Datacenter Decarbonization Growth Opportunities

The data center industry can achieve decarbonization of Scope 1 and 2 emissions through two big approaches: renewable energy procurement and efficiency measures. On the renewables side, power purchase agreements (PPAs) within a local electricity market are currently the most effective way for the data center industry to fund and procure renewable energy, ensuring that new clean energy is being added to the grid.

Nevertheless, it is not without challenges.On the efficiency part of the equation, innovations in cooling, sensors, automation, AI, and other advancements in server, storage, and networking technologies propose several new ways for the data center industry to deal with Scope 2 emissions and simultaneously achieve lower energy expenses.



To improve decarbonization levels in the short term, procuring renewables (ideally, from local and additional sources) will impact the data center at a far larger scale than any efficiency measure. In the long term, data center operators must continue their efforts to achieve more efficient operations.

Author: Leonardo Sampieri

