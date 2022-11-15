U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,993.75
    +27.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,668.00
    +107.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,865.75
    +131.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.10
    +12.10 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.22
    -0.65 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0401
    +0.0072 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    +1.01 (+4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0104 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3490
    -0.6510 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,788.30
    +78.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.48
    +21.20 (+5.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,382.59
    -2.58 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Data Storage Corporation Reports 14% Increase in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2022

Data Storage Corp.
·8 min read
Data Storage Corp.
Data Storage Corp.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We continue to witness strong year-over-year sales growth, as evidenced by our revenue of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 14%. Notably, our revenue for the nine-month period increased 80% to $17.9 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Our decades of experience providing an array of multi-cloud information technology solutions, properly allocated investments, and highly skilled employees have been the foundation to our success and has allowed us to establish a leadership position as more and more companies migrate their IBM Power infrastructure and disaster recovery to the cloud. We are actively penetrating billion-dollar markets, while executing on our strategy of securing high-margin, recurring, subscription-based cloud and managed services contracts. While we achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, we are undertaking activities that we anticipate will further improve our margins and profitability, as well as accelerate our growth, including realigning management and streamlining operations. Overall, we have maintained a solid balance sheet with over $11 million of cash and cash equivalents providing us sufficient runway to execute on our growth strategy and further penetrate these large markets.”

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am ET today, November 15th, 2022, to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0011 and entering access code: 538563. A webcast of the call may be accessed at  https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2763/47023, or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website,  https://www.dtst.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website (www.DTST.com) through November 15th, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 29th, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 47023.

About Data Storage Corporation
The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity solutions from six data centers in the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security, telecommunications, and IT services. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.DTST.com/. Twitter: @DataStorageCorp

Safe Harbor Provision
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020
DTST@crescendo-ir.com
SOURCE: Data Storage Corporation

[Tables follow]

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

December
31, 2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

11,281,703

 

 

$

12,135,803

 

Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $12,476 and $30,000 in 2022 and 2021, respectively)

 

 

2,011,166

 

 

 

2,384,367

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

868,019

 

 

 

536,401

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

14,160,888

 

 

 

15,056,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and Equipment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment

 

 

7,103,795

 

 

 

6,595,236

 

Less—Accumulated depreciation

 

 

(4,732,846

)

 

 

(4,657,765

)

Net Property and Equipment

 

 

2,370,949

 

 

 

1,937,471

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

6,560,671

 

 

 

6,560,671

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

276,465

 

 

 

422,318

 

Other assets

 

 

166,248

 

 

 

103,226

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

2,045,375

 

 

 

2,254,566

 

Total Other Assets

 

 

9,048,759

 

 

 

9,340,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

25,580,596

 

 

$

26,334,823

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

1,490,877

 

 

$

1,343,391

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

71,037

 

 

 

366,859

 

Finance leases payable

 

 

381,043

 

 

 

216,299

 

Finance leases payable related party

 

 

719,364

 

 

 

839,793

 

Operating lease liabilities short term

 

 

186,645

 

 

 

205,414

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

2,848,966

 

 

 

2,971,756

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

97,354

 

 

 

226,344

 

Finance leases payable

 

 

346,622

 

 

 

157,424

 

Finance leases payable related party

 

 

281,030

 

 

 

364,654

 

Total Long Term Liabilities

 

 

725,006

 

 

 

748,422

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

3,573,972

 

 

 

3,720,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,822,127 and 6,693,793 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

6,822

 

 

 

6,694

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

38,891,891

 

 

 

38,241,155

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(16,759,284

)

 

 

(15,530,576

)

Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders' Equity

 

 

22,139,429

 

 

 

22,717,273

 

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary

 

 

(132,805

)

 

 

(102,628

)

Total Stockholder’s Equity

 

 

22,006,624

 

 

 

22,614,645

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

25,580,596

 

 

$

26,334,823

 


 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

4,419,285

 

 

$

3,860,258

 

 

$

17,904,233

 

 

$

9,963,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

2,566,984

 

 

 

2,317,668

 

 

 

11,847,460

 

 

 

5,805,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

1,852,301

 

 

 

1,542,590

 

 

 

6,056,773

 

 

 

4,157,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

2,075,525

 

 

 

1,874,258

 

 

 

7,129,595

 

 

 

4,549,499

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from Operations

 

 

(223,224

)

 

 

(331,668

)

 

 

(1,072,822

)

 

 

(391,669

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income (Expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(29,739

)

 

 

(15,726

)

 

 

(186,063

)

 

 

(97,392

)

Loss on disposal of equipment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(29,732

)

Gain on forgiveness of debt

 

 

 

 

 

481,977

 

 

 

 

 

 

789,277

 

Total Other Income (Expense)

 

 

(29,739

)

 

 

466,251

 

 

 

(186,063

)

 

 

662,153

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes

 

 

(252,963

)

 

 

134,583

 

 

 

(1,258,885

)

 

 

270,484

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

 

(252,963

)

 

 

134,583

 

 

 

(1,258,885

)

 

 

270,484

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary

 

 

7,344

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

30,177

 

 

 

6,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) attributable to Data Storage Corp

 

 

(245,619

)

 

 

135,630

 

 

 

(1,228,708

)

 

 

276,842

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock Dividends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(63,683

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

 

$

(245,619

)

 

$

135,630

 

 

$

(1,228,708

)

 

$

213,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per Share – Basic

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

0.05

 

Earning pers Share – Diluted

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

0.05

 

Weighted Average Number of Shares – Basic

 

 

6,822,127

 

 

 

6,350,826

 

 

 

6,759,247

 

 

 

4,530,188

 

Weighted Average Number of Shares – Diluted

 

 

6,822,127

 

 

 

6,482,577

 

 

 

6,759,247

 

 

 

4,720,546

 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

(1,258,885

)

 

$

270,484

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

932,328

 

 

 

947,669

 

Stock based compensation

 

 

643,930

 

 

 

120,252

 

Gain on forgiveness of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(789,277

)

Loss on disposal of equipment

 

 

 

 

 

29,732

 

Changes in Assets and Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

373,201

 

 

 

106,797

 

Other assets

 

 

(63,023

)

 

 

(344

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(331,618

)

 

 

(154,912

)

Right of use asset

 

 

145,853

 

 

 

(227,732

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

147,487

 

 

 

(206,385

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(295,822

)

 

 

(151,103

)

Deferred tax liability

 

 

 

 

 

(19,362

)

Operating lease liability

 

 

(147,759

)

 

 

227,226

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

 

145,692

 

 

 

153,045

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(62,564

)

 

 

(418,422

)

Cash acquired in business acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

212,068

 

Cash consideration for business acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

(6,149,343

)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

 

 

(62,564

)

 

 

(6,355,697

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Repayments of finance lease obligations related party

 

 

(644,209

)

 

 

(886,189

)

Repayments of finance lease obligations

 

 

(299,954

)

 

 

(111,995

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock with warrants

 

 

 

 

 

16,944,380

 

Cash received for the exercised of warrants

 

 

 

 

 

3,381,271

 

Cash received for the exercised of options

 

 

6,935

 

 

 

 

Repayments of Dividend payable

 

 

 

 

 

(1,179,357

)

Repayment of line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

(24

)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

 

 

(937,228

)

 

 

18,198,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

(854,100

)

 

 

11,995,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

 

 

12,135,803

 

 

 

893,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

 

$

11,281,703

 

 

$

12,889,032

 

Supplemental Disclosures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

100,482

 

 

$

92,779

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

 

 

$

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrual of preferred stock dividend

 

$

 

 

$

63,683

 

Assets acquired by finance lease

 

$

1,094,051

 

 

$

50,000

 


Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the Dow's 30 components, there are two screaming buys and one value trap to shy away from.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results; Reaffirms Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $2.1 billion, or 5.6 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 4.3 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 4.5 percent.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -119.57% and 5.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • After Earnings and Burning Cash, Is Lyft in Trouble?

    Lyft just reported its biggest quarter ever, and management is optimistic. But a weakening balance sheet and continued cash burn paint a different picture.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Alibaba, Tencent, lead Hong Kong tech stocks higher after upbeat China online retail sales data

    The sector's sharp upturn came after China's National Bureau of Statistics said online retail sales of physical goods rose 7.2% in the first 10 months of the year.

  • Home Depot stock falls after profit and sales beat expectations but full-year outlook was affirmed

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. slumped 0.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, even after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, citing strength in project-related categories, but kept its full-year outlook intact. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 30 rose to $4.34 billion, or $4.24 a share, from $4.13 billion, or $3.94 a share, in the year-ago period. That beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of $4.12. Total sales grew 5.6% to $38.87 bil

  • 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's look at two examples investors should consider: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Can a company that isn't yet profitable be considered "cheap?" In my view, the answer is yes, and Novavax is a good example. Although there is still red on the bottom line, the biotech is generating revenue from its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has gone bankrupt, which could put pressure on Palantir's growth plans and the value of its investment portfolio. Investors are concerned, sending shares of Palantir down as much as 5.5% on Monday. Palantir is a data analytics company serving both commercial and defense customers.

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]