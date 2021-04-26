U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,862.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,016.50
    +5.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,295.40
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.98
    +0.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    +0.31 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1840
    +0.1030 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,801.63
    +4,824.69 (+9.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,240.20
    +32.39 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,109.34
    -16.89 (-0.06%)
     

Datable Technology Corporation Announces Financial Results for Q4 and 2020 Year End Results and Update for Year-to-date 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable" or "DTC"), a software company that provides a marketing automation platform called PLATFORM3 to global consumer brands, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ("Q4 2020") and the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Fiscal 2020").

In 2020, the Company achieved the following milestones:

  • Signed 38 agreements to provide PLATFORM3 to leading Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands, representing close to 100% growth in total contracted revenue to $5 million, compared to 27 agreements and approximately $2.6 million in 2019. Total contracted revenue includes agreements signed in the year and multi-year agreements carried forward from prior years. Approximately 39% of the $5 million in 2020 contracted revenue was recognized as revenue in 2020.

  • Revenue increased by 26% to $1,969,193 compared with $1,560,970 in 2019 due to increases in average contract value, project deliveries and transactional revenue from both new and returning customers.

  • Deferred revenue increased by more than 200% to $1,568,508 compared to $506,183 in 2019. Deferred revenue accounts for services that have been contracted and paid for by customers that will be delivered and recognized as revenues in subsequent periods.

  • Continued development of flexxi Rewards Network - a web portal that enables opt-in consumers to earn rewards completing activities such as purchasing consumer products, viewing valuable content posted by consumer brands, sharing content on social media and referring friends. Leading consumer goods companies will pay Datable for access to the consumers. The flexxi Rewards Network is built using Datable's PLATFORM³ technology.

The Company is also pleased to provide the following 2021 updates:

  • Year-to-date, Datable has signed 9 new agreements, which together with license agreements signed in prior periods amount to contracted revenues of approximately $4 million. Approximately 77% of the contracted revenues are expected to be recognized in 2021 with the balance to be recognized in subsequent periods.

  • Most of Datable's large customers are leading consumer goods companies that provide staples including food, beverages, and household products, which are expected to remain in demand during the COVID 19 crisis. In addition, many of Datable's license agreements and marketing programs extend into late 2021 for the summer and back-to-school promotions, and into 2022 as long-term loyalty programs.

  • Raised gross proceeds of $3,417,000 pursuant to an offering of units (see press release dated March 29, 2021) and an offering of convertible debentures (see press release dated April 22, 2021) providing capital to accelerate growth.

  • Uplisted from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market debentures (see press release dated April 22, 2021) with the goal of enhancing liquidity and access to institutional and retail investors.

"In 2020 we continued to grow our core SaaS licencing and digital marketing business signing multiple Fortune 500 companies as new customers during the Covid-19 pandemic. We expanded the scope and scale of our license and service agreements with leading brands that have been customers since 2018, and added new global brands as customers. Our customers have large and growing budgets for digital marketing, and we are getting a larger share as we continue delivering measurable ROI by adding tools that enable the use of opt-in consumer data to drive incremental revenues," said Robert Craig, Datable's CEO. "The Company also continued work to develop its own Consumer Loyalty and Rewards Portal - the flexxi Rewards Network. This Portal will provide opt-in registered consumers with valuable rewards for purchasing products and engaging with leading consumer goods companies to complete activities that support their brands. The flexxi Rewards Network will enable Datable to begin collecting opt-in consumer data and expand its business model to include data and transactional revenue. We expect that building communities of consumers and owning the relationships and consumer data will be a big driver of revenue in the coming years. The flexxi Rewards Network is built on top of Datable's proprietary PLATFORM³ technology which dramatically reduces costs and time to market."

Results of Operations:

Revenue for year ended December 31, 2020 increased by 26% to $1,969,193 compared with $1,560,970 in 2019 due to increases in average contract value, project deliveries and transactional revenue. The Company's PLATFORM³ product is an integrated suite of digital marketing applications sold as SaaS for short-term promotions or on an annual subscription basis with recurring revenues. Revenue in the current year reflected recognition of revenue from previous year contracts and new sales of the PLATFORM³ product offering.

The growth in contracted revenues in 2020 was due to larger renewals and new licenses driven by improvements in PLATFORM³, and an established track record of delivering ROI to customers. In late 2019, DTC launched version 4.0 of PLATFORM³ which included new modules that extended and deepened its differentiation in the market by launching a break-through feature on PLATFORM³ - Dynamic Messaging and Rewards (DMR). This feature empowers brands to deploy omnichannel communications, retargeting and contextual rewards to induce consumer purchases based on their previous and ongoing purchase behavior and brand engagement. DMR transforms PLATFORM3 into a self-regulating continuous feedback loop for ongoing sales.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by 10% to $1,164,125 compared to $1,055,827 in 2019. The Company's cost of sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by 59% to $805,068 compared to $505,143 in 2019 due to change in product mix and increases in delivery resources during the year.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 59% compared to 68% for the same period in 2019. Gross margin depends on the product mix for the reporting period. Revenues are comprised of a combination of higher margin sales of PLATFORM³, the Company's proprietary Software as a Service product, combined with some lower margin products and services. While Datable expects strong revenue growth of high-margin PLATFORM³ licenses, revenues from lower-margin services and rewards products are expected to grow faster, which will reduce consolidated gross margin to as a percentage of revenue.

Cost of sales includes an API connection to third party digital rewards platforms. This service enables DTC clients to offer digital rewards such as gift cards, movie tickets and virtual visas to incentivize purchase and purchase frequency. DTC purchases these rewards on behalf of the Company's clients and charges a transaction fee for the total amount of rewards purchased. Cost of sales also includes the cost of servers to host PLATFORM³, and project management and customer support staff.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by 6% to $1,549,012 compared to $1,462,359 in 2019. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2020 was mainly due to an increase in corporate consultancy fees and corporate finance service contracts engaged in 2020 compared to the prior year.

Sales and marketing expenses include wages and salaries, consulting fees, travel expenses, and advertising and licenses. Sales and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $836,879 compared to $550,010 in 2019. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2020 was mainly due to increased consultancy paid in connection with advertising, sales and marketing activities.

Research and development expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $1,019,608 compared to $879,534 in 2019. The increase in research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was related to enhancement to PLATFORM³ and developing platform flexxi Rewards Network. Research and development expenses may continue to increase in the future as the Company seeks to evolve and improve PLATFORM³ and flexxi, as well as to invest in creating new technology and products that will enhance the Company's value proposition to customers and provide additional revenues. Research and development expenses include wages and salaries and consulting fees.

Net and comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2,456,986 compared to $2,214,142 in 2019. This increase in net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was mainly due to the increase of sales and marketing and research and development expenses, net of the increase in gross profit and the growth in revenue.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM3 – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Datable Technology Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/26/c3319.html

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Top Holders Seek to Oust Directors Over Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholders have called for the removal of key board members ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting, after mounting losses linked to a failed hedge-fund further eroded confidence in the lender’s leadership.Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the bank’s top investors, will vote against re-election to the board of six members including lead independent director Severin Schwan, audit committee head Richard Meddings and risk committee head Andreas Gottschling, according to voting instructions published on its website.Proxy adviser Glass Lewis also advised shareholders to vote against re-electing Gottschling, while David Herro of Harris Associates has called for changes to be made in the bank’s risk control at every level where there are deficiencies.Shareholder discontent has simmered after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The bank’s hit from the collapse runs to $5.5 billion so far, prompting it to raise $2 billion from investors and cut the hedge fund unit at the center of the losses.The Archegos blowup fueled criticism of Credit Suisse’s risk management, as it came just weeks after the bank found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.Shareholders will vote on compensation and the election of new board members in an annual general meeting on Friday April 30.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputation damage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Price Jumps 9%, Most Since Early March

    Bias for short-term bitcoin puts or bearish bets has weakened in the wake of price rise.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Fed’s Influence on Treasury Yields Will Set the Tone

    The Fed is expected to defend its policy of letting inflation run hot, while assuring markets it sees the pick-up in prices as only temporary.

  • April 28 at 1pm EDT – IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with CEO and CTO at Momentus, and CIO at Stable Road Capital

    Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Capital CIO Brian Kabot With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space. Momentus Inc., a company focused on shaping […]

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong US Economic Data Pressures Gold Prices

    There are some periods when gold doesn’t follow the U.S. Dollar, but gold’s negative correlation with Treasury yields is pretty reliable.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Solid Manufacturing Data from US, Europe offset India’s Demand Concerns

    U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since March to 343 in the week to April 23.

  • Credit Suisse investors oppose risk chairman's Gottschling re-election

    Shareholders holding more than 15% of Credit Suisse stock want to oust the board's risk committee chairman, Andreas Gottschling, after investments imploded, the Financial Times reported on Monday, following a similar call by proxy adviser Glass Lewis. Credit Suisse is raising capital, and has halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after the Swiss lender lost at least $4.7 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos, and after the bank suspended funds linked to insolvent supply chain finance company Greensill. Now, David Herro, vice-chair of Harris Associates, which says it owns 10.25 per cent of the bank's stock, and the Ethos Foundation, which represents 200 Swiss pension funds that own between 3 and 5 per cent, want Gottschling to be removed at the upcoming shareholders meeting.

  • Tate & Lyle Jumps as Company Explores Sale of Stake in Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle shares rose the most in almost six months after the 162-year-old company said it’s exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its largest unit.Discussions with potential buyers for the primary products business are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be concluded, the firm said Sunday.Historically known as one of Europe’s leading sugar producers, Tate & Lyle sold that business a decade ago and now focuses on food ingredients, including sweeteners like Splenda and Tasteva. The primary products division generated about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2020, or more than 60% of the total, according to the annual report.The stock rose as much as 7% in early trading, the most since November, and was 6.4% higher at 805.6 pence by 9:08 a.m. in London. It has gained 19% this year.Tate & Lyle May Fade If Right Financial Partner Not Found: ReactThe company “continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction envisaged “would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 ahead of tech earnings wave

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, fueled by Tesla ahead of the electric car maker's quarterly report, which kicks off this week's results from several heavyweight growth companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3%, with analysts expecting the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue following record deliveries. Companies that constitute about 40% of the S&P 500's market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies also rose.

  • Lyft to Sell Self-Driving Unit in $550 Million Toyota Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. has agreed to sell its self-driving division to a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., joining Uber Technologies Inc. in stepping back from the costly driverless vehicle research once thought to be on the verge of revolutionizing ride-hailing.The deal is worth $550 million and will allow Lyft to turn an adjusted profit in the third quarter of this year, the company said Monday. Previously, Lyft was targeting profitability by the end of the year. The company estimates that selling the division will save it $100 million in operating expenses annually.Lyft shares gained about 2% in extended trading after closing at $63.06 in New York. The stock has jumped 28% this year.“Assuming the transaction closes within the expected timeframe and the Covid recovery continues, we are confident that we can achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the third quarter of this year,” Lyft Co-Founder and President John Zimmer said in a prepared statement announcing the deal, which is expected to close during the third quarter.Lyft will sell the unit, called Level 5, to Woven Planet Holdings Inc., an extension of Toyota’s research division with a mandate to advance self-driving car technology. The deal is structured to start with a $200 million payout followed by $350 million in additional payments over five years.Lyft fielded interest from “a number” of autonomous vehicle companies before selecting Toyota’s Woven Planet, Zimmer told analysts during a call. A key element in the decision to sell the unit, Zimmer said, was recognizing that Lyft no longer needed to develop its own autonomous vehicle technology. Instead, he said, multiple partnerships with other companies working on the technology would deliver the highest value to the Lyft platform.“It’s important, at this point, not to get into an exclusive relationship,” Zimmer said.The sale comes as Lyft’s ride-hailing demand is rebounding after the pandemic slammed revenue by keeping would-be riders homebound. The lockdowns were particularly hard on Lyft, which operates only in North America and, unlike its larger rival Uber, does not have businesses like food delivery to off-set ride-hailing losses.But even as the ride-hailing industry shows signs of recovery, expectations for self-driving car development have been humbled. Long hailed as a technology that would be soon be ready to commercialize broadly and cheaply, its development is costing more and taking longer to safely deploy than initially expected.By selling its autonomous driving unit, Lyft follows Uber, which sold its self-driving group to Aurora Innovation Inc. late last year. Uber has been offloading a variety of pricey side projects as it focuses on turning a profit by the end of 2021.Lyft’s self-driving division will continue operating in Palo Alto with all 300 employees now joining Woven Planet. Jody Kelman, Lyft’s director of product and program management for the self-driving platform, will stay at Lyft, joining its two dozen or so product managers and engineers in San Francisco focused on making the company’s platform accessible and ready to work with all self-driving cars.After the addition of the Lyft staffers, the group at Toyota’s Woven Planet will consist of about 1,200 employees. “This acquisition marks the first in a coordinated strategy to consolidate leading technologies and talent to help realize this vision,” George Kellerman, head of investments & acquisitions for Woven Planet, said in a statement.Lyft also said Monday that it had reached agreements with Woven Planet to share data that could help further the automated vehicles the unit is aiming to develop. Along with Lyft’s engineers and data scientists, Woven Planet will get access to mapping, route and other data from Lyft, as well as information from the high-powered sensors that are on Lyft’s fleet of more than 10,000 cars that it rents to drivers.In a statement Monday, Lyft Chief Executive Officer Logan Green called the deal a “major step forward for autonomous vehicle technology.”Lyft has logged more than 100,000 paid autonomous trips on its platform, mostly in Las Vegas through its partnership with Motional, a venture backed by Hyundai Motor Group. The company said the deal with Woven is non-exclusive and that it remains committed to existing partners including Google’s Waymo, and is on track to hit a 2023 goal of allowing customers to use its app to hail driverless cars.(Updates with additional comments from executives in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    Electric vehicle pioneer (TSLA) reported solid first quarter numbers Monday evening. The numbers should be good enough for skittish investors who have watched shares decline from recent highs. (TSLA) (ticker: TSLA) reported 93 cent in adjusted per share earnings from $10.4 billion in sales.

  • Prison Vendor Struggles to Lure Once-Loyal Loan Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- For years TKC Holdings, a provider of food and commissary services to prisons, had found plenty of willing lenders in the market for risky corporate loans. But as scrutiny over the industry intensifies, some of those same investors are now heading for the exit.The company, which is owned by private equity firm HIG Capital, has struggled to drum up interest for a new leveraged loan offering to refinance its debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified when talking about a private deal.That’s forced TKC and its bankers to rely more heavily on the bond market to complete the sale, where the company is offering investors a yield of over 9% and hoping to expand its investor base beyond current holders, the people said. The shift to include more bonds, which are unsecured and pay a higher rate than the loans, will increase the overall borrowing cost of the deal, the people said.The debt sale, which totals $1.625 billion across the bonds and loan, comes as criticism of companies that profit from mass incarceration grows louder among social justice activists, Democratic lawmakers and certain investors. Some loan buyers passed on the financing due to environmental, social and governance issues, while others are worried that the Biden Administration may clamp down on the private-prison industry, according to the people.TKC had only received orders for around half of the $1.125 billion amount initially targeted for the loan portion of the financing before announcing that it would shift $200 million to the bond portion on Monday, the people said.Representatives for HIG Capital and Jefferies Financial, which is managing the transaction, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Bankers at Jefferies have been asking for investor feedback on the deal’s overall structure, the people said, typically a sign of tepid demand. Moody’s Investors Service noted in a report last week that the loan contained a number of weak covenant protections that if utilized would negatively impact lenders.Another issue that’s giving investors pause is a rare feature that would allow the debt to be transferred to a new owner if HIG sells the company, the people said. Normally such a transaction would trigger an early repayment. The so-called portable capital structure, which is included in both the loans and bonds, is a flexibility that investors typically allow only for the strongest companies.TKC’s private equity owner also has a history of aggressive financial maneuvers, including taking three debt-funded dividends totaling $640 million in 2017, and nabbing another $145 million of dividends in 2020, according to S&P Global Ratings.Given that HIG has held the company since 2012, there’s heightened risk that TKC’s “debt burden could further increase as shareholders execute an exit strategy or seek additional returns,” Moody’s said in its report.The now $925 million term loan is being marketed at 475 basis points to 500 basis points over the London interbank offered rate, with a 75 basis point Libor floor and a price of 98.5 cents on the dollar. That translates to an all-in yield of about 5.8% to 6%.The $700 million of eight-year bonds are being marketed at a yield in the low-to-mid 9% range.TKC is attempting to repay $1.227 billion of first-lien term loans due 2023 and a $385 million second-lien term loan due 2024. The new commitment deadline for the loan is April 28.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • Tesla Sold Bitcoin in Q1 for Proceeds of $272M

    Elon Musk's electric vehicle company purchased $1.5 billion in BTC in February.

  • ByteDance’s IPO Plans Snarled by Regulatory Demands, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s plans for an initial public offering have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified sources.The owner of China’s most popular video app Douyin faces difficulties in finding a business structure that can please both Beijing and Washington, the SCMP report said. One major challenge lies in separating Douyin’s China-based operations from TikTok’s global ones given both apps share the same algorithm, according to one of the sources in the report.An unnamed Beijing-based government official involved in regulating ByteDance said the IPO had to be postponed because of tensions between the U.S. and China, the newspaper said. ByteDance and TikTok declined to comment to the SCMP.Following weeks of speculation that a public offering was getting closer, the world’s most valuable startup said on Friday it currently has no plans to seek an IPO, adding that it had made a careful study and concluded it doesn’t meet listing conditions for the time being. Beijing-based ByteDance had been working with advisers on a float of some of its flagship domestic assets such as Douyin, news aggregator Toutiao and video platform Xigua that could raise billions, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.The company last month hired its first chief financial officer -- Chew Shou Zi, who oversaw Xiaomi Corp.’s IPO as finance chief more than two years ago. The appointment fueled speculation over the social media giant’s plans to go public. Its value has soared in recent weeks, with shares changing hands in the secondary market at a valuation of more than $250 billion.Video-sharing app TikTok, which is hugely popular in the U.S., has been a source of tension between the world’s two biggest economies, with Washington claiming it’s a potential security threat if the app is used for propaganda or if the Chinese government uses collected data to create profiles of Americans.Former U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to ban U.S. residents from doing business with TikTok but that effort foundered in the courts. ByteDance was also under pressure to sell its U.S. operations and it struck a deal with American companies including Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. last year. That is now on hold, as the Biden administration reviews its policies toward China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Recovering. What’s Behind Its Latest Move.

    The investment bank is planning to launch an actively managed crypto fund for its private-wealth clients this summer, a cryptocurrencies website reported.

  • Amazon analyst on pandemic sales growth: ‘The genie never goes back in the bottle’

    Amazon's ecommerce business saw tremendous growth during the pandemic. But don't expect that boost to go way.