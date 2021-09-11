U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,009.89
    -1,651.43 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Data remains a vital part of the marketing world

Miranda Halpern
·5 min read

“One of the biggest things that brands struggle with is figuring out attribution, and how you continue to spend money even though you may have lost some signal into the platform,” says Greg Gillman, chief revenue officer of LA-based performance marketing agency MuteSix, “If Facebook skews too heavily, and Google is on last click, then sometimes it looks like things are never working. To help companies make informed business decisions, we are building statistical models that show information at higher-than-the-platform level.”

Another week, another growth recap. TechCrunch has been busy working to expand not only our staff editorial content, like Anna Heim’s interview with MuteSix this week, we’re also working on increasing our guest posts as well for growth marketing. In this recap, we have an article from guest columnist Jonathan Metrick, an episode of the Equity podcast that features Metrick, TechCrunch Managing Editor Danny Crichton and TechCrunch Senior Editor Mary Ann Azevedo.

Help TechCrunch find the best growth marketers for startups.

Provide a recommendation in this quick survey and we'll share the results with everybody.

If you didn’t already hear, we’re giving away one free ticket to Disrupt through the Experts survey. Check out the schedule for Disrupt, and read on to learn about the giveaway details:

  • Have you already submitted a recommendation? That’s great — we’re counting all previous survey submissions as an entry for the Disrupt ticket.

  • We’ll also enter the next 100 survey submissions into the giveaway.

  • Do you want to submit 10 recommendations to increase your chance at winning? We love the enthusiasm, but we ask that you only submit one recommendation for each marketer that you’ve worked with.

  • Don’t know what to say in your recommendation? Start with what traits they had, what they did to help your company, how their work affected your business and go from there!

  • We manually go through all entries, so please don’t copy and paste the same response multiple times.

  • Have a question about the giveaway? Send us an email at ec_editors@techcrunch.com.

Marketer: Kevin Miller, GR0
Recommended by: Leeann Schudel, The Word Counter
Testimonial: “Super detailed analysis of the space and what keywords to target that would move the needle the most. There is a full dedicated SEO team that communicates weekly at the minimum and provides in-depth analysis. They are very transparent with their strategies and explain all moves they are making on their end and how it will benefit our company. Super easy and flexible to work with, aren't stingy on deliverables and are always there as a consultant.”

Marketer: Subfolder
Recommended by: Hayley Sonntag, Podium
Testimonial: “They delivered an end-to-end content marketing program that drives 150,000+ organic website visitors every month.”

Marketer: Jordan Banafsheha, icepop
Recommended by: Mini Dreamers
Testimonial: “He had experience in e-commerce and impressed us on our first call with how detailed and thorough he was with his plan.”

Marketer: Mike Le, CB/I Digital
Recommended by: Tony Drockton, Hammitt
Testimonial: “In the two years of conversations I’ve only spoken to a few people that are so analytical and data-driven. His unique in-house algorithms to scale spend have allowed us to maintain the hypergrowth (60%) that we’re on.”

Marketer: Visiture
Recommended by: Stephanie Bregman, Manly Bands
Testimonial: “I have worked with Visiture in the past. They have great attention to detail and really listen to their clients. Their ability to write great optimized content and perform outreach is what makes them stand out from other agencies and helped grow our ranked keywords faster than any other agency could. They have also helped us with our email flows and strategy and have been a great partner.”

Marketer: Tuff
Recommended by: Luke Oehlerking, Zenernet
Testimonial: “We were looking for a team focused on marketing that can truly move the needle with measurable results. And we wanted a company that can function as an extension of our own team, which Tuff seems to do exceedingly well at!”

Performance marketing agency MuteSix bets on content and data to boost DTC e-commerce: Anna spoke with Greg Gillman from MuteSix as part of our TechCrunch Experts series. This interview dives into performance marketing, what differentiates MuteSix from other agencies and the importance of data. Gillman says, “There’s one other piece that I think is super important and usually overlooked: first-party data. We work with brands to try and acquire as much of that first-party data as possible, segment it and use it, because that’s what they’d be left with if Facebook shut off tomorrow.” Read the full interview to find out what other pieces of data MuteSix focuses on.

(Extra Crunch) Use cohort analysis to drive smarter startup growth: Jonathan Metrick’s guest column explains not only what cohort analysis is, but why it’s important — especially to startups, using Black Friday in November of 2020 as an example. Metrick says, “Savvy marketers can go further and leverage cohort analysis to remove biases hidden within averages or blended metrics. One way to do this is segmenting ARPU by paid and organic channels, which allows you to gauge the sustainability of your customer growth.”

TikTok, influencers on the clock: Metrick joined the Equity crew to lend his expertise about growth marketing, especially in the ever-changing COVID-19 world. This episode is a must-listen.

Tell us who your favorite startup growth marketing expert to work with is by filling out our survey.

Recommended Stories

  • A Small Stock to Play a Big Rebound in U.S. Manufacturing

    Amid shortages, manufacturers are trying to remake their supply chains. Small-cap MEC may hold the answer.

  • 3 Home Builder Stocks That Still Look Like Relative Bargains

    At first glance, builder stocks D.R. Horton, M.D.C Holdings, and Meritage Homes look pricey. But they look attractive when viewed from a different angle.

  • FourKites, Zebra Team Up On End-To-End Visibility Solution

    In today's interconnected world, information silos — information management systems that are unable to communicate freely with other systems — can be the Achilles' heel in a company's supply chain. Visibility is king when it comes to contemporary logistics, both inside and outside of the warehouse, and businesses in both North America and Europe have a new visibility solution at their disposal. Supply chain visibility platform FourKites and business solutions innovator Zebra Technologies Corp. (

  • Sheryl Sandberg Says Small Businesses Online Revolution Will Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said small businesses will keep choosing the internet to reach their customers even after the pandemic subsides and brick-and-mortar advertising options become more useful.“That digital transformation will continue to happen,” Sandberg said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “It might happen at a slightly slower rate but I think that the transformation and people moving to be online is going to continue to happen.”The Menlo P

  • Alibaba Unit Rolls Out Shipping Tools For US Small Businesses

    Alibaba.com, the business-to-business platform of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NASDAQ: BABA), said Thursday it has added dropshipping and other transport and logistics services for its U.S.-based small to midsize customers that increasingly rely on digital tools to grow their global sales. Under the dropshipping concept, an online merchant holds no inventory and usually depends on suppliers or third parties to ship products directly to the end-user. The shipping component

  • 6 questions to ask yourself about expanding your small business

    Should you grow your business? What it will take to get there? Here are some questions to consider to help you decide what comes next.

  • Canna Business Resources Provides Non-dilutive Capital for an Array of Unmet Needs

    As the cannabis landscape shifts from a legality perspective and opens up new entrepreneurial opportunities, it’s become clear that there’s not enough institutional capital or banking to satisfy all legit needs of growing businesses. That’s where Canna Business Resources (CBR) comes in. Niche but Necessary CBR advertises $150,000 – $15,000,000 funded in 2-3 business days, 60 seconds or less, and it’s free. Apply Now. Sounds too good to be true? Not at all. CBR works hard and has the capital to p

  • The One Thing Advisors Need to Know Before Going Indie

    For more than a decade, a steady stream of advisors have quit their jobs at wirehouses and other big brokerage firms in order to open independent practices. To help advisors figure out where to begin their journey—heck, to even decide whether owning an independent practice is right for them—Barron’s Advisor checked in with several wealth management professionals to ask: What’s one thing advisors should know before going independent? Jose Salazar, head of business development US/Offshore at Insigneo: I like to tell advisors to work backwards.

  • This West Coast Vintage Garage Invites Customers To Step Back in Time

    We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation's small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we're highlighting readers' favorite small businesses around the...

  • This New Tool Will Help You Shop Local Online — and Allows Small Businesses to Compete with Amazon

    Sook is a browser extension that allows online shoppers to view local products that are available in their community

  • Issa Rae Hopes To Inspire Black-Owned Businesses To Certify Through ‘ByBlack’ Initiative

    Issa Rae is rooting for everybody Black once again as one of the newest Black businesses to certify through this new program....

  • Nuula raises $120M to build out a financial services 'super app' aimed at SMBs

    A Canadian startup called Nuula that is aiming to build a super app to provide a range of financial services to small and medium businesses has closed $120 million of funding, money that it will use to fuel the launch of its app and first product, a line of credit for its users. The money is coming in the form of $20 million in equity from Edison Partners, and a $100 million credit facility from funds managed by the Credit Group of Ares Management Corporation. Alongside that, the startup will also be making liberal use of APIs to bring in other white-label services, such as B2B and customer-focused payment services, starting first in the U.S. and then expanding to Canada and the U.K. before expanding further into countries across Europe.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls Buying Gambling Powerhouse?

    MGM Resorts has rallied as vaccines roll out with sports betting providing an extra boost. But is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Sells Off On Judge Ruling

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.