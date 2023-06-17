Datadog's (NASDAQ:DDOG) investors will be pleased with their 12% return over the last year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. For example, the Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 12% trails the market return. Zooming out, the stock is up 10% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Datadog made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Datadog grew its revenue by 50% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. Let's face it the 12% share price gain in that time is underwhelming compared to the growth. It could be that the market is missing what growth investor Matt Joass calls 'the hidden power of inflection points'. It could be that the stock was previously over-hyped, or that losses are causing concern for the market, but this could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Datadog is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Datadog in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Datadog shareholders have received a TSR of 12%. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 20%. On the other hand, the TSR over three years was worse, at just 3% per year. This suggests the company's position is improving. If the business can justify the share price gain with improving fundamental data, then there could be more gains to come. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Datadog .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

