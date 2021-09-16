Dataiku Recognized as a 2021 GartnerⓇ Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing, and/or Using Dataiku

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced they were named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. Organizations that use Dataiku elevate their people (whether technical and working in code or on the business side and low- or no-code) to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better day-to-day decisions with data.

"We are thrilled to be named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, which highlights our commitment to ensuring that each and every customer has the best possible experience building in our software and working with our teams," said Kurt Muehmel, Chief Customer Officer at Dataiku. "We believe any company can benefit from an AI strategy in which data is a part of day-to-day operations, regardless of size or industry, and are grateful for the feedback our customers share with us on Gartner Peer Insights; this feedback helps us ensure our platform and services provide real impact and value."

Within the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Dataiku's Customers' Choice distinction includes the highest Overall Rating (4.8/5.0 as of June 2021, based on 132 reviews), which measures how satisfied existing customers are, with 95% of reviewers willing to recommend Dataiku. Further, Dataiku is the only Customers' Choice vendor for the Global Enterprise ($10B+) company size segment, for the North America region segment, and for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region segment.

Dataiku, founded in 2013, enables over 450 companies globally to leverage one end-to-end platform to design, deploy, and manage AI and analytics applications. Last month, the company raised $400 million at a $4.6 billion valuation in a Series E funding round, pioneering the next wave of AI. Dataiku is rooted in the belief that any company can win in their market through Everyday AI — AI that is so ingrained and intertwined with the workings of the day-to-day that it's just part of the business. Dataiku also facilitates using prebuilt components and automation wherever possible to streamline work processes as well as consistent management and governance across teams and projects to create transparent, repeatable, and scalable AI and analytics programs. Get a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms here.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Peer Contributors, 20 August 2021. Gartner is registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the world's leading platform for Everyday AI, systemizing the use of data for exceptional business results. More than 450 customers across banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, retail, and more use Dataiku to elevate their people to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better day-to-day decisions with data.

Dataiku was founded in 2013 and has garnered praise from industry analysts for leading the charge in the democratization of AI ever since. The company most recently raised $400 million in a Series E funding round in 2021, and has grown the team to more than 750 employees worldwide. Dataiku was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 in 2019 and 2020 as well as the Forbes AI 50 in 2020 and 2021. Silicon Republic pegged Dataiku as one of the "7 data science start-ups shaking up AI and analytics" in late 2020, and CB Insights named Dataiku to the AI 100 2021 as one of the most innovative startups. Dataiku is consistently named on "best companies to work for" lists, including lists from Forbes and Inc.

