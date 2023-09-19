Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$50m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$83m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Datadog's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Datadog is bordering on breakeven, according to the 36 American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$209m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 50% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Datadog given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Datadog currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Datadog's case is 45%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

