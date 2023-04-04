Database Monitoring Software Market to hit USD 6 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 14.9 percent over forecast period

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Database Monitoring Software Market is segmented based on Database Model, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and End User. Bottom Up approach was used to estimate the Database Monitoring Software Market size based on segments.

Pune, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Information Technology & Telecommunication market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on “ Database Monitoring Software Market ”. The Database Monitoring Software market size was valued at USD 3.4 Bn in 2022. The total Database Monitoring Software Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 6 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 3.4 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 6 Bn CAGR 14.9 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 262 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 119 Segment Covered By Database Model, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Database Monitoring Software Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Database Monitoring Software market. The market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges are provided in the report. The key findings of the report include market size and forecasts equipped with current environmental and other ongoing developments that affect the Database Monitoring Software Market. The Database Monitoring Software Market is segmented into Database Model, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and End User. The data is provided in the form of graphs and figures for a better understanding of the fastest growing segments and other indicators in the Database Monitoring Software industry which include the high maintenance cost, downtime duration of the equipment, accuracy provided and product development.

For the competitive landscape, a thorough analysis of major manufacturers in the Database Monitoring Software Market is conducted to help clients gain an edge over their competitors. The customizable report gives weightage to the nature of competition, new entrants in the market and pricing and marketing tactics of the manufacturers in the Database Monitoring Software Market.

Database Monitoring Software Market Overview

Database monitoring is an activity for the maintenance of performance of database monitoring software. Database management collects information from database and its connected application. SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer is tool used for database monitoring.

Data generated by the companies in large amount is expected to boost the Database Monitoring Software market growth

Cloud computing technologies deployment in the industries is expected to fuel the Database Monitoring Software market growth. Huge investment by governments and private sectors in the database monitoring software market is expected to positively affect the market growth. Demand and usage from software firms with significant profit margins and recurring income contributes to market growth. Large amount of hardware and software components are maintained with the use of database infrastructure . Use of cloud technology and mixed servers helps in the Database Monitoring Software market growth. Installation of database monitoring software helps to eliminate optimize usage and performance.

Strict rules, laws, and regulations regarding the installation of software and its development is expected to restrain the Database Monitoring Software market growth. Lack of skilled professionals and high Deployment and Maintenance cost of the Database Monitoring Software is expected to hinder market growth.

Efficiency of Database monitoring software helps organization to increase efficiency and provides a lucrative opportunity for the Database Monitoring Software market growth.

Database Monitoring Software Market Regional insights

North America dominated the Database Monitoring Software in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. The United States and Canada held the largest Database Monitoring Software Market share in 2022. Investments by the companies and government institutions in these countries are actively using database monitoring software servers.

Use of Open source database monitoring software by the corporate world in Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the regional Database Monitoring Software market growth over the forecast period.

Adoption of cloud computing services by the enterprises in the European region is expected to influence the market growth in the region with moderate growth rate.

Database Monitoring Software Market Segmentation

Based on Database Model, Object Oriented Database is expected to dominate the Database Monitoring Software Market over the forecast period. The Object-Oriented Database enable computational capabilities effectively communicate and perform useful tasks. It can be accessed in any device, at any time.

Based on Deployment Model, the Cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the Database Monitoring Software market over the forecast period. Availability and accessibility of the segment is expected to influence the Database Monitoring Software Market growth. It helps companies to observe applications and services in the cloud. Adoption of cloud based segment in various sectors like cloud kitchen, hotels, IT companies and many more are driving the market growth.

By Database Model:

Hierarchical databases

Network databases

Object-oriented databases

Relational databases

NoSQL databases





By Deployment Model:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprise

SME's

By End User:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Government

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others



Database Monitoring Software Market Key players Include:

Quest Software

dbWatch AS

eG Innovations

Heroix Corporation

Nagios Enterprises

Paessler AG

Red Gate Software Ltd

Sematext Group

SolarWinds Worldwide

Virtual Metric

Oracle Corporation



Quest Software:

At Quest they create and manage the software that makes the benefits of new technology real while empowering users and data, streamlining IT operations and hardening cyber security from the inside and outside. The total annual revenue of quest software in 2022 was USD 857.4 Mn.

dbWatch AS:

dbWatch Control Center integrates all aspects of database management into one solution and automates routine maintenance tasks scalable and flexible for demanding enterprise environments.

Key questions answered in the Database Monitoring Software Market are:

What is Database Monitoring Software?

What was the Database Monitoring Software market size in 2021?

What is the expected Database Monitoring Software market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Database Monitoring Software Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Database Monitoring Software market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Database Monitoring Software market growth?

Which segment dominated the Database Monitoring Software market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Database Monitoring Software market?

Which region held the largest share in the Database Monitoring Software market?

Who are the key players in the Database Monitoring Software market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Database Model, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

