Data science platform market to grow at a CAGR of 26.78% by 2027- High generation of data volumes is a key factor driving the growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global data science platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,49,147.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.78% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 37,419.53 million. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, Request a sample report
Global data science platform market - Five Forces
The global data science platform market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining power of buyers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of substitutes
Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!
Global data science platform market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global data science platform market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on component (Platform and Services), and deployment (On-premise and Cloud).
The platform segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Data science platforms that are considered the best usually offer the flexibility of open-source tools and the scalability of elastic computer resources. Some of the best data science platforms include Alteryx Analytics, Microsoft Azure ML studio, and the RapidMiner platform. These platforms enable data-driven business decisions, and enterprises are investing in data science platforms and advanced analytics capabilities to improve business outcomes. Therefore, this will drive the growth of the platform segment during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global data science platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data science platform market.
North America will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the data science platform market in North America is driven by the increase in data generation across various industries, such as the retail, BFSI, healthcare, and public sectors, due to the increase in digital transformation, such as digitalization of workspace, access via mobile apps and websites, online transactions, online purchases and sells, and virtualization of desktops. Most banks in the US are leveraging data science technologies to gain a competitive edge over their competitors. Big data analytics services, which are one of the popular applications of data science, help firms achieve real-time marketing, integration of e-commerce platforms with payment processing, and facilitate the small loans and microloans market in the US. Thus, the increased adoption of big data analytics is expected to enhance the growth of the financial services spending market in North America, which in turn, is expected to, drive the growth of the market in the region.
Global data science platform market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The high generation of data volumes is a key factor driving the growth of the global data science platform market.
Enterprise applications are generating large volumes of data, and this will keep continuing throughout the forecast period and beyond.
Moreover, the increasing volume of data generated in organizations through various channels and sources has compelled organizations to implement big data analytics and save a significant amount of cost for organizations.
Data science platforms and associated technologies have helped organizations transform unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and meaningful data.
Big data analytics, a popular data science application, can be used for retrieving and analyzing data to discover significant weaknesses, develop indicator patterns to identify opportunities and threats; and optimize business decisions.
As data volumes are growing, the demand for data analytics is also growing, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The growing dependency on the internet is the primary trend in the global data science platform market.
With the penetration rate of the internet increasing, people tend to share their personal information on the platform, especially on social media.
Companies are also offering storage services in the cloud, leading to the storage of critical information on the Web.
Banks and payment card companies are also enabling customers to make transactions such as online transactions and payments using the Internet.
Optimization of capacity, reduction of lead time and cost, and increased profit through the development of IT infrastructure are key requirements in any organization. These can be brought about through business analytics.
The solution enhances an organization's processes by improving quality and resource control, which, in turn, enhances the productivity and efficiency of the firm.
The deployment of business analytics helps organizations in improving their efficiency and productivity. This helps them meet their business demands quickly and remain competitive. These benefits will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
Increasing threat from open-source data science platform vendors is a major challenge to the growth of the global data science platform market.
Vendors such as Pentaho and Jasper soft enable enterprises to use business analytics functionality free of cost.
The market has many open-source vendors that also provide a range of data science tools and applications.
In addition, a combination of multiple products from various open-source vendors can cover almost all the functionalities that on-premise or on-demand data science platform software vendors provide.
Open-source vendors provide query, reporting, analysis, advanced analytics, and data warehouse generation platforms. This, in turn, has a negative impact on the market share of data science platform vendors.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this data science platform market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data science platform market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the data science platform market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the Data Science Platform Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data science platform market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The artificial intelligence platforms market size is expected to increase to USD 31,255.01 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 34.86%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The size of the DevOps platform market is expected to increase by USD 25,113.89. million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.5%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT, BFSI, telecommunication, retail, and others), component (solutions and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Data Science Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
168
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.78%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2,49,147.71 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
25.6
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Anaconda Inc., Cloudera Inc., Databricks Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., Domino Data Lab Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rapid Insight Inc., RapidMiner Inc., Rexer Analytics, Rstudio PBC, SAS Institute Inc., The MathWorks Inc., Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Wolfram
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global data science platform market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Component
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Component
6.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Component
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Deployment
7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alphabet Inc.
12.4 Altair Engineering Inc.
12.5 Alteryx Inc.
12.6 Anaconda Inc.
12.7 Cloudera Inc.
12.8 Databricks Inc.
12.9 Dataiku Inc.
12.10 Domino Data Lab Inc.
12.11 International Business Machines Corp.
12.12 Microsoft Corp.
12.13 RapidMiner Inc.
12.14 SAS Institute Inc.
12.15 The MathWorks Inc.
12.16 Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
12.17 Wolfram
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-science-platform-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-26-78-by-2027--high-generation-of-data-volumes-is-a-key-factor-driving-the-growth----technavio-301748779.html
SOURCE Technavio