candidates such as LUM-201 that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, the timing and ability of Lumos to raise additional equity capital as needed and other risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as discussed in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nokia CEO Thinks Longer 5G Cycle Gives Him Time to Catch Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Investments into next-generation wireless networks will span a much longer time than the 4G cycle, giving underdog Nokia Oyj time to catch up with rivals that zoomed past it for early rollouts, according to its chief executive.The Finnish telecommunications gear maker on Thursday presented an outline of how it plans to regain competitiveness by 2023, with Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark trimming as many as 10,000 jobs in two years to pour the money saved into new hires in 5G. The actions are necessary, but not a sign that Nokia would have missed the boat, he said.The main buildouts of fifth-generation networks will span over a time period “twice as long as the 4G peak” because of the industrial digital revolution they enable, Lundmark said in an interview on Thursday. “So no, we’re not late.”Delays in rolling out 5G across Europe will buy Nokia time as it seeks to take back market share from Sweden’s Ericsson AB and China’s Huawei Technologies Co, which made gains early in the cycle. Missteps in designing 5G gear have largely been overcome, said Lundmark, who took over as CEO in August. Nokia is now ramping up shipments of base stations that contain its more cost-effective proprietary system-on-chip.“We were not that successful in the first phase of 5G, our product was not ready,” he said, referring to when the cycle suddenly started in China in 2019. “It’s significantly more competitive now and we believe that when we get through this year we will have restored our competitiveness.”Investors expressed their doubts over the plans, sending Nokia share down as much as 5.8% in Helsinki trading, the most in more than six weeks.The initial share loss in radios was particularly visible in China as operators made their first round of equipment purchases, said Tommi Uitto, head of Mobile Networks. Nokia is participating in subsequent rounds to stem further erosion, even as it may not be able to take back meaningful share, he said.“We believe that any risk of significant footprint loss is significantly reduced,” Uitto said.(Adds shares, comment from Mobile Networks’ chief from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA 5-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • Bitcoin Could Boom 430% but Ethereum May Still Steal its Thunder

    Bitcoin believers may have new reason to rejoice following the stimulus checks, but Ethereum has use cases on its side. U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Bill has passed congress and stimulus checks are soon to be distributed. Early signs indicate recipients are ready to buy Bitcoin. A survey by Mizuho Securities showed that out of 235 participants who expect to receive stimulus checks from the COVID Relief Bill, 10% are interested in investing in Bitcoin. It's a small sample size, but according to the survey investing in Bitcoin was a more popular response than investing in traditional stocks. If that kind of runaway popularity doesn't move you in itself, consider that it could translate into $40 billion dollars running like a river directly from Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package into Bitcoin. In the same week, Bank of America strategists suggested to Bloomberg that the price of BTC can be moved 1% for just $93 million. Bank of America strategists said in a note to Bloomberg on Wednesday: "Bitcoin is extremely sensitive to increased dollar demand. We estimate a net inflow into Bitcoin of just $93 million would result in price appreciation of 1%, while the similar figure for gold would be closer to $2 billion or 20 times higher. In contrast, the same analysis for the 20-year-plus Treasuries shows that multibillion money flows do not have a significant impact on price, pointing to the much larger and stable nature of the U.S. Treasuries markets," If you take the survey and projections on face value, you could surmise Bitcoin prices will be moved by over 430% by the influx of $40,000,000 flowing in from invested U.S. COVID Relief money. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) It seems reasonable to expect the 12 month Bitcoin bull run to continue, making it the crypto success story of 2021, right? DeFi Could Steal Bitcoin's Thunder Before the Bitcoin bull run, DeFi was a strong competitor as the most dominant story in crypto. BTC's new price heights have made the world's most famous cryptocurrency again the center of attention. Bitcoin may always be the star of the cryptoworld and certainly has seen wide popularity and acceptance as a store of value, but Ethereum's fortunes have generally kept pace with and possibly exceeded Bitcoin since the end of last year. Since December 2020, Bitcoin has risen from over $28,000 to more than $58,000 (up roughly 207%). Ethereum has traveled from more than $746 to over $1800 (up roughly %240). This week, Bank of America published a report titled "Bitcoin's Dirty Little Secrets". Excerpts from the report are unflattering to the world's most famous cryptocurrency. Some of the statements coming from the report include: "The main argument for Bitcoin is not diversification, stable returns, or inflation protection, but sheer appreciation..." "There is no good reason to own BTC unless you see prices going up..." And they point out Bitcoin's environmental impact is not desirable, stating: "we calculate that a $1bn dollar inflow into Bitcoin is equal to 1.2mn cars driven over the course of a year or 12.7mn barrels of oil." They go on to extol the virtues of Ethereum, stating in the report: "Bitcoin is the most talked about cryptocurrency but Ethereum [the blockchain] has more features, including being more flexible in its hosting of decentralized finance (DeFi) than the Bitcoin blockchain." "DeFi does, however, show the opportunity which (distributed ledger technology) offers to finance. We believe that one of the best differences against being disintermediated by DeFi would be mainstream finance grasping these opportunities." The Hopes and Fears of DeFi... As a digital currency, Bitcoin is simply designed with a more limited range of use cases compared to Ethereum which has smart contract capabilities. Arguably, Ethereum is the needed sequel to Bitcoin's success. But how will their performances compare in 2021? "Bitcoin is the asset of choice for investors looking for a store of value investment characteristics in the cryptocurrency market. Success then is an ongoing price appreciation for this asset. And appreciate it will as long as investors continue to believe in the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, on the other hand, is not only a cryptocurrency. It is a network that supports smart contracts, Dapps (decentralized applications), and Defi (decentralized finance) projects. Investors that are looking to invest in up-and-coming tech should pay extra attention to this crypto asset. Over 41 Billion dollars is currently locked in DeFi projects on Ethereum blockchain compared with 4 Billion only 8 months ago. That's what success continues to look like for Ethereum this year as well -- ongoing expansion and innovation," Tally Greenberg, Head of Business Development at Allnodes said. Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0 -- known as "Serenity" -- launched on December 1, 2020. The hope for this upgrade to the Ethereum network is meant to address the needs for speed, efficiency, and scalability. "BTC is unlikely to be dethroned as the leading cryptocurrency, but the growth shown on the Ethereum blockchain is hard to bet against. They will naturally be compared 'against' one another although this makes little sense from a functional point of view since each is vying for separate and mutually beneficial use-cases. BTC's 'digital gold' narrative is straightforward which is beneficial for attracting new users who may be intimidated by the apparently more complex and dynamically evolving ETH narrative," Jason Peckham, Analyst at Invictus Capital said. It remains to be seen whether Ethereum 2.0 will handle the need for speed to support the DeFi range of use cases. "To me, Ethereum looks very attractive for long-term purchases, since it has a much greater technical potential for application than Bitcoin. The Ethereum blockchain programmability offers incredible growth opportunities. Bitcoin with its limited emission is rather a tool for saving and paying. Ethereum, in turn, is a tool for real usage of blockchain technology in third-party projects," Dyanis Zabauski, CEO of Coinmatics said. But nevermind the actual real-world uses -- can Ethereum compete with Bitcoin's price performance? "I think it's highly likely that ETH will beat BTC in terms of price performance in 2021... Ethereum has not fully realized the benefit from the growing popularity of DeFi services and NFTs. The exploding NFT market will directly benefit the value of ETH and I think that ETH has room to grow until its price encompasses the current excitement around NFTs," Noam Levenson cryptocurrency writer and founder of Narrow Straight Writing. Some experts point to lagging performance as a reason to keep an eye on Ethereum, as we may see much more movement in 2021. "From a relative performance standpoint, ETH the second-biggest cryptocurrency is lagging Bitcoin up only 20% from it's All-Time Highs vs Bitcoin 175%. In previous cycles, we have seen ETH catch up to BTC growth when BTC begins to correct because the profits taken from BTC are cycled into altcoins. Because ETH is one to two cycles back from BTC in its growth cycle it makes sense that return on the laggard would outperform the larger market cap of BTC from here," Jake Wujastyk Chief Market Analyst at TrendSpider said. Until Ethereum 2.0 is a known quantity, there will be doubts about its ability to meet the already tremendous need for bandwidth to support transactions. "Ethereum might beat Bitcoin in terms of percentage gain this year. So far in 2021, ETH has increased by value by nearly 150%, while bitcoin has gone up around 90%. However, it is unlikely that ETH will take over in terms of market capitalization because bitcoin is the cryptocurrency with the most people behind it in terms of adoption and use. Many view bitcoin as digital gold and major corporations and institutional investors are adding it to their balance sheets. Ethereum is unscalable in its current iteration and acts more as a platform for decentralized applications than a store of value" Ben Weiss, president and COO of CoinFlip said. The launch of an improved Ethereum network is a testament to the strength of the project -- but also represents change. Change conveys risk -- while Bitcoin is simple, immutable, and constantly rising in value. "I am not yet convinced DeFi is as groundbreaking as its followers deem it to be. The idea of yield farming sounds a great deal like smart contract hot potato with investors jumping from project to project, hoping they aren't the last ones to hold the bag," Don Wyper, COO at DigitalMint said. Institutional investors have been key to driving the value of Bitcoin over the past 12 months. Will those same traditional investing giants turn their attention to Ethereum? "Eventually some institutional investors will acquire ETH in order to expand their crypto exposure, while others will trade the recently launched CME ETH futures (interest is still low with volumes 8% of the CME BTC Futures). Others will acquire ETH in order to utilize and experiment with some of the applications, particularly in DeFi. However, I don't see much movement comparable to bitcoin in the near term," Jason Lau, COO at OKCoin said. Conclusion As many respondents pointed out, comparisons between Ethereum and Bitcoin make sense from an investor point of view, but the comparisons don't go much further than that. "BTC and ETH are different: BTC is a currency token while the ETH is a utility token. If mainstream institutional investors get into ETH, it would mean that mainstream institutions validate not only the current value of ETH, but also the Ethereum ecosystem as a whole. We have not seen signs of mainstream institutions being involved in Ethereum's applications. So, in order for institutional investors to get on board, it would take more time and market education throughout 2021 and beyond," Haohan Xu, CEO of Apifiny said It may take a shift in mainstream understanding -- or even a mild learning curve -- to get traditional investors who have tried the familiar Bitcoin to understand the power of DeFi, but it seems the mighty bull run market is raising all ships in the cryptoworld and institutional investors are already getting on board. "Institutional investors are already getting on board with Ethereum. Just recently, Grayscale, the world's largest Crypto asset manager, purchased more Ethereum than Bitcoin for a change. Chinese public firm Meitu also grabbed 15K of Ether not too long ago. Galaxy Digital's ETH funds raised 32 Million in less than a month. The launch of Ethereum Futures on the CME, the launch of Canadian ETH ETFs, and we're just scratching the surface here... I anticipate a further surge of institutional investments in Ethereum. This is just the beginning," Greenberg said. Cover image modified from photo by Mater Miliano from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTs - From Digital Gold to Gold Foil Collectibles© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • Oil prices climb toward session highs on report of an attack on Saudi oil facility

    Oil futures climbed toward their highest levels of the trading session Friday, buoyed by reports that an oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones. Aljazeera reported that Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh Friday and ignited a fire, though authorities did not name the facility. Tensions in the Middle East have climbed this month. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition dropped bombs on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa earlier this month following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil and military facilities that have been blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. April West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.10, or 1.8%, to trade at $61.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while May Brent crude added 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.22 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Interns Will Work Remotely for the Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments plan to have their summer interns work virtually this year, breaking with Wall Street heavyweights like Citadel LLC that are bringing them back to offices.New York-based BlackRock’s global group of about 400 interns will remain remote, as will the approximately 1,000 who will work for Fidelity in the U.S., representatives for the firms said Friday. Citadel’s, by contrast, will go to work in person, according to a person familiar with the matter. A representative for Citadel declined to comment.Franklin Resources Inc. expects interns will work virtually all summer, a spokesman said Friday. Vanguard’s approximately 125 interns will also be remote, according to a spokeswoman.Devising plans for interim staff is among the challenges financial firms face as they grapple with when to bring full-time employees back to offices -- or whether to make work from home flexibility permanent.Signs of hope for a return to normalcy amid the Covid-19 pandemic are emerging in the U.S., where an average of about 2.5 million vaccine doses are being administered per day, Bloomberg data show. About 12.6% of the U.S. population is fully inoculated.Some companies are rushing to prepare for in-person internships to resume. Hundreds of summer interns for JPMorgan Chase & Co. will work from the company’s New York and London offices, Bloomberg News reported this week. Yet others are taking a more conservative approach: Bank of America Corp. will keep its 10-week summer program virtual for 1,800 interns worldwide.Executives including BlackRock’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink have raised concerns that corporate culture could erode with most employees toiling from home. Fink has said that he could envision could envision BlackRock offices not returning to full capacity even after the pandemic, with about 60-70% of employees working in offices on a rotating basis.Nonetheless, the firm envisions office buildings as its primary workplace moving on from the pandemic, an outlook leaders detailed in a November memo to staff.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • This Software Company Fell Behind in the Cloud Era. Now It’s Catching Up and the Stock Could Soar.

    The software company Splunk is making a late and painful transition to the cloud. The end result should be a win for investors—they just don’t know it yet.

  • These 4 IPOs Made Their Market Debuts Thursday. Here’s How They Did.

    Shares of Duckhorn (ticker: NAPA) kicked off at $18.60, and hit a high of $18.60 before closing at $17.50, up nearly 17%. “What an honor to bring luxury wine to Wall Street,” Duckhorn’s president, CEO, and chairman, told Barron’s from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Ryan has been with Duckhorn since working part time for the Saint Helena, Calif., company in high school.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • GameStop’s 2,460% Roller Coaster Rumbles to Reality Check

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wild, speculative ride known as GameStop Corp., traders are about to get a real-world dose of data when the video-game retailer reports earnings next week. Whether the results justify the company’s $14 billion market value is another issue entirely.While shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company have given back a huge chunk of this year’s 2,460% gain after hitting a record intraday high of $483 in late January, they’re still up better than 900%, closing Thursday at $201.75. Skeptics are warning amateur investors who piled into the stock that this remnant of their euphoria could still come crashing down.“The current valuation far exceeds our high fundamental expectations and projected multiyear benefits from the transformation,” wrote Telsey’s Joseph Feldman, one of the stock’s bearish analysts. “The company has yet to show financial success in an industry that is rapidly shifting to digital.”GameStop gave back as much as 9.5% during Friday morning trading. volatile swings have been triggered by the frenzy of Reddit-fueled retail traders and optimism surrounding a shake-up led by Chewy Inc. co-founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen. With the first quarterly update of the year set for March 23, the options market indicates that investors should expect a wild session, with an implied one-day move of roughly 24%. At Thursday’s prices, that could mean a range of about $97 a share.GameStop’s market value soared to $33.7 billion, making it briefly the largest company in the Russell 2000, before tumbling to $2.68 billion and then recovering as a new wave of investors rushed in.A short squeeze may have fueled January’s rally, with bets against 140% of the shares available for trading. Since then, short interest as a percentage of the float has plummeted to 14%.Some of Wall Street’s marquee names came out on top, with Bill Gross, the billionaire investor and co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co. better known for bonds, saying he made $10 million betting against the company.GameStop has been shunned by Wall Street for the better part of the past four years and remains unloved by analysts. None of the seven firms that follow the retailer recommends it, with four advising investors to hold the stock and three rating it at sell. The average analyst price target of $15.08 as of Thursday implies a 93% drop over the next 12 months.Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter warned clients to stay away, with GameStop’s value “completely disconnected from the fundamentals of the business.”While retail bulls have continued to take to platforms like Reddit and Twitter to brag about their diamond hands, history shows investors should brace for a bumpy ride next week. The stock has slumped more than 10% on the day following its earnings report over the past 10 quarters.The absence of any actual profit to report may have played a role. On a GAAP basis, GameStop posted losses in eight of those periods, with cumulative losses now topping $1.4 billion.What’s more, the stock fell in nine of those 10 sessions, with drops as large as 36% -- and that was without this year’s sky-high hopes.(Updates with Friday trading in the fourth paragraph, Wedbush comment in the ninth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks to Benefit From New York Legalization; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Sometimes, popular sentiment fuels a market boom, and nowhere is that more evident than in the legal marijuana industry. However, cannabis remains illegal in the US at the Federal level, rendering the various state-level legalization regimes a patchwork of disconnected policies. Still, there is hope that the current Congress may pursue a Federal legalization bill – but before that happens, investors are watching to see which state or states will enact full legalization next. And high on that list is New York. BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon has been following the marijuana legalization movement in New York, and sees positive developments down the road. "Currently, we are modeling adult use sales in NY to begin in 4Q22, however, given the pace and focus cannabis reform is being given by the state legislature, we could see our timeline for legal adult use sales advance to 1Q22. We estimate this would increase our NY market revenue assumption to $749M from $187M, an increase of $562M. More importantly, we estimate 2023 sales would grow to $3.8B in recreational sales, that is $2.8B greater than what our current timeline would suggest," Lyon opined. To this end, Lyon has picked out two cannabis stocks that have already built a presence in New York State, and could surge over 60% in the year ahead. After running both tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Curaleaf (CURLF) We’ll start by going big, and looking at Curaleaf. This company’s $10.9 billion market cap and $670 million annual revenues make it the world’s largest cannabis company. Curaleaf has a wide reach, with headquarters in Massachusetts and operations in 23 states. These operations include 23 cultivation facilities, 30 processing facilities, 101 dispensaries, and over 1,800 wholesale dispensary accounts. Even though the US cannabis market is fragmented, Curaleaf showed steadily rising revenues and year-over-year gains in each quarter of 2020. Starting with $104 million in Q1, the company reached $240.4 million in top-line revenues by Q4, a 201% year-over-year (yoy) gain. This was driven by a 242% yoy gain in quarterly retail revenue, which reached $164.9 million, and a whopping 578% yoy gain in wholesale revenue, which came in at $64.4 million. New York State makes up a small part of Curaleaf’s total business. Per the state’s current regulation, Curaleaf has the maximum of 1 cultivation/processing facility in New York, along with 4 dispensary licenses, all operating for the medical cannabis market. Still, this gives Curaleaf an established footprint from which to expand should the state legalize for recreational use. In his coverage of this stock, BTIG’s Lyon writes, “We believe CURA’s diverse geographic footprint will be the key growth driver supporting annual sales growth of 87% for the next two years…. Importantly, we estimate CURA turned free cash flow positive last year and will continue to generate sufficient FCF over the next two years to fund investments in its broad 23 state footprint.” To this end, Lyon rates Curaleaf a Buy rating, and his price target, at C$35 (US$28) suggests an upside of 75% for the coming year. (To watch Lyon’s track record, click here) Wall Street seems to agree with Lyon’s bullish call on this stock, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 9 Buy reviews. The stock is selling for US$15.99 and its US$22.26 average price target suggests it has room for 39% growth by year’s end. (See Curaleaf stock analysis on TipRanks) Green Thumb (GTBIF) Next up is Green Thumb, a Chicago-based medical and consumer marijuana company with a network of facilities across 12 US states. These facilities include 13 manufacturing operations and 97 retail locations. The company’s retail products include edibles, vapes, and pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, as well as CBD wellness items for the home health market. Like Curaleaf above, Green Thumb has a footprint in New York, within that state’s regulatory limits. The activities include three dispensary licenses, but no cultivation facility. The company, however, has already experienced transitioning a medical-use-only operation to a recreational model in the state of Illinois, and so has an organizational template should New York make a similar legal change. Green Thumb has released Q4 numbers on Wednesday, delivering better than expected topline growth. Specifically, revenue grew 13% QoQ to $177.2 million, beating consensus estimate of $166.7 million. EBITDA was also better than expected, growing 23% to $65.4 million, compared to the Street's estimates of $58.3 million. Camilo Lyon covers Green Thumb, and writes of the company and its New York prospects: “Local news reported in January that [Green Thumb] may be planning to build a distribution facility in Warwick, NY (~50 miles north of Manhattan). According to reports, the distribution facility would include three buildings, two at 100,000 square feet and one at 200,000 square feet at the Warwick Technology Park. This news is particularly important as we believe NY could legalize adult-use as early as this year, and [Green Thumb] investing in new distribution capacity ahead of legalization should give it an edge to meet what should be overwhelming demand by recreational customers.” To this end, the analyst puts a Buy rating on this stock, and his C$73 (US$58 price target suggests a 69% one-year upside potential. (To watch Lyon’s track record, click here) All in all, Green Thumb has 8 Buy reviews, adding up to unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $34.49, and its $47 average price target implies a 36% 12-month upside from that level. (See Green Thumb stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • House-Flipping Lenders Are Throwing Cash at a Red-Hot U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few easier ways to make a quick buck in America today than flipping houses. The real-estate market is red hot, profits on flips are at a record high -- some $66,000 on average per home -- and throngs of HGTV-inspired wannabes have been piling into the business for months.And now, America’s financiers are too. There are more than 60 banks and other firms financing flippers today, according to AlphaFlow, an investment firm that buys real estate loans from lenders. That’s an increase of almost 50% in a little more than two months.It was always just a matter of time before lenders set aside their apprehensions and began writing checks to the fix-and-flip crowd again. Memories of the 2007 bust are slowly fading and, more importantly, interest rates on most fixed-income investments are still so paltry in the pandemic that lenders are desperate to get their hands on anything that provides juicy returns, especially when it’s tied to a business that’s booming.The 7.9% average annual rate on a fix-and-flip loan is more than twice the 3.09% rate that a bank can earn on a 30-year mortgage, and more than double the 3.75% that loans to some of the biggest junk-rated borrowers might pay. Loans to flippers also tend to be short-term, often measured in months rather than years, which is appealing to many lenders when interest rates are rising.To be clear, it’s not the big Wall Street names that are piling into the business, at least not yet. For now, it’s mostly second-tier regional banks and shadow lenders with names that most Americans never heard of, like Cutter Hill Capital, Builders Capital, and Temple View Capital.Still, they’re collectively plowing so much cash into the market that it’s taken some house-flipping veterans by surprise. John Piazza, a contractor who specializes in rehabbing homes around Wilmington, Delaware, said that never in his four decades in the business had he seen as many cash-flush competitors as he does today.“Banks are just throwing money at you,” Piazza said.None of this is cause for panic about another looming housing bust. Experts say we’re far from that possibility at this point. Still, they do worry that this influx of fresh cash will only add froth to a go-go market -- akin to the way that rock-bottom rates have buoyed financial assets -- and further drive up prices on homes that are already out of the reach of many struggling Americans.“The issue is the element of speculation, when prices go up because that’s what people expect,” said Benjamin Keys, an associate professor of real estate at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. “Some of that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when a lot of money is invested.”High ProfitFlippers are profiting from city dwellers who are fleeing urban pandemic life and looking to buy homes in the suburbs. There just aren’t that many to purchase -- the inventory of existing homes for sale is at its lowest since at least 1999.That low stock is encouraging investors to buy up older or derelict properties and fix them up, effectively adding to the supply of homes available for sale. Around 5.9% of home sales in 2020 were to these kinds of buyers, the second highest percentage for any year since 2012, according to research firm Attom Data Solutions.With the real estate market hot, flippers have generated high profits. The average gross earnings for such a home sale reached a record $66,300 in 2020, the highest in data going back to at least 2005, according to Attom. But flippers are finding they have to pay more for the homes they buy, which is cutting into their return on investment, averaging 40.5% in 2020 compared with 41.5% in 2019.The high dollar figures are making flippers more interesting to lenders, pulling in parties and cutting into potential returns for financiers. Current lending rates have fallen 2 percentage points from this time last year, according to John Beacham, a former commercial real estate executive at Deutsche Bank who now heads Toorak Capital Partners, an investment company specializing in this type of lending.Many investors expect flipping to continue its upsurge this year. There are still families looking to leave cities and move into bigger suburban houses. AlphaFlow estimates that flippers could sell $75 billion worth of homes over each of the next two years, compared with an average of around $56 billion over each of the last three.And if unemployment remains high and forbearance programs for mortgages end, lenders could end up foreclosing on a growing number of homes. Speculators, who moved aggressively to buy homes in the aftermath of the last property meltdown, could once again be ready buyers of repossessed homes that banks may be eager to shed.The industry has changed since the housing bubble, according to people who renovate homes or finance flippers. For one thing, the supply of homes is much tighter after years of relatively low building, making it less likely that prices will plunge, said Ray Sturm, co-founder and chief executive officer of AlphaFlow.When existing home sales fell to a near-decade low of just over 4 million units annualized last May, they soon came roaring back to end the year at 6.65 million, according to the National Association of Realtors. That was probably because looking for homes amid a pandemic was difficult, Toorak’s Beacham said.“There is pent-up housing demand; we expect 2021 to be a strong year for this market,” Beacham said, referring to flippers.The most popular states for home flipping are Tennessee, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia and Nevada, according to data from Attom.Hot MarketsToorak isn’t alone in seeing better times ahead. Civic Financial Services LLC makes loans to investors who purchase and rehabilitate multi-family buildings and single-family rentals, and this year it plans to increase lending by more than 50% to $1.7 billion, William Tessar, the Redondo Beach, California-based lender’s president, said.His optimism comes partly due to the company’s newfound ability to source cheaper funding, as it was recently acquired by Pacific Western Bank.Before the deal, Civic’s cost of funds were around 5%, Tessar said, but now that it’s part of a bank it can rely on cheap deposits to fund new loans. The average U.S. bank paid 0.24% in interest for its funds last quarter, a record low, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That gives Civic the opportunity to significantly increase its margins, Tessar said.Wilmington, Delaware has been eager to bring in builders and contractors that rehab houses to help encourage neighborhood renewal, according to John Rago, deputy chief of staff in the city mayor’s office.City officials transferred ownership of vacant properties to a land bank that works with developers to fix and sell the houses, Rago said. In the last two years, the land bank has sold more than 100 properties.Not everyone is hopeful about the future for flipping, though. With housing inventory so low, there aren’t necessarily a lot of opportunities for finding underpriced homes to fix up, said Curt Altig, CEO of Seattle-based lender Builders Capital. More flippers are chasing fewer transactions now, he said.Low EndFlippers often focus on the lower end of the housing market. Almost 68% of all home flippings last year sold for $300,000 or less, according to data from Attom. The median price of an existing home sale at the end of December was $309,200.These homes also tend to be on the smaller side, averaging around 1,450 square feet over the last five years. The median size of a single-family home in the U.S. is around 2,300 square feet.Almost 60% of firms rehabbing homes fund themselves, according to Attom. Parties that get financing can usually only get loans equal to between 60% to about 75% of the assessed home value, leaving more cushion to protect the lender.“The reality is people want to move into a house that is move-in ready,” Toorak’s Beacham said. “Most people are not handy with fixing things up.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • There’s hope for people who missed a valuable tax break on unemployment benefits

    Though jobless benefits count as taxable income, one part of the sprawling law says the first $10,200 of those benefits are exempt from federal income taxes for households making under $150,000.

  • Russia Surprises With Rate Hike, Signals More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia increased interest rates for the first time since 2018 and said further hikes are likely after inflation accelerated faster than expected.The benchmark rate was raised 25 basis points to 4.5% on Friday. Just three analysts in a Bloomberg survey of 41 economists forecast the move, with the rest predicting a hold. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the rate could be raised to 5.5% by the end of the year.The central bank considered a bigger increase on Friday, but decided that policy changes should be gradual, Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was wearing a brooch in the shape of a hawk, said at a news briefing after the decision.“Time is of the essence,” she said. “If you postpone a rate hike, inflation may accelerate and inflation expectations won’t decrease. This will move inflation further from the target and that will require a more significant rate hike in the future.”The ruble climbed and 10-year bond yields rose to their highest level in a year.The move follows big hikes in Brazil and Turkey this week, highlighting how inflation and rising Treasury yields are becoming a problem across emerging markets. In Russia, food prices in particular have shot up, adding to a decline in living standards during the pandemic.“I think another 25 basis-point hike is coming in April or June, but April is a bit more likely,” said Tatiana Orlova, an analyst at Emerginomics in London, who correctly forecast Friday’s decision. “Then the central bank might take a pause to take stock of the impact of the hikes on the economy.”Annual inflation accelerated 5.8% as of March 15, the fastest pace in more than four years, but the central bank expects it to peak this month, according to the statement. Inflation is running above forecast and is expected to return close to the target of 4% in the first half of 2022, it said.A return to neutral policy, which would imply a rate of 5%-6%, could be reached this year, but it’s not a given, Nabiullina said.What Our Economists Say:“The central bank’s next move depends on the data, but this tightening cycle is likely to be front loaded to contain inflation. Two more hikes in April and June would provide room to maneuver in the second half of the year.”-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics. Here’s the full INSIGHTA government plan to increase spending in the first half of the year to help revive the economy from the pandemic may also propel inflation. Growth is recovering quicker than expected and will be supported by the improved global outlook, the central bank said.The threat of new U.S. sanctions has clouded the outlook for the ruble, which could add new inflationary pressures in coming months. Relations between Russia and the U.S. reached a new low this week after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make the Kremlin “pay a price” for election interference.Nabiullina downplayed the risk of penalties on ruble sovereign bonds, a measure being considered in Washington, saying it wouldn’t create a systemic risk because the level of outstanding debt is low. The move could cause short-term liquidity problems, she added.“The surprising rate hike not only reflects concerns about inflation, but also about the rising risk that the U.S. may impose another round of sanctions,” said Piotr Matys, a strategist at Rabobank in Moscow. “The main objective is to provide the ruble with support.”(Updates to add comments from central bank governor from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Vigilantes Are Unlikely to Cause a New Black Monday for Stocks

    The bond vigilantes appear to have returned, punishing not only the Treasury market but also exacting a toll on the Nasdaq Composite’s highfliers. What’s different this time is that the bond vigilantes are fighting the Fed, to mix two market aphorisms. The Federal Reserve just reiterated its intention to maintain its ultra-accommodative policy until it sees what it deems as maximum employment and inflation steadily above 2%.

  • The bond market is ‘useless’ predicting inflation, and stocks look even more expensive than they appear, strategist says

    The question still reverberating in financial markets is to what degree the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief will be spent, either immediately or if coronavirus recedes enough for shoppers to be allowed, and wanting, to go out.

  • Why you should not freak out about the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hitting 1.7%

    There are pros to rising U.S. government bond yields a year after stock and bond markets tanked in response to the pandemic, but there are also cons if the sharp climb in yields keeps up.