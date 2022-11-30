New data strengthening the continued clinical development of NeuroRestore ACD856 presented at Alzheimer's conference

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's presentations at the scientific conference CTAD 2022 are now available in their entirety on AlzeCure's website. They include new clinical and preclinical data with the company's leading drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856, which is being developed with a focus on Alzheimer's disease

The abstracts, titled Quantitative EEG results from a multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers with NeuroRestore ACD856, a positive modulator of Neurotrophin Trk-receptors, and Preclinical characterization of ACD856, a cognitive enhancer in clinical development for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease, demonstrates increased plasticity, neuroprotection and a possible disease modifying effect, were presented by Johan Sandin, CSO, and Martin Jönsson, CEO at AlzeCure Pharma. The results include new clinical and preclinical data with ACD856, the lead drug candidate in the NeuroRestore project.

The clinical data come from the recently completed phase I MAD study, where the substance, in addition to good safety and tolerability, was also shown to cross the blood-brain barrier effectively and in relevant quantities. The new EEG data, which measures brain activity, also showed that ACD856 activates relevant neuronal pathways in the brain with relevance for cognition and depression, something that strengthens the continued clinical development of the substance.

In addition to memory-enhancing and symptom-relieving properties, the preclinical data presented show that ACD856, also has potentially disease-modifying properties with both neurorestorative and neuroprotective properties. The substance also shows positive long-term effects after repeated administration, which indicates an enhanced plasticity in relevant neuronal pathways.

A positive modulator of both NGF/TrkA- and BDNF/TrkB-mediated signaling, ACD856 has been shown in preclinical studies to improve cognition and memory and is poised for Phase 2 clinical trials, where it is being developed primarily for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease .

"These new positive results with ACD856 support the continued clinical development of the substance in both cognitive disorders and depression. The fact that we also see neuroprotective effects of the substance is something that can further strengthen external interest in the project," said Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure Pharma.

"This is very good news and development that adds to the previous positive data for ACD856 and further strengthens our commercial opportunities for this promising compound," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB.

The posters and presentations are now available on AlzeCure's website: (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.



NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug projects. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as arthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.



FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years. In addition to cognitive-enhancing effects, new preclinical data also show that NeuroRestore substances have a positive effect on mitochondrial function and cell survival, which could indicate potential disease-modifying effects. The leading drug candidate in the platform, ACD856, has recently completed clinical phase I studies and demonstrated positive effects there that support continued development of the program.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO And Johan Sandin CSO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

New data strengthening the continued clinical development of NeuroRestore ACD856 presented at Alzheimer's conference

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/729420/New-Data-Strengthening-the-Continued-Clinical-Development-of-NeuroRestore-ACD856-Presented-at-Alzheimers-Conference



