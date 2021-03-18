Datacenter Rack Market to Grow by USD 1.80 Billion during 2021-2025 | Featuring Belden Inc. and Eaton Corp. Plc among others | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center rack market is expected to grow by USD 1.80 billion during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 12%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Rack Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Data Center Rack Market Analysis Report by Type (Server rack and Network rack) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The data center rack market is driven by the increasing investments in data centers. In addition, the growth of Big Data analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the data center rack market.

The massive growth in the amount of data being generated has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own or lease data center spaces. The growing investments in the construction of data centers indicate the rising necessity for servers and storage devices. This would drive the growth of the global data center rack market. A data center consists of racks that are installed to mount servers, storage, and network equipment. Vendors of the market are constantly launching innovative rack product portfolios to incorporate the present as well as future requirements of enterprises that are building data centers. These factors would increase investments in data centers, which, in turn, would boost the adoption of data center racks during the forecast period.

Major Five Data Center Rack Companies:

Belden Inc.

Belden Inc. operates business through Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The company offers a complete line of open frame racks and cabinets that support all applications, from single-rack or cabinet applications, such as retail and telecom closets to high-density, multi-rack, or multi-cabinet patching and switching fields (in computer rooms, data centers, and central offices).

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc operates business through Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers RA Series IT racks, which delivers advanced protection for critical IT equipment in network closets, small server rooms, and data center. applications.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd. operates business through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, Device Solutions, and Other / Elimination and Corporate. The company offers state-of-the-art racks for data centers under the brand, PRIME CENTER.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. operates business through Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The company offers intelligent racks for data centers to improve their density optimization, power and cooling, security, ease of use, and interoperability.

Legrand SA

Legrand SA operates business through France, Italy, the Rest of Europe, North and Central America, and the Rest of the World. The company offers racks for data centers through one of its specialist brands, SJ Manufacturing.

Data Center Rack Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Server rack - size and forecast 2020-2025

Network rack - size and forecast 2020-2025

Data Center Rack Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

