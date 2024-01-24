DATAGROUP SE (ETR:D6H) Just Reported Yearly Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Investors in DATAGROUP SE (ETR:D6H) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.8% to close at €54.20 following the release of its full-year results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of €496m and statutory earnings per share of €3.39. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the latest results, DATAGROUP's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of €530.5m in 2024. This would be a modest 7.0% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 7.5% to €3.62. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €529.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.62 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of €84.92, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic DATAGROUP analyst has a price target of €114 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €72.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that DATAGROUP's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 7.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than DATAGROUP.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that DATAGROUP's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €84.92, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

