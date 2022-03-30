U.S. markets closed

Data443 to Hold Business Update & Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Webcast on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 4:30pm ET

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.
·4 min read
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

ESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDSD, OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Data443 will host a webcast on Monday, April 4th at 4:30pm. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and provide an update on its pursuit of an up-list to a national exchange.

Interested parties can access the webcast by registering at www.data443.com or by clicking: https://data443.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n66YIixsSlOzLKgJeuVDbg. The webcast will be led by Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443.

Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: ir@data443.com.

The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2021; and, (iii) subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Data443®, ClassiDocs®, ARALOC®, ARCMAIL®, DATAEXPRESS® and FILEFACETS® are all registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/
Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZXDhJcx-XgMBhvE9aFHRdA
Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://data443.com/investor-email-alerts/

To learn more about Data443, please watch our video introduction on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante
ir@data443.com
919.858.6542


