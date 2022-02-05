DATABLE TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES RELISTING TO OTCQB VENTURE MARKET

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (the "Company") announces its successful relisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). Datable recommenced trading on the OTCQB with the market open on February 1, 2022, under the symbol "TTMZF".

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

"Re-listing on the OTCQB was important to us as it provides continued greater visibility within the investment community, resulting in enhancing our liquidity and increasing our access to institutional and retail investors," said Rob Craig, CEO of Datable. "The re-listing to the OTCQB was required as a result of our request on November 23, 2021 to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") for a temporary suspension (halt) of trading of our shares pending the news release dated November 23, 2021. As the halt lasted over four days, our shares were automatically moved to the OTC Pink market on December 2, 2021."

On January 20, 2022, the Company awarded a total of 7,900,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, key employees and consultants of which 5,475,000 were immediately converted into common shares of the Company. On the same day, the Company also granted stock options to directors, key employees and consultants of the Company to purchase 2,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 until January 20, 2027.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM3 – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

