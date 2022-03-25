U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,521.59
    +1.43 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,787.35
    +79.41 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.33
    -67.51 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.40
    -2.04 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.73
    -1.61 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.10
    -13.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    -0.33 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4420
    +0.1010 (+4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1000
    -0.2200 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,956.68
    +1,936.27 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.12
    +18.59 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.74
    +26.36 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Datacenter Decarbonization Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The data center industry can achieve decarbonization of Scope 1 and 2 emissions through two big approaches: renewable energy procurement and efficiency measures. On the renewables side, power purchase agreements (PPAs) within a local electricity market are currently the most effective way for the data center industry to fund and procure renewable energy, ensuring that new clean energy is being added to the grid.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Datacenter Decarbonization Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247549/?utm_source=GNW


Nevertheless, it is not without challenges.On the efficiency part of the equation, innovations in cooling, sensors, automation, AI, and other advancements in server, storage, and networking technologies propose several new ways for the data center industry to deal with Scope 2 emissions and simultaneously achieve lower energy expenses.

To improve decarbonization levels in the short term, procuring renewables (ideally, from local and additional sources) will impact the data center at a far larger scale than any efficiency measure. In the long term, data center operators must continue their efforts to achieve more efficient operations.
Author: Leonardo Sampieri
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247549/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Gas prices: These states are being hit hardest

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark crude oil for North America, remains over $100 per barrel as the world continues to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • World Taps Canada for Potash, Uranium as War Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Buyers scrambling for supplies of potash and uranium are looking to Canada to fill gaps caused by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeThe northern nation has bee

  • Texas Survey Shows Why Oil Producers Aren’t Drilling More

    Some 59% of the energy firms that responded said investors were pressuring them to maintain capital discipline.

  • Southwest Airlines to Launch New Ticket Type to Boost Revenue

    The move reflects airlines’ continuing efforts in recent years to carve their offerings into ever narrower niches, embracing an a-la-carte pricing model to get customers to spend more.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • India’s Russian-Oil Buy: Red Flag or Red Herring?

    New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely.

  • Japanese Firm That Moves World’s Chips Counts on Data Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- For close to four decades, one Japanese company has been trusted to move silicon wafers around inside the factories of the world’s biggest chipmakers. Now it’s going back to the drawing board and redesigning its ubiquitous overhead conveyors to handle an “exponential” surge in data usage and global chip demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East

  • Oil Drops as Europe Holds Off on Ban of Russian Crude Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the European Union shied away from banning Russian crude imports, while Kazakhstan said disruption at a key export terminal is set to ease.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupBrent f

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • Oil prices fall as European Union resists Russia oil ban

    Oil futures fall Friday after European Union countries fail to agree on a ban on imports of Russian crude.

  • Europe shuns Putin’s gas with US supply deal - live updates

    The Russian central bank chief who was not allowed to resign Spiralling prices risk sparking riots across Britain, warns French bank FTSE 100 and pound edge higher Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China's coal revival may soon slash our energy bills, but at a wicked ecological cost Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Celsius Holdings CEO on the company’s growth in the sports drink market: ‘If it’s cold, it’s sold’

    Celsius Holdings CEO John Fieldly sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the brand's standing within the energy drink space, appealing to consumers as a healthy alternative, distribution, and the growth seen amid the pandemic.

  • It’s now three times cheaper to fuel an electric car than a gas-powered car in the US

    Rising gas prices have widened the cost gap between fueling an electric vehicle and a gas-powered, internal combustion engine car.

  • Gas prices: Middle-class 'impacted the most,' says economist

    While high gas prices are a burden on low income consumers — it's the middle class that's being impacted the most from rising fuel costs, says one economist.

  • Why gas is not as expensive as it seems, according to an economist

    Wells Fargo senior economist Tim Quinlan discusses how soaring gas prices compare with U.S. household income gains and which consumers are feeling the pain of higher gas prices the most.