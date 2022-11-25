DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) ("Datable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 19, 2022, it has now completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement which consisted of 22,250,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $445,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") plus one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to maintain or preserve the Company's existing operations, activities and assets and will not primarily be used to pay management fees or investor relations activities.

All securities issued in connection with the second tranche of the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Kim Oishi, an insider of the Company, subscribed for 1,000,000 Units ($20,000) under the Offering (the "Insider Subscription"). The Insider Subscription constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of the Insider Subscription. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the details of the Offering and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees in the aggregate amount of $1,600 and issued 80,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to a certain qualified arm's length finder. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Finder's Warrant Share on or before November 24, 2024.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

