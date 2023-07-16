Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Datadog, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DDOG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$50m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$84m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Datadog's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 35 of the American Software analysts is that Datadog is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$291m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 42% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Datadog's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Datadog is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Datadog's case is 49%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

