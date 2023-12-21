Datadog Inc's CTO Alexis Le-quoc Sells 127,105 Shares

Alexis Le-quoc, Chief Technology Officer of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG), executed a sale of 127,105 shares in the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Datadog Inc is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,029,627 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with a total of 91 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $123.19, resulting in a market capitalization of $39.636 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.65, with a GF Value of $188.35, indicating that Datadog Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus' intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

