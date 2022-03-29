U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,595.50
    +27.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,052.00
    +199.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,100.00
    +114.75 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.90
    +15.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.36
    -4.60 (-4.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.10
    -31.70 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    -0.64 (-2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1112
    +0.0123 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -1.56 (-7.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.2150
    -0.6590 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,953.21
    +726.96 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.29
    +32.27 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.26
    +102.12 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

DATABLE GROWTH STRATEGY UPDATE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TTMZF
  • DAC

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable"), the developer of a proprietary, SaaS-based Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform called PLATFORM3 provided to global consumer brands, provides a corporate update.

Rapidly changing consumer privacy regulations and policies that require consumers' permission to use their online data are driving the demand for first-party opt-in data solutions. Datable's disruptive SaaS platform provides leading consumer brands with infrastructure and tools for the collection, analysis, and monetization of first-party opt-in consumer data.

Datable has proven the value of its enterprise-level platform—with a growing number of leading consumer goods companies using PLATFORM3 to connect directly with consumers, rewarding them for purchasing products and engaging with their brands while building valuable first-party consumer databases. PLATFORM3 includes software modules that are configured to automatically retarget consumers with relevant offers based on their purchasing behavior, demographics, and interactions with brand content. PLATFORM3's Customer Data Platform ("CDP") module provides consumer brands with a robust and highly secure infrastructure to host their consumers' first-party data in an environment that meets all consumer laws and regulations regardless of the jurisdiction.

The CDP feature in PLATFORM3 is timely, based on the rapid growth expected from CDP offerings. The customer data platform market is expected to grow from US$1.16 billion in 2021 (U.S. 55%) to US$6.94 billion by 2029 (Statista Digital Advertising Report, December 2022). The Company's products also provide solutions that improve return-on-investment ("ROI") in the digital advertising market, which was valued at US$465.5 billion in 2021 (U.S. 40%), and is expected to grow to US$683.1 billion by 2026 (Fortune Business Insights, January 2022).

Datable recently announced estimated revenue growth of 77 percent to approximately $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with the same period in 2020, with gross margin expected to be approximately 40 percent (see press release dated Feb. 16, 2022).

The Company is positioned for continued strong growth, with close to $3 million in revenue under contracts for 2022 and future periods. Datable expects gross margin to improve to about 50 percent in 2022, compared with approximately 40 percent in 2021, due to improved operational efficiency and product mix.

Datable expects continued revenue growth to be driven by the following:

Upselling existing customers: In 2021, Datable's top 5 customers generated average revenues of close to $550,000 each. The Company's largest customer generated revenue of approximately $1,080,000 in 2021, up from less than $100,000 in 2019. Over the last two years, Datable has provided PLATFORM3 to 31 leading consumer goods companies and ad agencies that have large budgets for digital marketing and consumer data platforms. Datable's Strategic Services and Data Services team is focused on upselling customers by promoting enterprise-wide adoption and enhanced data monetization tools.

Add new customers: Datable's sales team is targeting leading consumer goods companies with a focus on the U.S. and Canada. The Company's track record of delivering quantifiable ROI has provided compelling case studies that have helped reduce sales cycles. The sales team will continue to work with ad agencies that package Datable's PLATFORM3 into comprehensive marketing programs for consumer brands, which accounted for close to 40% of revenues in 2021.

New Revenue Streams by leveraging first-party consumer data partners: The Company's customers have asked Datable to help amplify offers and accelerate the building of their consumer databases. Datable is in discussions with potential consumer data partners (consumer communities, portals and apps) to connect them with offers from leading consumer brands via PLATFORM³, adding value to Datable's customers and a new revenue stream for Datable.

Identify acquisition targets: The fragmented, high-growth markets for digital marketing and customer data platforms provide opportunities for Datable to scale by acquisition. Datable believes that it can broaden the scope of its product and improve access to resources via the acquisition of companies with first-party consumer databases and data monetization technologies.

"We are pleased to report that all of our customers with annual and multi-year licences have renewed, because they recognize the ROI delivered by PLATFORM3, and the long-term value of first-party consumer data that we help them collect, analyze and monetize," said Rob Craig, CEO of Datable. "Our team and technology has been tested and validated by some of the most demanding customers, including a growing number of Fortune 500 consumer goods companies. We have proven that we can deliver an enterprise-level solution and look forward to scaling up with existing and new customers."

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behavior, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Datable Technology Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c6404.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Will Smith snapped

    Will Smith has a therapist, and she has a name for his nice-guy persona: Uncle Fluffy. “He signed every autograph, shook every hand, kissed every baby. Fluffy was jovial, talented, smart, generous. Uncle Fluffy needed everyone to like him,” Smith writes in his memoir.

  • Wisconsin Herd vs. Grand Rapids Gold - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Wisconsin Herd vs. Grand Rapids Gold, 03/27/2022

  • Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and his ‘girlfriends’ draws gasps

    Many in the audience looked uncomfortable after the quip

  • Russian oligarch blasts sanctions

    Targeted by the U.S. and its allies with sanctions because of their ties to the Kremlin, Russian oligarchs have found their accounts frozen and assets seized. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Mikhail Fridman, a Ukrainian-born Russian oligarch now living in London, who cannot use his ATM card and resides in a mansion he can't sell. Fridman explains why he believes sanctions are not the answer to punishing Russia's leader Vladimir Putin. Doane also talks with Tom Burgis, author of "Kleptopia: How Dirty Money Is Conquering the World."

  • Crypto is a 'different kind of animal' for lawmakers seeking to regulate: BitBoy Crypto Founder

    BitBoy Crypto Founder Ben Armstrong joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the price action in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, impacts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and sanctions, central bank digital currencies and stablecoins, federal regulations for crypto, and real estate.

  • Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

    In the most shocking moment of the night, Smith struck Rock across on the face on stage

  • Nike's women's shoe sales see challenge by rival's new model

    One analyst's data shows the U.S. women’s running retail market grew 24% while Nike’s only grew 3%.

  • The latest personal loan rates — and things to consider before you take out a personal loan

    Personal loan rates have ticked up slightly: For personal loans with 36-month terms, average interest rates are 23.02%, while personal loans with 60-month, or 5-year terms, are 23.79%, both up slightly from a week prior, according to the latest data from Bankrate for the week ending March 28th. The uptick was also seen for loans for those with excellent credit: The average interest rates on personal loans with 60-month terms hit 15.03% and for 36-month terms 14.1%. You can see the lowest rates you can qualify for here. How do personal loans work?

  • The latest student loan refinancing rates — and what to consider before you refinance

    For 10-year fixed rate loans, the average student loan refinancing rate ticked up slightly from a week prior to 4.16%, but rates on 5-year variable-rate loans fell slightly to 3.52%, according to the latest rates from Credible for the week ending March 28th. Refinancing a student loan is a way for borrowers to save money by essentially taking out a new loan to pay off their existing loan with a lower interest rate or more appealing terms. Indeed, just because you may be able to get a lower interest rate doesn’t mean you should forge ahead with a refinance, especially if you plan to refinance a federal loan into a private loan.

  • Simandou iron ore mine developers risk penalties if timeline missed, Guinea says

    Rio Tinto and a Chinese-backed consortium risk losing their mining licences if they fail to meet a tight construction timeline for the Simandou iron ore mine in Guinea, the West African country has said. Guinea's government has grown increasingly impatient with the mining firms that control the giant Simandou deposit which has not been developed since Rio was first granted an exploration licence for it 25 years ago. The ruling junta signed an agreement on Saturday with Rio Tinto and Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) under which the firms will collaborate on a 670-kilometre (416 mile) railway and a port to get Simandou's high-grade ore to market.

  • Analysis-As sanctions 'weaponize' US dollar, some Treasury buyers could fall back

    U.S. sanctions against Russia should hasten a move by some countries to reduce their reliance on the U.S. dollar, which could also soften demand for Treasuries just as the Federal Reserve, the largest holder of U.S. debt, looks to cut its bond holdings. The United States and other Western nations have imposed widespread economic sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, which have effectively cut off Russia's central bank, sovereign wealth fund, banks, and certain individuals from entering into U.S. dollar transactions.

  • Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars feud may have started in 2016

    Will Smith feud with Chris Rock may have been years in the making leading up to the Oscars slap.

  • March jobs report, PCE inflation, consumer confidence: What to know this week

    March’s key jobs report takes center stage in the week ahead. The Labor Department’s monthly snapshot of U.S. employment is always closely watched by market participants but carries special weight as Federal Reserve officials appear to signal more hawkishness in the central bank’s rate-hiking plans. Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is also due out of Washington Wednesday and will offer further clues on how aggressive the next interest rate bump could be.

  • Foo Fighters back in the Top 10 album charts after Taylor Hawkins’ death

    Drummer was found dead in his hotel room while on tour with the band in South America

  • Micron Earnings Preview: Data Center Sales In Focus As PC Demand Wanes

    Analysts are looking for data center sales to offset flat PC demand in Micron's second quarter earnings, which will come after the close of trading Tuesday.

  • What is alopecia? Some of those living with the disease speak out

    Some of those suffering from the autoimmune disease alopecia speak out after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars, following a joke by the comedian about Jada Pinkett Smith.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Tesla’s second stock split in two years is ‘a high-class problem of a four-digit stock’: analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock split and what it means for the EV maker.

  • The Oscar night feud between Chris Rock and Will Smith has history

    Chris Rock, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have found themselves at odds before. Remember what happened at the 2016 Oscars?

  • Carnival Corporation's (NYSE:CCL) Cash Burn Might Resolve as Early as Q3

    After a rather volatile 2021, Carnival Corporation(NYSE: CCL) stock trended down, pressured by the slower than anticipated recovery. Although the company has been missing earnings estimates, revenue is gradually climbing back up as the company is a few weeks away from operating at full capacity.