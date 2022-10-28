U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,826.87
    +19.57 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,324.60
    +291.32 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,845.57
    +52.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.82
    -1.26 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.50
    -18.10 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    -0.26 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0080
    +0.0710 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5470
    +1.2760 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,416.87
    -293.37 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.29
    +4.92 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.93
    -10.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Database as a Service (DBaaS) Platform Market Expected to Reach USD 339.91 Billion by 2029 with CAGR 12.65%. Research report by Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·4 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

A summary is provided to the reader along with the introduction for easy comprehension of the market report. Thereafter, a brief analysis of every segment is presented for a more comprehensive evaluation of the Database as a Service (DBaaS) Platform market.

Dallas/Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising sales of smartphones together with the rising demand for mobile apps are two of the key factors fueling the global database as a service (DBaaS) platform market rise. Additionally, the global database as a service (DBaaS) platform market is rising as a result of the quick digitalization of services in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, which makes it more important than ever to manage the growing number of data. Likewise, the prevalence of chronic diseases is rising, modern healthcare services are being widely used, and individualized preventative care and health management are receiving more attention, which is leading to an expansion of DBaaS applications in the healthcare sector.

The global database as a service (DBaaS) platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.65% over the forecast period to reach USD 339.91 billion by 2029 from its current estimated value of USD 141.35 billion.

Market Scope and Details

Metrics

Values

Historic Data

2019-2020

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Value in base year 2022

USD 141.35 billion

Market Value in 2029

USD 339.91 billion

Growth rate

CAGR of 12.65%

Segment covered

Type, Component, Application, Deployment, Organization, Industry Vertical, Distribution Model, Regions

Regions covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Key Players

CenturyLink, Amazon Web Services, Google (Alphabet Inc.), Oracle, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace Technology Inc.

Get free sample copy of report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3596

Application owners that want to use a Database as a Service (DBaaS) rather than managing the database themselves hire a third party to build and maintain a database for storage. A database management system (DBMS) or data store that is designed as a flexible, scalable, multi-tenant subscription service with a certain amount of self-administration is referred to as a "DBaaS." Support for this system is provided by a cloud service provider (CSP) or a third-party software vendor on CSP infrastructure.

With its integrated management features, including logging, key management, and activity tracking utilities, DBaaS makes it easier to configure, monitor, and maintain databases. Furthermore, it aids businesses in risk management, concentrating on consumer-targeted advertising, and reducing expenses associated with setting up, deploying, and operating database hardware and software. Consequently, DBaaS is becoming more and more well-liked among SMEs globally.

Make an inquiry before buying @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3596

The database as a service platform market is anticipated to develop rapidly as enterprise demand for these services rises. Due to the demand for structured data across various organizations, cloud databases and DBaaS sales are also increasing. Due to the pandemic, there is a higher demand for cloud databases, DBaaS, and associated functionalities. Therefore, it is projected that the global database as a service (DBaaS) platform market will grow quickly. Businesses must be able to understand and use the insights drawn from enormous data sets in order to gain a competitive advantage. The global database as a service (DBaaS) platform market is growing as a result of all of these DBaaS benefits, which are driving database as a service sales to skyrocket across numerous industries.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Database As A Service Dbaas Platform Industry by Application, 2022-2030 (USD Million)

5. Database As A Service Dbaas Platform Market by End Users, 2022-2030 (USD Million)

6. Industry by Region 2022-2030 (USD Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

Purchase report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/3596

According to verticals, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment would experience the fastest growth during the anticipated time period. Data security has long been a key priority for the healthcare sector because it deals with sensitive patient information and personal health information that must be protected. The necessity to protect an organization's internal healthcare data is growing more and more crucial because most healthcare organisations place a greater emphasis on client data protection than internal data protection.

Regional Analysis

While Asia Pacific is estimated to develop at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market in the database as a service (DBaaS) platform market. It is anticipated that North America would use cloud databases and DBaaS the most. The North American market will likely be dominated by the United States and Canada.

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Markets: ‘Investors are getting distracted by what’s happening at Facebook,’ analyst says

    eToro USA Investment Analyst Callie Cox joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Thursday's market action and why it's likely tied to Meta earnings, U.S. GDP numbers for Q3, and inflation.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price dropped 8% on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after the tech giant posted its latest quarterly numbers. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, Microsoft's revenue rose 11% year over year (and grew 16% in constant currency terms) to $50.

  • Amazon stock tanks 20% after revenue and guidance miss expectations

    Here's what went down today for Amazon in its Q3 earnings.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    For many investors, 2021 was ideal. The benchmark S&P 500 endured no more than a 5% correction for the entirety of the year, and the major stock indexes finished higher by a double-digit percentage. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plunged into a bear market, with volatility hitting levels not seen since 2009.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock crashed Thursday morning, sinking 6.5% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is upping up its battery swap game and even setting up a battery manufacturing business. Investors in Chinese stocks are already scurrying for cover after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured a third term earlier this week, as they fear Xi's ideologies, particularly his crackdowns on the private sector and zero-COVID policy, to continue.

  • United States Steel (X) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    U.S. Steel (X) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.56% and 5.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Still Looks Very Healthy

    This year, the bear market bludgeoned shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The hospital owner's stock price has plummeted 45%, partly due to the impact that rising interest rates could have on its ability to expand. The sell-off has driven the dividend yield of this real estate investment trust (REIT) up over 10%.

  • L3Harris (LHX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    L3Harris (LHX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -5.23% and 4.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

    Warren Buffett's value-based approach to picking stocks somewhat fell out of favor back in mid-2020, when growth stocks led the market out of its pandemic-prompted pullback. The market environment is more than a little rocky this year, though, and Buffett's philosophy is proving itself once again. Whereas the S&P 500 has been rather deep in the red over the past year of trading, Berkshire Hathaway stock is basically breaking even.

  • Exxon Reports Highest Profit in History, Beating Expectations

    Exxon Mobil, the biggest U.S. energy company, reported the highest profits in its 152-year history. The oil and gas giant said that adjusted third-quarter earnings were $18.7 billion, or $4.45 per share, on revenue of $112 billion. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings per share of $3.86 and revenue of $105 billion, according to FactSet data.

  • Growing Pile of Distressed Debt Signals Coming US Default Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- A heap of distressed debt is expanding in the US corporate bond market and investors worry that a burst of defaults will follow.The amount of dollar-denominated bonds and loans trading at levels indicating distress is the largest since September 2020, reaching $271.3 billion last week after five straight weeks of growth, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Companies that binged on low-cost borrowing in recent years are facing the prospect of refinancing at exorbitant yields -

  • Exxon Mobil Accelerates on High-Octane Earnings Beat: Our New Price Target

    Let's pay another visit to the charts and indicators, which we've favored since the start of the year.

  • Exxon's record-smashing Q3 profit nearly matches Apple's

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday smashed expectations as soaring energy prices fueled a record-breaking quarterly profit, nearly matching that of tech giant Apple. Its $19.66 billion third-quarter net profit far exceeded recently raised Wall Street forecasts as skyrocketing natural gas and high oil prices put its earnings within reach of Apple's $20.7 billion net for the same period. As recently as 2013, Exxon ranked as the largest publicly traded U.S. company by market value - a position now held by Apple.

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • At US$135, Is International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Let's talk about the popular International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ). The company's shares saw a...

  • Why Is Microsoft Stock Falling After Earnings?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is down after the company released fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings. Microsoft's revenue growth is slowing as consumers spend more on items outside their homes. This video will review Microsoft's first-quarter earnings to learn why Microsoft's stock price is falling.

  • Why AGNC Investment Stock Was Volatile on Thursday

    AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) bounced around quite a bit on Thursday, surging early in the trading day, up as much as 5.6%, before falling later to end the day down 0.4%. The major stock market indexes were mixed on Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 199 points (0.6%) while the S&P 500 was down 23 points (-0.6%) and the Nasdaq was off 178 points (-1.6%). AGNC Investment surged early on some good macroeconomic news and industry news.

  • Southwestern Energy (SWN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Southwestern Energy (SWN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.67% and 127.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?