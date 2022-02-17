U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

New Data Reveals Enterprises Shifting Focus from Customer to Employee

·8 min read
In this article:
  • INPX

Ninety-Two Percent of State of Indoor Intelligence Survey Respondents Ranked Workplace Experience as Important Focus Amid Pandemic Recovery; Aim to Boost Employee Productivity, Satisfaction, Retention, and More

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced the results of its annual State of Indoor Intelligence Report. Findings from the 2022 report revealed enterprises are shifting focus from the customer to the employee. Ninety-two percent of respondents ranked workplace experience as an important priority of their organization, so their employees will be more productive (69%), stay with the company longer (57%), improve how their workspace is being used (41%), and boost their brand (40%). As such, organizations are turning to indoor intelligence to improve workplace experience, with 42% of respondents citing this as an important use case for the technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Inpixon)
(PRNewsfoto/Inpixon)

Created by leveraging artificial intelligence, algorithms, and automation, indoor intelligence is the culmination of hardware and software elements (e.g., indoor maps, precise indoor positioning, IoT devices, analytics, building data, and security) that serve the needs of the modern enterprise. Using data, technology, and networks, indoor intelligence provides a deeper understanding of the day-to-day journeys of employees and customers in order to continually find new ways to evolve their experiences and make them better.

"The customer-first mantra is ceding to an employee-first mentality in some enterprises," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We believe organizations are increasingly realizing that investing in employee satisfaction can ultimately benefit the customer and lead to better business results. Businesses are re-thinking what the future of work entails and searching for new ways to accommodate employee expectations to improve workplace experience and increase retention. Indoor intelligence can play a key role in transforming and enhancing the workplace experience to the benefit of employees, management and their customers."

Key survey findings include:

  • Enterprises are shifting focus from customers to employees. The State of Indoor Intelligence 2022 reported employee-focused solutions as a top use case (39%), ahead of customer-facing solutions (34%), whereas last year's State of Indoor Intelligence 2021 report showed the opposite ranking, with customer-facing solutions (42%) more common than employee-focused solutions (36%).

  • Enterprises care about the employee experience: Ninety-two percent of respondents ranked workplace experience as important, very important or critical to their organization. Employers want to improve workplace experience for their employees, primarily so that they will be more productive (69%), stay with the company longer (57%), improve how their workspace is being used (41%) and boost their brand (40%).

  • Most in-demand features include events and desk booking. The top ranked features of workplace experience were employee productivity (63%), virtual and in-person events (46%) and desk and room booking (44%).

  • Integrations and interoperability are essential: Ninety-eight percent of respondents indicated interoperability between different software and hardware as well as integrations to other applications were important when choosing an indoor intelligence solution. Among 17 different integration types, collaboration (50%), meeting and room booking (47%), security (42%), customer management (42%) and social media tools (35%) were ranked the most valuable.

  • IoT networks and augmented reality are the future of indoor intelligence: Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices (38%) were seen as the most important application to respondents' future strategy, followed closely by augmented reality (38%) and predictive AI analytics (37%).

  • Predictions for 2022 and beyond: The survey data strongly indicates that indoor intelligence adoption will continue to increase. Approximately 52% of respondents indicated they are increasing the pace of the indoor intelligence initiatives, with 92% reporting that indoor intelligence was key for their company to stay competitive, an 11% increase year-over-year, and 77% indicating they will be investing in indoor intelligence solutions this year.

To download a complimentary copy of the complete report, please visit: https://www.inpixon.com/resources/white-papers/state-of-indoor-intelligence-2022.

Survey Methodology
Conducted in November and December 2021, Inpixon's online survey received 229 responses from around the world. Percentages indicated throughout the results are rounded to the nearest full point. A breakdown of respondent demographics can be found in section one of the full report.

Helpful Links:

About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Disclaimer
Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) may publish market research reports on various industry expectations and insights. All reports made accessible via the website, email or over the phone are subject to the following disclaimer. Any use of the information gathered from said reports is subject to and evidence of the user's acceptance of all important legal disclosures, disclaimers, and terms. We, at Inpixon, gather information from various sources with the help of business respondents across a range of industries and company sizes. Any reports based on our gathered information are collated in good faith and used on an as is and as available basis by us. Our reports should only be construed as guidance and informational material, subject to change. The information that Inpixon provides in its research and survey reports shall in no way be construed as advice, recommendations, or any offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of investments. To the fullest extent allowed by law, Inpixon shall not be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential losses, loss of profits, damages, costs or expenses incurred or suffered by you arising out of or in connection with the access to, use of, or reliance on any information contained in our reports, nor may this information be used as a base for any claim, demand or cause of action. We do not guarantee or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, reliability and usefulness of any information. In many cases, the opinion expressed in the reports is our current opinion based on the prevailing market trends and our collected research and is subject to change. The information provided by us is for the sole use of the authorized recipient(s). Our reports are not for public distribution. No part of the information or service may be duplicated or transmitted in any manner or by any medium without prior express written permission from Inpixon. Any such act will be considered as a breach of the 'Terms & Conditions' under which the report has been purchased or clicked upon. INPIXON, INPIXON Design & logo, and Indoor Intelligence™ are trademarks owned by Inpixon and are used by Inpixon's employees, subsidiaries, affiliates and other entities under license. Neither Inpixon, nor any of its employees, subsidiaries, affiliates, or licensors accept any liability for any errors or o missions in this report or underlying data.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

General inquiries:
Inpixon
Email: marketing@inpixon.com
Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Media relations:
Offleash PR for Inpixon
Email: inpixon@offleashpr.com

Investor relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 212-671-1020
Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-reveals-enterprises-shifting-focus-from-customer-to-employee-301484488.html

SOURCE Inpixon

