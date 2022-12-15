U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.75
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,073.00
    +80.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,771.50
    +20.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.80
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.41 (-6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2408
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3030
    -0.1120 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,807.77
    +12.79 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.44
    -1.46 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,137.23
    -18.98 (-0.07%)
     

Data Shows 50% of New Trials Have Sites in Asia Pacific

Novotech
·4 min read
Novotech
Novotech

Asia Pacific CRO of the Year 2022 for Best Practices in Clinical Trials

Asia Pacific CRO of the Year 2022 for Best Practices in Clinical Trials
Asia Pacific CRO of the Year 2022 for Best Practices in Clinical Trials

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the Asia Pacific centered biotech specialist CRO said the latest industry research publication by GlobalData and Novotech found almost 50% of new trials had sites in Asia Pacific.

According to the new publication titled State of the Global Biotech Landscape: Where the Opportunities Lie, demand for Asia Pacific trial sites is strong with almost half of the more than 27,000 clinical trials initiated in 2021 having sites in Asia Pacific.

The data shows almost 12,900 of the new trials had sites in Asia Pacific.

Download the report here

The report also noted that the Asia Pacific region, which has more than 6,772 trial sites each with access to an average of 2,136 million people, has considerable underutilized capacity presenting an opportunity for growth in multinational trials in the region.

In addition, analysis of trial growth trends found that Asia Pacific has also seen high phase-level growth over the 5-year analysis period to 2022.

  • Phases I and II were dominated by Asia Pacific, which served as a trial location in 57% and 49% of trials, respectively.

  • US and EU remained stable at approximately 20% at phases I through III.

  • RoW representation is low in phases I and II but on par with the US and EU in phase III.

Novotech this month was awarded the Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award 2022 for Best Practices in the Asia-Pacific contract research organization industry. Novotech has been a recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices awards since 2006.

Frost & Sullivan identifies companies that consistently develop growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future, and effectively address new challenges and opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan said:

“Our approach involves the deployment of best practices and strategic analytics across a value chain. Against this backdrop, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Novotech for its valuable achievement.

Novotech addresses the global drug development market’s unmet needs with a strong leadership focus that incorporates client-centric strategies with best-practice implementation.

From feasibility assessments to regulatory submission support, data management, medical monitoring, and project management, the company provides a 360-degree approach to drug development for its biotech clients.”

In response to the Company of the Year Award announcement, Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said this award is a credit to our entire global team which has decades of biotech drug development experience.

“Our global clients benefit from access to our expert teams in Asia Pacific, which is the fastest-growing clinical trial region, due to its vast patient populations and sophisticated medical research infrastructure.
Our consistent investment in advanced training and technology systems combine to deliver a specialist full-service biotech CRO solution.”

Novotech also recently produced a new publication for biotechs considering China for their clinical research, and the relevant processes required for global regulatory approvals.

The report details regulatory requirements for biotechs including NDA and IND processes as well as ex-US research guidance for a successful US FDA approval pathway.

Novotech provides the relevant regulatory knowledge and drug development pathways specifically designed to support the US FDA approval process, avoiding delays and additional costs.

Download whitepaper here

Novotech has also recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, is a finalist in the prestigious Scrip awards, and has just been awarded the Gene & Cell Therapy Excellence Award.

In Asia Pacific Novotech has more than 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements with major medical research institutions delivering exclusive benefits for sponsors.

Media Contact
David James
communications@novotech-cro.com
AU: +61 2 8218 2144
USA: +1 415 951 3228
Asia: +65 3159 3427

About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com
Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading Asia Pacific centred contract research organization (CRO) with global execution capabilities.
Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, and drug development consulting services. It has accumulated experience in over 3,700 pre-clinical and clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biopharmaceutical clients conducting clinical trials in Asia, the US and globally. Novotech has over 2500 staff working across our offices in 13 geographies.

For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e13d9b1-e23f-44c5-abd8-444713d441b8


Recommended Stories

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets

    Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • How AbbVie denied Americans access to fair competition for Humira

    Humira, a monoclonal antibody used to treat arthritis among other conditions, is the most lucrative drug in history. Since entering the market in 2003, it has made its manufacturer an estimated $200 billion in revenue. Its sales of about $21 billion globally in 2021 are second only to Pfizer and Moderna’s covid vaccines.

  • U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA

    U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. Kpler analyst Matt Smith attributed the adjustment to exports which were considerably lower on the U.S. Gulf last week than the EIA reported.

  • Harley-Davidson takes preliminary step toward repurposing HQ campus

    Harley-Davidson Inc. took a preliminary step toward to-be-announced plans for repurposing the corporate headquarters campus on Milwaukee’s near west side.

  • Microsoft disputes FTC claims over anti-competitive practices

    Microsoft, which faces lawsuit aiming to block its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, is pushing back against allegations it misled European regulators in an earlier deal.

  • Peloton ends North Bay presence with store closure

    Publicly traded exercise machine startup Peloton is closing its North Bay showroom in Corte Madera, according to a recent layoff notice. New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. (NYSE: PTON) said it plans to close the location at 1614 Redwood Highway in the Village at Corte Madera shopping center and another in Pasadena. The company will still have a sizable Bay Area presence, though the retail operations will be more concentrated in the South Bay.

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”

  • Millions of Households Are Unable to Stream the New Disney+ with Ads. Here's Why.

    Disney is in a standoff with a big distribution platform -- and it might not have a leg to stand on.

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the world's most diverse tech companies, with market-leading brands in multiple industries. Windows, Office, LinkedIn, Xbox, and Azure -- among others -- have grown Microsoft's dominance in the tech world and built safeguards within its business against macroeconomic declines. As a result, it's smart to keep up to date with top companies like Microsoft.

  • TC Energy to give update on Keystone pipeline restart Wednesday

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy Corp said it expects to give an update on the Keystone pipeline restart later on Wednesday, a week after the 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline was shut after leaking oil into a creek in Kansas. Keystone is a crucial artery shipping Canadian crude to U.S. refineries and traders have been awaiting news of when it might restart operations. The 14,000-barrel leak was the largest U.S. oil spill in nearly a decade and the clean-up operation could take weeks.

  • New York’s Uber and Lyft Drivers Aren’t Getting a Pay Raise This Holiday Season

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge temporarily blocked wage increases for Uber and Lyft drivers imposed by the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission, dealing a blow to workers ahead of the holidays. Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Ar

  • Is FedEx Stock A Buy As It Prepares To Announce Earnings After A Disastrous Quarter?

    FedEx is due to release earnings for the November-ending quarter next week. Can the shipper come back after announcing disastrous results last quarter and reducing forecasts for the airfreight and ground shipping company? Is FedEx stock a good buy right now? For the answer, take a look at FedEx earnings and the FDX stock chart.

  • Volkswagen Fetches Chief Designer From Porsche

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) has appointed Michael Mauer to assume the role of Head of Group Design while also retaining his position at Porsche (OTC: POAHY) brand. Effective January 1, 2023, Mauer will replace Klaus Zyciora, who is leaving the company to pursue tasks outside the Group. The automaker has also appointed Michael Neumayer as the head of the Quality Management division while retaining his position as Head of Quality at Audi. Neumayer will replace Frank Welsch, who is retiring after ne

  • Binance resumes USDC withdrawals after temporary halt as FTX fallout ripples through crypto industry

    After a temporary halt, Binance has resumed customer withdrawals for the stablecoin, USDC. That halt came as Binance saw a massive wave of withdrawals. The CEO is trying to calm jittery customers.