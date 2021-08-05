U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

Dataiku Raises $400M at a $4.6B Valuation to Enable Everyday AI in the Enterprise

·4 min read

Tiger Global leads the round with participation from ICONIQ Growth, CapitalG, Snowflake Ventures, Insight Partners, FirstMark Capital and several others

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku, the world's leading platform for Everyday AI, today announced $400M in Series E investment led by Tiger Global, with participation from several existing investors, including ICONIQ Growth, CapitalG, FirstMark Capital, Battery Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, and Dawn Capital, as well as new investors, including Insight Partners, Eurazeo, Lightrock and Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel. This capital, which brings the company's valuation to $4.6B, will power Dataiku's mission to systemize the use of data for exceptional business results.

Dataiku logo (PRNewsfoto/Dataiku)
Dataiku logo (PRNewsfoto/Dataiku)

Dataiku, founded in 2013, enables over 450 companies globally to leverage one end-to-end platform to design, deploy, and manage AI and analytics applications. The company is rooted in the belief that any company can win in their market through Everyday AI. Dataiku also facilitates using prebuilt components and automation wherever possible to streamline work processes as well as consistent management and governance across teams and projects to create transparent, repeatable, and scalable AI and analytics programs.

"Organizations that use Dataiku elevate their people – whether technical and working in code, or on the business side and low- or no-code – to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better day-to-day decisions with data," said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. "This latest round of funding is a proof point that everyday AI is the future, and we're excited to help many more companies realize its benefits."

"We've seen that executing an AI strategy in which data is a part of day-to-day operations can have large-scale impact for organizations across sectors and sizes, and Dataiku is well-positioned to continue to help the enterprise realize this potential value given both the strength of their technology and the team," said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global. "We're excited to be a part of their mission to systematize data and AI through our continued investment."

"Snowflake and Dataiku share a vision to simplify and strengthen data science workflows and unlock the power of advanced analytics for businesses everywhere," said Stefan Williams of Snowflake Ventures. "As a trusted partner, we've deployed joint solutions to dozens of shared customers, and we're proud to be quite literally invested in their future success through Snowflake Ventures."

"Dataiku has been a pioneer in enterprise AI since its founding in 2013 when it started leading the charge to democratize AI," said Derek Zanutto, general partner at CapitalG. "As companies increasingly rely on AI to help them make everyday decisions using data, Dataiku's offering has increased in relevance and urgency for enterprises worldwide."

"We were really impressed how Dataiku empowers everyone in the enterprise to harness AI and data analytics for business impact," said Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "They have done an excellent job of serving an ever-growing global customer base and helping them use data for everything from strategic transformation to everyday business decisions. We're looking forward to what's to come for Dataiku."

More than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to systemize their use of data and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection to customer churn prevention, predictive maintenance to supply chain optimization, and everything in between. With this round of funding, Dataiku continues to grow into its role as a market leader, now employing more than 750 people in offices around the world, including New York, Paris, London, Munich, Sydney, and Singapore.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the world's leading platform for Everyday AI, systemizing the use of data for exceptional business results. More than 450 customers across banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, retail, and more use Dataiku to elevate their people to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better day-to-day decisions with data.

Dataiku was founded in 2013 and has garnered praise from industry analysts for leading the charge in the democratization of AI ever since. The company most recently raised $100 million in a Series D funding round in 2020, and has grown the team to more than 750 employees worldwide. Dataiku was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 in 2019 and 2020 as well as the Forbes AI 50 in 2020 and 2021. Silicon Republic pegged Dataiku as one of the "7 data science start-ups shaking up AI and analytics" in late 2020, and CB Insights named Dataiku to the AI 100 2021 as one of the most innovative startups. Dataiku is consistently named on "best companies to work for" lists, including lists from Forbes and Inc.

SOURCE Dataiku

