U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,683.50
    -23.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,371.00
    -89.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,027.00
    -126.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.20
    -9.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.03
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.90
    -5.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.23
    -0.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9761
    -0.0016 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9240
    +0.1090 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,074.96
    -219.10 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.63
    -6.05 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,914.07
    -343.31 (-1.26%)
     

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS AND NEW PRIVATE PLACEMENT

·4 min read

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) ("Datable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the further to its news releases dated June 20, 2022, August 9, 2022 and August 19, 2022, it has now completed its non-brokered private placement which consisted of 18,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $370,000 (the "Offering") and will not be closing any additional tranches of the Offering.

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") plus one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").  Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the second tranche of the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

New Private Placement

The Company is pleased to announce that, it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement (the "New Offering") of up to 59,140,456 units (the "New Offering Units") at a price of $0.02 per New Offering Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,182,809.12.  The net proceeds from the New Offering will be used for general working capital and expenses pursuant to the acquisition of 100% ownership of Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. ("LMSG"). Datable and LMSG are conducting mutual due diligence and are concurrently drafting a definitive agreement consistent with the terms set out in the Company's press release dated September 30, 2022.

Each New Offering Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, an "New Offering Share") plus one common share purchase warrant (each, a "New Offering Warrant").  Each New Offering Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional New Offering Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of two years from the closing of the New Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the New Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Closing of the New Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages.  For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Datable Technology Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c3706.html

Recommended Stories

  • Australia’s Stalled Hiring Supports Shift to Slower Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian hiring almost stalled in September, while the jobless rate held steady, suggesting the Reserve Bank is set to remain an outlier in the global drive to rapidly tighten policy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe Aust

  • First Mover Asia: Why Bridges Are So Vulnerable to Exploit; Bitcoin Falls Under $19K

    One crypto developer says that centralization and reliance on private key holders are to blame, not the inherent technology and logic behind the bridges themselves.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Full Truck Alliance, and KE Holdings Fell Today

    Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges continued to struggle today amid broader economic concerns in the country and rising COVID cases. In fact, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks many popular stocks, fell 7.3% today and hit its lowest mark in roughly nine years, according to Bloomberg. Shares of the large e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) fell roughly 6.6% today, while shares of the digital freight company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) fell close to 7%.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Tesla: 'Expectations were too high' on third-quarter earnings, analyst says

    ROTH Capital Partners Senior Research Analyst Craig Irwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings and its revenue miss.&nbsp;

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Yields Keep Rising; Tesla Skids On Earnings, Elon Musk Comments

    Stocks fell as yields hit a 14-year high. Elon Musk teased a buyback after mixed Tesla earnings, but hinted at demand woes.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -13.79% and 14.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Tesla’s Valuation Doesn’t Add Up Today, Never Mind $4.4 Trillion Tomorrow

    Third-quarter results were only bad relative to the sky-high expectations Tesla sets, but its valuation remains the elephant in the room.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was all wet on Wednesday

    Shares of cruise ship operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) hit rough seas on Wednesday. Investors traded out of both of the company's U.S.-listed shares on the day following news that an upcoming debt issue is going to be larger than previously expected. Well after market hours on Tuesday, Carnival announced that it has upsized its latest issue of debt securities.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.