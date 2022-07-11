U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.84
    -47.54 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,145.93
    -192.22 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,377.26
    -258.05 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.44
    -32.92 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.71
    -1.08 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.20
    -10.10 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.18 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0053
    -0.0129 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1886
    -0.0150 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3700
    +1.2900 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,489.71
    -296.73 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.27
    -1.69 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Data watchdog reprimands government over pandemic WhatsApp use

Chris Vallance - Technology reporter
·3 min read
Stock image of people in suits holding phones
Stock image of people in suits holding phones

The Department of Health has been reprimanded over ministers' and officials' use of messaging apps and private email during the pandemic.

Using WhatsApp and other apps had meant information on the handling of the pandemic could have been lost, the Information Commissioner's Office said.

It has asked government to carry out a review of the use of private messaging,

The government told BBC News the ICO had found the channels it used had been "lawful".

But its use of encrypted apps and private email has been criticised, as messages might not be provided to people making Freedom of Information requests.

Last year, campaigners brought a case to the High Court, saying these services made it easier to delete information and cover up possible wrongdoing.

But in April judges decided the law on keeping public records said "nothing" about using personal devices for government business.

They also ruled using autodelete software was lawful.

'Extensive use'

Also last year, the then information commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, launched an investigation into the use of these private channels by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) during the pandemic.

At the time, Ms Denham said: "My worry is that information in private email accounts or messaging services is forgotten, overlooked, autodeleted or otherwise not available when a Freedom of Information request is later made."

The results of this inquiry have now been published in a report, Behind the screens.

There was, it says, "extensive" use of private correspondence channels by ministers and staff.

Staff used:

  • 17 private text accounts

  • eight private email accounts

  • one private LinkedIn account

And the DHSC's policies and procedures were inconsistent with existing policy on the use of private email.

Using private channels of communication did not in itself constitute a breach of either Freedom of Information or data-protection rules, the report says, if there were "sufficient controls in place" to allow information to be given when requested.

"The investigation found, however, that such controls were lacking," the ICO said.

The report also questions the security of private messaging channels, while noting instant messaging brought "some real operational benefits" during the pandemic.

As a result of its investigation, the ICO issued a reprimand requiring the DHSC to improve its "handling of personal information through private correspondence channels and ensure information is kept secure".

'Remain accountable'

Current information commissioner John Edwards said he understood the value of instant communication but "public officials should be able to show their workings, for both record-keeping purposes and to maintain public confidence".

"That is how trust in those decisions is secured and lessons are learned for the future," he said.

"The broader point is making sure the Freedom of Information Act keeps working to ensure public authorities remain accountable to the people they serve."

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry, chaired by Baroness Hallett, will also consider how information was recorded by the government during the pandemic.

'Saved lives'

The government told BBC News it would carefully consider the ICO report but was glad it had made clear the correspondence channels used were lawful.

"Ministers and officials had to work at extraordinary pace during the pandemic and the use of modern technology was necessary to deliver important public services that saved lives," an official said.

And it had already started reviewing the policy for using non-corporate communication channels.

But Iain Overton, of public-service journalist body The Citizens, which brought the earlier unsuccessful High Court action, told BBC News government had been ruling "more and more in the shadows, refusing to acknowledge they are increasingly running the country on personal, encrypted messaging systems".

"This poses not just a problem for journalists - Freedom of Information Act requests for such messages are consistently refused," he said.

"But it also means that future historians will look back at this era with despair.

"Correspondence between ministers, special advisors and party donors will be long deleted and data on personal phones lost to the rivers of time."

Recommended Stories

  • Tim Heidecker & Eric Wareheim Set Up Comedy Series ‘Chad & JT Go Deep’ With Viral Pranksters At Netflix

    EXCLUSIVE: Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, the comedy duo behind series such as The Eric Andre Show and Showtime’s Moonbase 8, have set a new comedy series featuring a pair of viral pranksters at Netflix. The streamer has ordered Chad & JT Go Deep, a series that features Chad Kroeger (aka Tom Allen rather than […]

  • As midterms approach, suburban women share top voting priorities

    Suburban women in Loudoun County, Virginia, shared their top priorities when considering candidates to vote for in the 2022 midterm elections this November.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • The euro suffers another big selloff, pushing it closer to parity against a strong dollar

    The euro moved another step closer to parity on Monday, with traders betting that high inflation leaves the region’s central bank unable to stop a recession as war rages in Ukraine. The euro (EURCHF) fell below parity against the Swiss franc, trading at 0.9917 francs, similar to a move seen a few days ago. Traders were juggling several concerns over the euro bloc, such as shortages of natural gas for several countries this winter if Russia decides to cut off supply.

  • Commerce secretary says no reason to think there will be ‘a serious recession’

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Sunday expressed optimism that the country will not fall into a major economic slowdown, arguing that many are “talking ourselves into a recession.” Raimondo told ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos that it is “normal” for economic growth to slow down to more “steady” levels as the Federal Reserve rapidly…

  • Fed Braces as Another Big US Inflation Number Looms: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityUS inflation data in the coming week may stiffen the resolve of Federal Reserve policy makers to proceed with another big boost in in

  • Putin ‘wants to negotiate’ and ‘looking for interlocutors’ — Klimkin

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate a way to end the war he started in Ukraine and is putting out feelers to find interlocutors in the West, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Radio NV on July 11.

  • Senior Biden officials to brief senators on semiconductor chips

    Three senior Biden administration officials will brief senators on Wednesday on the global innovation and technology race and a proposed bill to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, two officials told Reuters. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks will conduct the classified all-senators briefing at 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday as Democratic lawmakers and the White House make a push to win approval for legislation that would fund $52 billion for chip production subsidies and boost U.S. scientific and technological innovation to compete with China.

  • In two weeks, Ukraine destroyed 14 Russian warehouses and bases far in the rear BBC

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 11 JULY 2022, 14:53 In two weeks from late June to early July, Ukraine carried out 14 accurate strikes on ammunition depots and military bases of Russian troops in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

  • Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump had harsh words for billionaire Elon Musk at a rally in Alaska Saturday, accusing the Tesla Inc. chief of inconsistency.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarReferring to Musk’s recent pronouncement that he’d never voted Republican unti

  • Biggest railway strikes for 25 years after drivers overwhelmingly back action

    More than a third of Londoners are still working from home Elon Musk gloats over collapsed Twitter deal as both sides gear up for legal fight Pound and euro slump against stronger dollar FTSE 100 dips amid recession fears Lucy Burton: From Halifax to Mr Potato Head, businesses have become enforcers of cancel culture Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Goldman Sachs economists 'doubtful' US already in recession

    Goldman Sachs pushes back on the view the US economy has already entered recession.

  • Argentine Debt Plumbs New Depths as Political Tensions Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of Argentina’s debt crisis and default of 2020, the nation’s sovereign bonds are now trading at unprecedented lows.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBenchmark notes due 2030 have slumped almost 4 cents on the dollar to 20 cents since Silvina B

  • Georgia’s Abrams Outraises Republican Kemp Over Two Months in Governor’s Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams racked up a huge fundraising win over Republican Governor Brian Kemp in the past two months, the first campaign finance reporting period since the pair became their parties’ nominees.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Kn

  • Putin’s Cronies Told to Ditch Summer Vacation for Mystery ‘Emergency Meeting’

    (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)Russia’s State Duma Chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, announced an emergency session Monday, calling back Russian lawmakers for an “extraordinary” meeting just as representatives went out for summer vacation, raising alarm that Russia’s parliament might be preparing to take escalatory steps in the war in Ukraine.“The need for an extraordinary plenary meeting is due to the fact that issues have accumulated that require urgent solutions,” Volodin said on Telegram

  • Donald Trump Declares War on Elon Musk

    The former Republican president who has not yet ruled out the idea of running for the White House in 2024.

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • Ukraine defense chief says US rocket systems have been ‘game-changer’

    Ukraine’s defense minister told the Wall Street Journal that the deployment of U.S. long-range rocket systems has been a “game-changer” in the war against Russia. Oleksii Reznikov said the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, often referred to as HIMARS, has been effectively used by Ukrainian forces in the northeastern town of Izyum, but said…

  • Factbox-The views of the frontrunners to succeed UK's Boris Johnson

    The race to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister has begun, with 11 candidates so far putting themselves forward for a contest which will ultimately be decided by around 200,000 Conservative Party members. On tax: As finance minister, Sunak set Britain on course to have its biggest tax burden since the 1950s.

  • Crypto Price Check: Regulatory Efforts Going Global

    Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, wants the planet to feel better. The crypto world could certainly use some healing, given the recent collapse. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, was up slightly to $20,589.67 at last check, according to CoinGecko, while ether up nearly 1% to $1,152.46, and dogecoin was rising 0.7% to $0.064809.